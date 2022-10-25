Read full article on original website
Speaker Pelosi says husband Paul 'continues to improve' after attacked with hammer at home Friday
Nancy Pelosi's San Francisco house was broken into early Friday morning and her husband, Paul Pelosi was "violently assaulted" with a hammer, police say. Pelosi was not home at the time.
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: New COVID Variant Concerns, Mask Recommendations
How worried should you be about the rise in recent COVID variants known as "scrabble" or "nightmare" variants?. What experts are saying as some Illinois counties return to a high COVID alert level. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:. ‘Nightmare' and ‘Scrabble': How...
Pharmacies Are Reporting Shortages of the Widely Used Antibiotic Amoxicillin
Pharmacies across the United States are reporting shortages of one of the most widely used antibiotics, raising concerns that the medication will be in short supply for the upcoming winter season. Independent pharmacy owners in Kansas, Georgia and New York confirmed to NBC News that supplies of amoxicillin — commonly...
What Medicine Should You Take for COVID? Paxlovid, Antibodies and Other Treatments
The majority of people who contract COVID-19 don't need to seek treatment and can typically fight the infection on their own. That isn't true for everyone, especially for those who are high risk and have certain health conditions. In an effort to prevent hospitalization and severe illness, multiple options are...
How US election conspiracy film fueled drop box surveillance
The people spending nights staking out and filming ballot drop boxes in Arizona say their task is to save democracy from the "mules" that countless Americans believe rigged the 2020 election against Donald Trump. Days later, a Telegram post viewed 72,000 times called for "all night patriot tailgate parties for EVERY DROP BOX IN AMERICA." Clean Elections USA, one group behind the Arizona efforts, says on its website its mission is to prevent the fraud imagined in D'Souza's film.
Elon Musk Plans Twitter Content Moderation Council as Questions About Trump Return Loom
Twitter's new owner, Elon Musk, says he plans a "content moderation council" and will not reinstate any accounts or make major content decisions before it is convened. In May 2022, after Musk agreed to buy Twitter at $54.20 per share, he said he would reverse Twitter's lifetime ban on former President Donald Trump if the acquisition went through.
New COVID Variants Emerging ‘More Quickly' Now. Here's What That Signals
New COVID variants are emerging "more quickly right now," Chicago's top doctor said during a coronavirus update Friday, and that could signal a shift heading into colder months. "Subvariants emerge when COVID spreads and so the fact that we are also starting to see more emergence of these subvariants tells...
Source: Warriors Have Tentative White House Visit Planned for January
Source: Dubs have tentative plan to visit White House in Jan. originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The Warriors have an appointment at Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. on Jan. 16, and if they receive an invitation, they will have plans the next day at the White House as well.
Southern Illinois Couple To Serve 14 Days in Jail For Role in U.S. Capitol Attack
A federal judge Friday ordered a southern Illinois couple to each spend 14 days in jail for their role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. U.S. District Senior Judge Thomas Hogan said he would allow Christopher and Tina Logsdon, of Sesser, to serve their sentences intermittently, on weekends. He said Tina Logsdon could start serving her time after her husband finished his sentence.
