Report: Titans signing WR Chris Conley off Chiefs' practice squad

The Tennessee Titans are adding a much-needed body at the wide receiver position ahead of their Week 8 matchup against the Houston Texans.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Titans are signing wide receiver Chris Conley off the Kansas City Chiefs’ practice squad.

A former third-round pick of the Chiefs in 2015, Conley has also spent stints with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans, where he spent the last two seasons.

Conley’s best season came in 2019 when the 6-foot-3, 205-pound receiver notched career-highs in receptions (47), receiving yards (775) and touchdowns (five).

In 2021, the veteran wideout had 22 catches for 323 yards and two scores in Houston. He has only been targeted twice in 2022 but has yet to record a catch.

The Titans are dealing with multiple injuries at the position, with Treylon Burks and Racey McMath both on injured reserve, and Kyle Philips is dealing with a hamstring injury that kept him out of Week 7.

Conley joins a wide receivers room that also includes Robert Woods, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Cody Hollister. Tennessee also has Dez Fitzpatrick, Mason Kinsey and C.J. Board on the practice squad.

With Tennessee’s desperate need at the position, there’s a very good chance we’ll see Conley on the field this week.