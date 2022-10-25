DORCHESTER – Police continued combing for evidence Thursday, following a shooting death inside a Dorchester barbershop that Boston Mayor Michelle Wu called "horrific." Boston police said a man was shot and killed Wednesday around 7:15 p.m. while working inside the Celebrity Cut shop on Washington Street."It's a horrific act of violence that we are going to make sure there's justice in this situation," Wu said Thursday. Residents and business owners in the neighborhood say they're sick of the violence."This is too much. Too much. I could have been there sitting in that chair, getting my hair cut last night. I'm...

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO