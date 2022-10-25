Read full article on original website
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man sentenced to State Prison for murder of 32-year-old Earl Thomas
A Massachusetts man who shot and killed a man in 2019 after a fight has been sentenced to State Prison, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz has announced. On October 7, 2022, a jury convicted 32-year-old Quieto Miranda, of Brockton, of second-degree murder, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Unlawful Possession of a Loaded Firearm in the 2019 shooting death of 32-year-old Earl Thomas of New Bedford.
Brockton Man Sentenced for Setting Fire to Woman’s Apartment
BROCKTON (1420 WBSM) — A Brockton man was sentenced to 12 to 13 years in state prison for setting fire to a woman’s apartment and cutting off his GPS monitoring bracelet. Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz announced that Laroy Cox, 48, of Brockton pleaded guilty on October 6 in Brockton Superior Court to three counts of attempted murder and one count each of arson of a dwelling and malicious destruction of property under $1,200.
WCVB
Mass. correction officer Matthew Tidman, who was beaten by inmate in gym, released from Spaulding Rehab
BOSTON — Massachusetts correction officer Matthew Tidman, who was attacked and severely injured while on the job in a prison in August, was released from Spaulding Rehab on Friday. Tidman, 36, was working at MCI-Shirley on Aug. 31 when an inmate attacked him with a metal bar that was...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts career criminal sentenced to prison for trafficking fentanyl at mall
BOSTON – A Massachusetts career criminal was sentenced Monday in federal court in Boston for trafficking fentanyl while on supervised release for a previous federal conviction. According to the Department of Justice, Robert Roscoe, 31, of Boston and Attleboro, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Leo T. Sorokin...
18-year-old arrested for assault + battery with intent to rob a woman in South Boston
Universal Hub reports that Tykarie Challenger, 18, was held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing for allegedly attempting to rob a woman at knifepoint and punching her in the head near K Street in South Boston. Challenger was arraigned in South Boston Municipal Court today on charges of armed assault...
Boston police warn of spiked drinks, urge victims to report incidents
Boston police this week warned of drinks being spiked in the city and urged victims to report incidents. The Boston Police Department said it would like to remind the public of the dangerousness of scentless, colorless and tasteless drugs, such as Rohypnol, also known as roofie, being placed in the drinks of unsuspecting victims. Other drugs commonly used in a similar fashion are GHB (gamma-hydroxybutyric acid) or Ketamine.
Man sentenced to up to life in prison for murdering Vanessa Marcotte
WORCESTER, Mass. — The man who murdered a jogger in Princeton six years ago was sentenced to up to life in prison Wednesday after changing his plea. Angelo Colon-Ortiz appeared in Worcester Superior Court, where he accepted a guilty plea deal of second-degree murder in connection with the August 2016 killing of Vanessa Marcotte.
Federal grand jury indicts Jason Duhaime, man accused of faking Northeastern explosion
A federal grand jury indicted a former Northeastern University employee Thursday on three counts for allegedly staging a hoax explosion at the institution that drew a massive police response and frightened community members. Jason Duhaime, 45, of San Antonio, Texas, was arrested earlier this month in Texas where he initially...
Mass. police officer convicted of raping teenage boy
A Massachusetts police officer has been convicted of raping a 13-year-old boy he met on a dating app.
NECN
Suspect Accused of Threatening Man With BB Gun After Argument in Dorchester
Police in Boston have asked for the public's help after a man said he was threatened by another man with a BB gun following an argument, according to a news release. Officers responded to the corner of Belden Street and Belden Square in Dorchester on Sept. 11 for a radio call reporting a person with a gun, according to a news release.
Patriky Sampaio Gomes held without bail following dangerousness hearing in Worcester warehouse shooting
A Worcester man charged in connection with the 88 Webster St. shooting in Worcester on Sat., Oct. 15, which left one person seriously injured and another five wounded, was ordered held without bail Thursday following a dangerousness hearing in Worcester District Court. Judge Nicole Longton, who took the issue under...
Wu calls barbershop shooting death "a horrific act of violence"
DORCHESTER – Police continued combing for evidence Thursday, following a shooting death inside a Dorchester barbershop that Boston Mayor Michelle Wu called "horrific." Boston police said a man was shot and killed Wednesday around 7:15 p.m. while working inside the Celebrity Cut shop on Washington Street."It's a horrific act of violence that we are going to make sure there's justice in this situation," Wu said Thursday. Residents and business owners in the neighborhood say they're sick of the violence."This is too much. Too much. I could have been there sitting in that chair, getting my hair cut last night. I'm...
bpdnews.com
Officers Arrest Suspect on Firearm Charges After a Traffic Stop in Dorchester
At about 10:20 PM, on Friday, October 28, 2022, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, along with the Massachusetts State Police, conducted a traffic stop in the area of Harbor Point Boulevard, resulting in the firearm arrest of Donnelle Joyner, 27, of Boston. While on patrol, officers observed...
nbcboston.com
Lawrence Police Officer Convicted of Raping Child
A Massachusetts police officer was found guilty Tuesday of raping a child. Carlos Vieira, 53, was arrested in February of 2019. Authorities said the officer with the Lawrence Police Department raped a 13-year-old boy he met on Grindr, a dating app, in the summer of 2018. The victim's mother reported...
NECN
‘Invasive and Freaky': Brighton Student Describes Man Peering Into Her Window
A college student in Boston's Brighton neighborhood says she doesn't feel safe in her own apartment after finding a man staring at her in the middle of the night. The woman, whom NBC10 Boston is not identifying, says she caught a man standing on the back porch looking into her window early Monday morning as she was heading to bed.
Easton police officer shoots man with knife, another person during 911 response
An Easton police officer has been placed on leave after shooting a man armed with a knife and grazing another resident during a response to a 911 call Friday night, according to authorities. Dispatchers received the 911 call shortly after 11:40 p.m. about a disturbance at a home on Central...
Fatal shooting at Dorchester barbershop not random act of violence, police say
A reported deadly shooting inside a barbershop in Dorchester is under investigation with authorities describing the incident as “very intentional,” according to a news report. Police responded to an alleged shooting at 145 Washington Street around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, according to a statement by the Boston Police Department....
capecod.com
Two people arrested in connection with Falmouth murder
FALMOUTH – Cape & Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe announced today that James Blood (aka Hector), 39, of Lynn and Cynthia Rubin, 43, of Reading were arraigned today in connection with the death of Corey Lowe on October 24th, 2022 in Falmouth. Mr. Blood was arraigned on charges...
universalhub.com
Police continue hunt for Cambridge grope-and-go attacker, who runs away balancing on his toes
Cambridge Police report they are looking for a man they say has groped women in Harvard and Porter squares this year, after which he darted away, "running on his toes." Aug. 24, 3:20 p.m., Prescott Street and Broadway: Man came up behind woman and grabbed her chest from behind. When she turned around, he laughed and ran away towards Prescott and Cambridge Street.
Luis Alves-Silva, suspect in Worcester shooting that injured 6, arraigned
The third man arrested and charged in connection with the 88 Webster St. shooting in Worcester on Sat., Oct. 15, which left one person seriously injured and another five wounded, was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing. Luis Fernando Alves-Silva was arraigned on five firearm-related charges including carrying...
