Cowboys Night Club catches fire
Cowboys Night Club, located on Ambassador Caffery Parkway, caught on fire Saturday afternoon.
KPLC TV
Coffee:30 and Lake Street Liquor hosting community coat drive
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Coffee:30 and Lake Street Liquor are partnering to host a community coat drive on November 13. The coat drive will begin at 10:00 a.m. and will last until 2:00 p.m. Coats are being collected starting Monday, October 31 during normal business hours. Coats can be...
KPLC TV
Crown installed on oil derrick at I-10 Park in Jennings
Jennings, LA (KPLC) - I-10 Park in Jennings oil landmark was structured and devoted in memory of oil pioneers, and now repairs are complete. Workers installed the landmark’s crown this morning since parts of the structure were damaged during Hurricane Laura. The park is now open to the public...
KPLC TV
Boil advisory lifted for parts of Ragley
Ragley, LA (KPLC) - A boil advisory for parts of Ragley has been lifted, according to Beauregard Waterworks District 3. The advisory affected residents in the following areas:. 490 to 2475 Briar Marsh Rd. Thigpen Rd. Bob Long Rd. Levan Haffpauir Rd. Welcome Rd. Roberts Rd. East Newman Rd. South...
KPLC TV
Calcasieu Parish, Lake Charles officials explain waste options for debris, large items
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Many Southwest Louisiana residents are still cleaning up hurricane debris from their homes and yards. So, what are your options for disposing of items like furniture and other large items?. Calcasieu Parish residents can drop solid waste off at two of the waste convenience centers...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 27, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 27, 2022. Dalton Ryan Meyers, 30, Lake Charles: Revocation of parole. Jesse Wayne Majors, 28, Sulphur: Sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; criminal conspiracy; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of felonies; theft under $5,000; contempt of court.
KPLC TV
Oakdale police now have body cameras thanks to grant
The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Old building becomes a place for a good scare on Broad St. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Hawk attack. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in...
KPLC TV
Real Men Wear Pink of SWLA hosts Pinkwood Derby race
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Real Men Wear Pink of SWLA continued their fight against breast cancer by hosting a Pinkwood Derby race at American Legion Post 1. The fun included carnival games, baked goods and of course the derby car race!. Reed Smart, 7, of Lake Charles was...
KPLC TV
Old building becomes a place for a good scare on Broad St.
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Spooky season is almost to an end, but it’s not too late to get a good scare. A Lake Charles native turned an old building on Broad Street that was once an event center into a haunted house just in time for Halloween. Two...
KPLC TV
Hometown Heroes - Donna Carlson
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles woman is now in her second century, having celebrated her 100th birthday. Donna Carlson was born into a Florida family in 1922 and her life has been anything but dull. “Well, I’ve done so many things these 100 years,” said Carlson. “I’ve...
KPLC TV
Lake Charles man accused of molestation of a juvenile
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man has been arrested on sex allegations that date to 2019 and 2020. Benjamin Hurst, 37, was arrested Wednesday on sex charges out of Cameron Parish. He faces counts of molestation of a juvenile and sexual battery. The Cameron Sheriff’s Office began...
KPLC TV
FEMA awards additional $37M for Hurricane Laura recovery
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - FEMA has announced an additional $37,892,489.72 in federal grant funding as reimbursement for Hurricane Laura recovery efforts in Southwest Louisiana, according to U.S. Congressman Clay Higgins. The funding has been earmarked for the following:. $21,868,471.51 - Calcasieu Parish Police Jury for debris removal operations. $16,024,018.21...
KPLC TV
SWLA first responders honored with appreciation lunch
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Faith Bible Church honored over 600 first responders from around Southwest Louisiana with an appreciation lunch Thursday. Police officers, EMS workers, and anyone else who normally is the first to respond on scene of violence, fire or natural disasters were invited. “Since tomorrow is National...
KPLC TV
City plans to give away native trees as #ReTreeLC moves into Phase II
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles has announced the launch of Phase II of the #ReTreeLC initiative. After planting over 2,500 trees in Phase I, the city plans to branch out in its effort to restore the area’s ecosystem while continuing to replenish public spaces with trees and native grasses, city officials say.
brproud.com
NWS: Tornado touched down in southwest Louisiana Tuesday morning
ALLEN PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The National Weather Service says a tornado touched down northwest of Oberlin Tuesday morning. The EF-2-rated tornado touched down around 4:39 a.m. near Mike Manuel Road, with estimated peak winds of 111 miles per hour, according to the NWS. The tornado is believed to have stayed on the ground for about a minute, covering about half a mile. The path was estimated at 170 yards.
KPLC TV
Development of proposed solar park stalled after permit expires
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We are still waiting to find out if a solar company will go forward with plans to put a solar park off Gauthier Road south of Lake Charles. But so far, parish officials say there’s been no activity for a couple of years. We...
KPLC TV
TDL WEEK 9: Scores and highlights
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Iowa beat St. Louis 29-21 for the District 3-3A title Thursday night in the KPLC Game of the Week. Tonight’s action continues with nine more games on the schedule. With the win over the Saints, the Yellow Jackets completed an undefeated run through district....
KPLC TV
Multiple football games moved to tonight due to threat of inclement weather
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There is a full schedule of high school football games tonight after multiple games were moved due to the threat of inclement weather Friday night. There is a chance of widespread rain in the area Friday evening. Because of the threat of severe weather, Pickering...
KPLC TV
Mysterious solar panels off Gauthier Road raise questions
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Bundles of solar panels have been spotted in a field off of Gauthier Road. A viewer of 7News said these solar panels have been stacked up for more than two years. He said at first, they were in shrink wrap which is weathering away and now weeds are growing up around the bundles.
KPLC TV
Lake Charles man accused of contractor fraud
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man has been arrested after being accused of multiple contractor fraud charges, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says their office and the Contractor Fraud Response Team received numerous complaints regarding John L. Foreman, 60, of Foreman Construction, between July and October 2022.
