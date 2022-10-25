Well, well, well… if it isn’t the Battle of Alberta! One of the most historic rivalries in the entire sport, a rematch of last year’s Western Conference semifinals will be the talk of the town as the Edmonton Oilers go to war against the Calgary Flames. let’s take an exclusive look at our NHL odds series […] The post NHL Odds: Oilers vs. Flames prediction, odds and pick – 10/29/22 appeared first on ClutchPoints.

6 HOURS AGO