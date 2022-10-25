ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL Odds: Oilers vs. Flames prediction, odds and pick – 10/29/22

Well, well, well… if it isn't the Battle of Alberta! One of the most historic rivalries in the entire sport, a rematch of last year's Western Conference semifinals will be the talk of the town as the Edmonton Oilers go to war against the Calgary Flames. let's take an exclusive look at our NHL odds series
NHL Odds: Hurricanes vs. Flyers prediction, odds and pick – 10/29/22

Who's ready for some action-packed hockey on this Saturday? The Carolina Hurricanes will meet up with the Philadelphia Flyers in what should be an entertaining duel! Join us for our NHL odds series where our Hurricanes-Flyers prediction and pick will be made. Entering this one fresh off of a rare 6-2 home defeat to the Islanders,
