Kankakee, IL

13 Chicago Police Officers Receive ‘Valor Award'

A Chicago police officer who was shot during a traffic stop in June received one of 13 Chicago Police Memorial Foundation Valor Awards on Wednesday. The awards are given annually by the non-profit to officers who have shown exceptional bravery and service to the city. "I’m very fortunate to be...
CHICAGO, IL
Man Dies More Than a Month After Shooting Outside Loop Bar

A man has died over a month after being shot in front of a Loop bar. Rashawn Selmon, 37, died Thursday from his wounds in the Sept. 4 shooting outside 2Twenty2 Tavern in the 200 block of South Wabash Avenue, according to autopsy results released Saturday by the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
CHICAGO, IL
FBI Seeks Suspect in Suburban Plainfield Bank Robbery

The FBI has released photos of the man wanted for robbing a bank Saturday in suburban Plainfield, authorities stated. The robbery was reported at approximately 11:20 a.m. Heartland Bank and Trust Company, 14901 Illinois Route 59 in Plainfield. According to authorities, a male suspect entered the bank and requested funds using a note.
PLAINFIELD, IL
FBI Investigating Bank Robbery in Little Village

A person robbed a West Side bank Saturday morning, according to the FBI. About 9:10 a.m., agents responded to Old National Bank at 3220 W. 26th St. after the suspect used a note to request money, officials said. Authorities described the robber as a male about 6 feet tall wearing...
CHICAGO, IL
Jury Convicts Gary Man in Bank Robbery Where Guard Was Slain

A federal jury has convicted a Gary man of armed robbery and a weapons charge in the slaying of a bank security guard last year, prosecutors said Thursday. The jury found Hailey Gist-Holden, 26, guilty of armed robbery and using, carrying, brandishing and discharging a firearm during the June 11, 2021, robbery at First Midwest Bank in Gary, prosecutors said.
GARY, IN
2 Women Killed in Crash Involving Tow Truck in Suburban Geneva

Two women were killed in a multi-vehicle crash that occurred as a result of a driver running a red light early Saturday in west suburban Geneva, according to authorities. The collision was reported at approximately 12:45 a.m. at Kirk Road and Fabyan Parkway. A preliminary investigation determined a 2016 Dodge Charger, heading westbound on Fabyan Parkway, violated a red light at Kirk Road and collided with a 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe at the intersection, police stated in a news release. The SUV was heading southbound on Kirk Road at the time.
GENEVA, IL
Man Robbed While Dining at Restaurant in River North

A man was robbed Wednesday night while dining at a restaurant in River North, Chicago police said. The man, 52, was sitting inside a restaurant in the 500 block of North Michigan Avenue about 7:30 p.m. when another man walked inside and approached his table from where he grabbed the 52-year-old’s cell phone and personal items, then fled the area, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
The Food Guy: Ethiopian Restaurant Owner's Commitment to Homeland

There are fewer than a dozen Ethiopian restaurants in Chicago, but NBC 5's Food Guy Steve Dolinsky is especially fond of one in Uptown. His reasons are two-fold: first, the food, which he says is remarkable, as everything is made from scratch. But second, is the owner’s commitment to fundraising for her fellow countrymen, embroiled in a war back home.
CHICAGO, IL
Taxpayers Still Owe $640M on 2002 Soldier Field Renovation

It was on November 15, 2000, that then-Mayor Richard Daley called reporters to a skybox at Soldier Field, to unveil his new vision for the stadium. The event was the equivalent of a one-handed catch at the goal line with a second left on the clock, designed to keep the wandering eyes of the Chicago Bears from migrating to a more receptive community where they could build the stadium of their dreams.
CHICAGO, IL
