East Chicago Teacher With ‘Kill List' Agrees to No-Contact Order
A fifth-grade teacher in northwestern Indiana charged with felony intimidation after authorities say she told a student she had a “kill list” of students and staff has agreed to stay away from the school. Angelica Carrasquillo, 25, of Griffith signed a no-contact order Friday without objection when she...
Forum Seeks to Deepen Flossmoor Police and Resident Relations After Woman Fatally Shot by Police
Police officers and residents in south suburban Flossmoor came together Saturday in an effort to find peace following the controversial July shooting in which, according to police, a woman wielding a knife was shot and killed by a police officer. The discussion, which took place at Parker Jr. High School,...
Caught On Video: Portage Park Business Owner Fights Back Against Armed Robber
A Chicago business owner is sharing his story after fighting back against an armed robber in Portage Park earlier this month. The confrontation occurred at Car Care Auto Spa near Cicero and Patterson Avenues. It’s been more than two weeks since James Suh came face to face with the armed...
13 Chicago Police Officers Receive ‘Valor Award'
A Chicago police officer who was shot during a traffic stop in June received one of 13 Chicago Police Memorial Foundation Valor Awards on Wednesday. The awards are given annually by the non-profit to officers who have shown exceptional bravery and service to the city. "I’m very fortunate to be...
Man Dies More Than a Month After Shooting Outside Loop Bar
A man has died over a month after being shot in front of a Loop bar. Rashawn Selmon, 37, died Thursday from his wounds in the Sept. 4 shooting outside 2Twenty2 Tavern in the 200 block of South Wabash Avenue, according to autopsy results released Saturday by the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
FBI Seeks Suspect in Suburban Plainfield Bank Robbery
The FBI has released photos of the man wanted for robbing a bank Saturday in suburban Plainfield, authorities stated. The robbery was reported at approximately 11:20 a.m. Heartland Bank and Trust Company, 14901 Illinois Route 59 in Plainfield. According to authorities, a male suspect entered the bank and requested funds using a note.
FBI Investigating Bank Robbery in Little Village
A person robbed a West Side bank Saturday morning, according to the FBI. About 9:10 a.m., agents responded to Old National Bank at 3220 W. 26th St. after the suspect used a note to request money, officials said. Authorities described the robber as a male about 6 feet tall wearing...
New Details Released in Fatal Shooting at Chicago Greyhound Bus Station
Chicago police have released new details in a fatal shooting that occurred at a Greyhound bus station on the city’s Near West Side Tuesday morning. According to a new community alert released this week, the shooting occurred at approximately 11:16 a.m. in the 600 block of West Harrison Street Tuesday.
Jury Convicts Gary Man in Bank Robbery Where Guard Was Slain
A federal jury has convicted a Gary man of armed robbery and a weapons charge in the slaying of a bank security guard last year, prosecutors said Thursday. The jury found Hailey Gist-Holden, 26, guilty of armed robbery and using, carrying, brandishing and discharging a firearm during the June 11, 2021, robbery at First Midwest Bank in Gary, prosecutors said.
Haunted House Guide: A Look at the Best Frights in the Chicago Area For Halloween Weekend
With Halloween weekend finally here, many Chicago-area residents are looking to get in their final taste of spooky season with one of the region's many haunted houses. Plenty of horror-filled experiences await throughout Chicago's suburbs this weekend, with many houses open for their final weekend of the season. Among the...
2 Women Killed in Crash Involving Tow Truck in Suburban Geneva
Two women were killed in a multi-vehicle crash that occurred as a result of a driver running a red light early Saturday in west suburban Geneva, according to authorities. The collision was reported at approximately 12:45 a.m. at Kirk Road and Fabyan Parkway. A preliminary investigation determined a 2016 Dodge Charger, heading westbound on Fabyan Parkway, violated a red light at Kirk Road and collided with a 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe at the intersection, police stated in a news release. The SUV was heading southbound on Kirk Road at the time.
Election 2022: Here Are The Referendums Illinois Voters Will Decide On This Fall
Illinois voters will not only face a host of important decisions when it comes to elected officials this November, but critical questions will also be on ballots across the Chicago area. There’s only one statewide ballot question this year, involving the Workers Rights Amendment, but there are dozens of questions...
Man Robbed While Dining at Restaurant in River North
A man was robbed Wednesday night while dining at a restaurant in River North, Chicago police said. The man, 52, was sitting inside a restaurant in the 500 block of North Michigan Avenue about 7:30 p.m. when another man walked inside and approached his table from where he grabbed the 52-year-old’s cell phone and personal items, then fled the area, police said.
Gay Parents Ask: Unfair Denial Or Discrimination by Major Health Insurer?
When NBC5 Responds first met Adam Motz and Tee Lam in December 2020, the Chicago couple was waging a battle on two fronts, with one goal in mind: To start a family. First, they had to confront the obstacles that face any gay couple trying to conceive. That, they said, turned out to be the easier part.
Masks Recommended in 5 Illinois Counties With ‘High' COVID Community Level
Masks are advised in five Illinois counties that have returned to "high" COVID community level status following an increase in weekly metrics, according to the latest update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Friday, the following counties were all said to be at "high" community level...
Could Insulated Shelters for Homeless in Near West Side be in Jeopardy?
With a broom in one hand and a dustpan in the other, Stanley Brzozowski spends part of each day sweeping up around the homeless encampment where he lives. “If you look at other people’s places, you will see syringes, broken glass, beer bottles,” Brzozowski said. “There is none of that here.”
Brazen Hyundai Theft, Similar to Viral ‘Challenge,' Captured in Surveillance Video
A viral “challenge” has led to increases in thefts of Hyundai and Kia vehicles in recent weeks, and one suburban family was targeted in a crime that was captured on surveillance video. In the footage, two men are seen attempting to steal a 2019 Hyundai Tucson SUV in...
The Food Guy: Ethiopian Restaurant Owner's Commitment to Homeland
There are fewer than a dozen Ethiopian restaurants in Chicago, but NBC 5's Food Guy Steve Dolinsky is especially fond of one in Uptown. His reasons are two-fold: first, the food, which he says is remarkable, as everything is made from scratch. But second, is the owner’s commitment to fundraising for her fellow countrymen, embroiled in a war back home.
Taxpayers Still Owe $640M on 2002 Soldier Field Renovation
It was on November 15, 2000, that then-Mayor Richard Daley called reporters to a skybox at Soldier Field, to unveil his new vision for the stadium. The event was the equivalent of a one-handed catch at the goal line with a second left on the clock, designed to keep the wandering eyes of the Chicago Bears from migrating to a more receptive community where they could build the stadium of their dreams.
Have Leftover Halloween Candy? Here Are Chicago-Area Places You Can Donate to
After Halloween festivities wind down and November rolls around, you may find your hands full with loads upon loads of candy. If you're trying to figure out what to do with all the extra treats, you can opt to spread the sweet spirit by donating them. Nonprofit organization Soldiers' Angels...
