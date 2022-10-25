ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How US election conspiracy film fueled drop box surveillance

The people spending nights staking out and filming ballot drop boxes in Arizona say their task is to save democracy from the "mules" that countless Americans believe rigged the 2020 election against Donald Trump. Days later, a Telegram post viewed 72,000 times called for "all night patriot tailgate parties for EVERY DROP BOX IN AMERICA." Clean Elections USA, one group behind the Arizona efforts, says on its website its mission is to prevent the fraud imagined in D'Souza's film.
Southern Illinois Couple To Serve 14 Days in Jail For Role in U.S. Capitol Attack

A federal judge Friday ordered a southern Illinois couple to each spend 14 days in jail for their role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. U.S. District Senior Judge Thomas Hogan said he would allow Christopher and Tina Logsdon, of Sesser, to serve their sentences intermittently, on weekends. He said Tina Logsdon could start serving her time after her husband finished his sentence.
