ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

2 'people of interest' in Brighton Heights funeral shooting detained on McKees Rocks Bridge

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two "people of interest" in the shooting outside a funeral at a church in Brighton Heights on Friday have been detained, officials said. The McKees Rocks Bridge was temporarily closed after police say a gun was tossed from a car after a traffic stop. Pittsburgh Public Safety said two "people of interest" in relation to the deadly shooting were detained. There was a large police presence on the bridge Friday around 6:30 p.m. Police closed the bridge for nearly one hour while they conducted "an investigation."Police were seen surrounding a car on the bridge. The vehicle was later towed. River rescue crews were called to the area below the bridge. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Three injured overnight in Pittsburgh shooting

PITTSBURGH — Three people were injured in a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Spring Hill neighborhood late Thursday. PIttsburgh police responded to the 100 block of Rhine Place around 11:55 p.m. for a ShotSpotter alerts for a total of 34 rounds. A man who was struck in the neck was...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Video from funeral service as shots are fired in Brighton Heights

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police said multiple shots were fired in the city's Brighton Heights neighborhood late Friday morning. A source told Pittsburgh's Action News 4 that the gunfire happened while a funeral service was underway. A service was being held at Destiny of Faith Church on Brighton Road, with...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Brighton Heights shooting: What we know

PITTSBURGH — Gunshots rang out in Brighton Heights Friday afternoon, sending six people to the hospital, one of them critically. The shooting happened outside a church on Brighton Road where a funeral service was happening. Here's what we know. Pittsburgh police received a ShotSpotter alert at 12:04 p.m. in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PennLive.com

Driver injured when car crashes into Pittsburgh building

One person was injured this morning when a vehicle into a building in the city of Pittsburgh, according to a story from KDKA. The incident occurred around 6:30 a.m., near the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and Churchland Street in the city’s Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood, the news station said. KDKA’s crews...
PITTSBURGH, PA
explore venango

Man Taking Out Trash Struck and Killed By Suspected Drunk Driver

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 61-year-old Oil City man has died after being struck by a suspected drunk driver in Cranberry Township on Thursday night. According to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, 61-year-old Michael McSparren, of Oil City, died at 11:01 p.m. on Thursday, October 28, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
OIL CITY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police search for missing Fayette County man

FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. — State police are looking for a man from Point Marion, Fayette County. Justin Paul Hanzely was last seen leaving his home on Fallen Timbers Road. His last known location is Dilliner. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 724-439-7111. ©2022 Cox Media Group...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Man's body found in Garfield

A man's body was discovered Wednesday morning in Pittsburgh's Garfield neighborhood. Pittsburgh Police were called to the 800 block of Aisbett Street at 10:15 a.m. where the man's body was discovered. Detectives from the Violent Crime Unit are investigating. The man's identity, as well as cause and manner of death,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Body found in Pittsburgh's Garfield neighborhood

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Detectives are investigating after a body was found in Pittsburgh's Garfield neighborhood. Police said officers were called to Aisbett Street around 10:15 a.m. for reports of a dead man. The medical examiner will release the victim's identity and his cause and manner of death. Details are limited, but Pittsburgh police said detectives from the Violent Crime Unit are investigating. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Thomas Stanko, 'person of interest' in Cassandra Gross' disappearance, charged with homicide in Westmoreland County

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Investigators have charged a Westmoreland County man, who is the "person of interest" in the 2018 disappearance of Cassandra Gross, with homicide.Thomas Stanko, 52, of Unity Township, has long been a person of interest in Gross' disappearance in April 2018. She was declared dead by a judge in 2019.Following her disappearance, police found Gross' dog wandering on the side of the road, along with her car which was burned at the railroad tracks near Twin Lakes Park.Court records filed Thursday show troopers found what they believe were parts of Gross' eyeglasses in a burn pit on...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Two teens facing charges following robbery, carjacking in Homewood

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) --  Two teens are facing charges for an alleged car jacking in Homewood.Police say 18-year-old Wayne Griffin and another teen attacked a pizza delivery driver early Tuesday morning on Frankstown Road and stole his car.Police say the two were arrested around 3:30 on Tuesday afternoon after officers pulled over the stolen car with the two suspects in it.Griffin and the other suspect are both facing assault and theft charges.Pittsburgh Police did not say if this car theft was related to more than a dozen carjackings recently reported.  Last week, Wilkinsburg police said they believe six juveniles who are now targeting delivery drivers are behind several incidents in their area and Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh police said on Oct. 6 that one juvenile had been arrested in connection to one of the incidents.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy