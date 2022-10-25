ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Clemente, CA

danapointtimes.com

Grom of the Week: Eden Walla

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
danapointtimes.com

YogaSix to Celebrate Grand Opening in Prado West

DANA POINT, CA
danapointtimes.com

Letter to the Editor: Laurie Davies and the Toll Road

SAN CLEMENTE, CA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Huntington Beach, CA

Pack your sunscreen and get ready to have some fun under the sun at Huntington Beach, California!. Known to many as "Surf City," Huntington Beach is a city in Orange County, California, right next to the sea. Given the city's seaside location and warm weather, many beach lovers and surfers...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
danapointtimes.com

Girl Scouts Celebrate Tot-Lot Reopening at Sea Canyon Park

DANA POINT, CA
danapointtimes.com

Dana Point Resident to be Featured in San Clemente Art Show

DANA POINT, CA
ocsportszone.com

Orange County high school football final scores for Friday night, Oct. 28

It’s another big night of high school football as week 10, the last week of the regular season, wraps up with Friday night games. Team reps, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone so we can include your scores throughout the night. Then check back later for photos and stories of OC games on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
surfcityusa.com

New Restaurants in Huntington Beach

From essential morning pick-me-ups to decadent dinner spreads with Italian flair, there’s always a new restaurant to discover in Surf City USA®. This season, the city has welcomed an array of dining and drinking establishments introducing flavors from across the country and around the world. Try coffee beans sourced from Ethiopia, Detroit-style pizza, Mediterranean wines and so much more. If you’re always on the hunt for the latest and greatest, here are six new restaurants and cafes you won’t want to miss in Huntington Beach.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
getnews.info

The Top Chauffeur Service In Orange County Is Prestige Amenities, Serving The Los Angeles Area

For travelers in Los Angeles, Prestige Amenities has the best chauffeur service. With multiple luxury car options, travelers can ride in style. When traveling to a city one isn’t familiar with, a reliable driver is a necessity. With the right driver, a traveler can ride comfortably and relax knowing they’re in good hands. It’s not just the driver that’s important. The car should be reliable and comfortable as well.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
danapointtimes.com

City of Dana Point: Notice of Public Hearing

DANA POINT, CA
People

Surfer Who Tried to Save Pair Who Leapt from Huntington Beach Pier Warns the Ocean Can Be 'Deceiving'

Fenton Auston Dee III died Sunday after he jumped into the ocean after a woman appeared to have trouble in the water Landon Holman didn't know he would be called on to save a life when he visited California's Huntington Beach pier to ride waves as the sun set on Sunday. "I really just wanted to go out to get a paddle in, to get a workout," he tells PEOPLE. "And there were maybe about five or six other surfers out, not very many. And quite a few...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in California

If you live in California and you also love to go out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
CALIFORNIA STATE
sandiegoville.com

Toast Gastrobrunch Shutters In San Diego's North County

The veteran restaurateur behind Sammy’s Woodfired Pizza has shuttered his morning-focused Toast Gastrobrunch concept in San Diego's North County. Sami Ladeki began his restaurant empire in 1989 with the opening of his first Sammy's Woodfired Pizza in downtown La Jolla. Ladeki also once operated Roppongi Japanese restaurant in La Jolla and had two branches of Pisco Rotisserie & Cevicheria in San Diego. After Pisco closed in Carlsbad in 2018, Ladeki replaced the Peruvian restaurant concept with brunch-inspired Toast Gastrobrunch, which opened in early 2019. Ladeki subsequently launched a similar concept dubbed Toasted Gastrobrunch in the Green Valley area of Las Vegas, which has a second branch in the process of opening in Oceanside, CA.
SAN DIEGO, CA
cohaitungchi.com

8 Perfect Date Ideas in Irvine

Looking to plan a romantic afternoon or night with your significant other? Whether your sweetheart is into hiking, skating or just a delicious meal, there are a ton of options in Irvine to plan the perfect date. Below we've rounded up just a few of the best date ideas in Irvine.
IRVINE, CA
Food Beast

15 Must-Try Taco Joints in Los Angeles

One thing Los Angeles is famous for is top-notch tacos. The history runs deep, thanks to a rich Mexican and Latino culinary heritage supported by countless restaurants, trucks and stands, some nearly 100 years old. In honor of this hand-held classic, we felt it was only right to put together...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Terry Mansfield

San Diego's Dangerous Neighborhoods

San Diego has some of the most dangerous neighborhoods in California. Crime rates in these areas are significantly higher than in the rest of the city. F/A-18 Hornet flying over San Diego and the USS John C. Stennis.By U.S. Navy. Wikimedia. Public Domain.
SAN DIEGO, CA

