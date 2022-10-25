ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man sentenced to State Prison for murder of 32-year-old Earl Thomas

A Massachusetts man who shot and killed a man in 2019 after a fight has been sentenced to State Prison, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz has announced. On October 7, 2022, a jury convicted 32-year-old Quieto Miranda, of Brockton, of second-degree murder, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Unlawful Possession of a Loaded Firearm in the 2019 shooting death of 32-year-old Earl Thomas of New Bedford.
BROCKTON, MA
1420 WBSM

Brockton Man Sentenced for Setting Fire to Woman’s Apartment

BROCKTON (1420 WBSM) — A Brockton man was sentenced to 12 to 13 years in state prison for setting fire to a woman’s apartment and cutting off his GPS monitoring bracelet. Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz announced that Laroy Cox, 48, of Brockton pleaded guilty on October 6 in Brockton Superior Court to three counts of attempted murder and one count each of arson of a dwelling and malicious destruction of property under $1,200.
BROCKTON, MA
MassLive.com

Boston police warn of spiked drinks, urge victims to report incidents

Boston police this week warned of drinks being spiked in the city and urged victims to report incidents. The Boston Police Department said it would like to remind the public of the dangerousness of scentless, colorless and tasteless drugs, such as Rohypnol, also known as roofie, being placed in the drinks of unsuspecting victims. Other drugs commonly used in a similar fashion are GHB (gamma-hydroxybutyric acid) or Ketamine.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Suspect Accused of Threatening Man With BB Gun After Argument in Dorchester

Police in Boston have asked for the public's help after a man said he was threatened by another man with a BB gun following an argument, according to a news release. Officers responded to the corner of Belden Street and Belden Square in Dorchester on Sept. 11 for a radio call reporting a person with a gun, according to a news release.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Wu calls barbershop shooting death "a horrific act of violence"

DORCHESTER – Police continued combing for evidence Thursday, following a shooting death inside a Dorchester barbershop that Boston Mayor Michelle Wu called "horrific." Boston police said a man was shot and killed Wednesday around 7:15 p.m. while working inside the Celebrity Cut shop on Washington Street."It's a horrific act of violence that we are going to make sure there's justice in this situation," Wu said Thursday.  Residents and business owners in the neighborhood say they're sick of the violence."This is too much. Too much. I could have been there sitting in that chair, getting my hair cut last night. I'm...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Lawrence Police Officer Convicted of Raping Child

A Massachusetts police officer was found guilty Tuesday of raping a child. Carlos Vieira, 53, was arrested in February of 2019. Authorities said the officer with the Lawrence Police Department raped a 13-year-old boy he met on Grindr, a dating app, in the summer of 2018. The victim's mother reported...
LAWRENCE, MA
NECN

‘Invasive and Freaky': Brighton Student Describes Man Peering Into Her Window

A college student in Boston's Brighton neighborhood says she doesn't feel safe in her own apartment after finding a man staring at her in the middle of the night. The woman, whom NBC10 Boston is not identifying, says she caught a man standing on the back porch looking into her window early Monday morning as she was heading to bed.
BOSTON, MA
capecod.com

Two people arrested in connection with Falmouth murder

FALMOUTH – Cape & Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe announced today that James Blood (aka Hector), 39, of Lynn and Cynthia Rubin, 43, of Reading were arraigned today in connection with the death of Corey Lowe on October 24th, 2022 in Falmouth. Mr. Blood was arraigned on charges...
FALMOUTH, MA
universalhub.com

Police continue hunt for Cambridge grope-and-go attacker, who runs away balancing on his toes

Cambridge Police report they are looking for a man they say has groped women in Harvard and Porter squares this year, after which he darted away, "running on his toes." Aug. 24, 3:20 p.m., Prescott Street and Broadway: Man came up behind woman and grabbed her chest from behind. When she turned around, he laughed and ran away towards Prescott and Cambridge Street.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
87K+
Followers
67K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy