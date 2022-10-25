Read full article on original website
2 teenagers facing attempted homicide charges in connection with Brighton Heights funeral shooting
PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Two teenagers are facing attempted homicide charges after police said they were seen running away from the funeral shooting in Pittsburgh’s Brighton Heights neighborhood. According to court documents, two Black males can be seen on surveillance video approaching the church on Benton Avenue. Both were...
At least 6 people injured in shooting outside Pittsburgh funeral, officials say
At least six people were injured after a shooting erupted Friday outside a church in Pittsburgh where a funeral was taking place, police said.
2 'people of interest' in Brighton Heights funeral shooting detained on McKees Rocks Bridge
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two "people of interest" in the shooting outside a funeral at a church in Brighton Heights on Friday have been detained, officials said. The McKees Rocks Bridge was temporarily closed after police say a gun was tossed from a car after a traffic stop. Pittsburgh Public Safety said two "people of interest" in relation to the deadly shooting were detained. There was a large police presence on the bridge Friday around 6:30 p.m. Police closed the bridge for nearly one hour while they conducted "an investigation."Police were seen surrounding a car on the bridge. The vehicle was later towed. River rescue crews were called to the area below the bridge.
Male hospitalized after late night shooting in Pittsburgh’s Sheraden neighborhood
PITTSBURGH, Pa. — A male was taken to a local hospital after he was found shot in Pittsburgh’s Sheraden neighborhood overnight. According to Pittsburgh police, officers responded to a five-round ShotSpotter alert in the 500 block of Sherwood Avenue around 11:45 p.m. Friday. When officers arrived, they found...
2 detained in shooting that injured 6 outside funeral
Two people have been detained in a shooting that injured six people, one critically, outside a Pittsburgh church where a funeral was being held, authorities said.
Three injured overnight in Pittsburgh shooting
PITTSBURGH — Three people were injured in a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Spring Hill neighborhood late Thursday. PIttsburgh police responded to the 100 block of Rhine Place around 11:55 p.m. for a ShotSpotter alerts for a total of 34 rounds. A man who was struck in the neck was...
wtae.com
Video from funeral service as shots are fired in Brighton Heights
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police said multiple shots were fired in the city's Brighton Heights neighborhood late Friday morning. A source told Pittsburgh's Action News 4 that the gunfire happened while a funeral service was underway. A service was being held at Destiny of Faith Church on Brighton Road, with...
wtae.com
Three people injured when dozens of shots are fired in Pittsburgh neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — Three people were injured, including one who is in critical condition, after a shooting in a Pittsburgh neighborhood. Pittsburgh Public Safety said 34 rounds were fired in the 100 block of Rhine Place in the city’s Spring Hill-City View neighborhood around 11:55 p.m. Thursday. Police said...
Pennsylvania police say victims shot after a funeral, possibly by multiple shooters
UPDATE: Oct. 28, 2022, 3:30 p.m. Our affiliate KDKA in Pittsburgh reports that six people were injured in a shooting outside a funeral at a church on the city’s North Side Friday. The funeral was being held for the victim of a homicide that happened on the North Side earlier this month, say reports. 5 […]
wtae.com
Brighton Heights shooting: What we know
PITTSBURGH — Gunshots rang out in Brighton Heights Friday afternoon, sending six people to the hospital, one of them critically. The shooting happened outside a church on Brighton Road where a funeral service was happening. Here's what we know. Pittsburgh police received a ShotSpotter alert at 12:04 p.m. in...
Driver injured when car crashes into Pittsburgh building
One person was injured this morning when a vehicle into a building in the city of Pittsburgh, according to a story from KDKA. The incident occurred around 6:30 a.m., near the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and Churchland Street in the city’s Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood, the news station said. KDKA’s crews...
18-year-old fatally shot in Pittsburgh's Highland Park neighborhood
An 18-year-old man died Tuesday after he was shot, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office. At around 6:45 a.m., first responders found Omar McCord Jr. unresponsive in the area of Ionic Way and Millbrae Way in Pittsburgh’s Highland Park neighborhood. Medics pronounced McCord dead at the...
Pittsburgh police asking for help identifying man suspected of taping hidden camera in restroom
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Police are asking for your help finding a man they say hid a camera in a public restroom on The Frick Museum grounds and remotely took pictures of guests. Neighbors and visitors called the news “upsetting” and “creepy.”. “I am really surprised to...
explore venango
Man Taking Out Trash Struck and Killed By Suspected Drunk Driver
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 61-year-old Oil City man has died after being struck by a suspected drunk driver in Cranberry Township on Thursday night. According to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, 61-year-old Michael McSparren, of Oil City, died at 11:01 p.m. on Thursday, October 28, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Police search for missing Fayette County man
FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. — State police are looking for a man from Point Marion, Fayette County. Justin Paul Hanzely was last seen leaving his home on Fallen Timbers Road. His last known location is Dilliner. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 724-439-7111. ©2022 Cox Media Group...
wtae.com
Man's body found in Garfield
A man's body was discovered Wednesday morning in Pittsburgh's Garfield neighborhood. Pittsburgh Police were called to the 800 block of Aisbett Street at 10:15 a.m. where the man's body was discovered. Detectives from the Violent Crime Unit are investigating. The man's identity, as well as cause and manner of death,...
West Virginia woman killed in Allegheny County crash
A West Virginia woman was killed after a vehicle collision Wednesday in North Fayette. Patricia Astfalk, 76, of Weirton, was transported to Allegheny General Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 12:21 p.m. The crash occurred around 10:50 a.m. in the area of 8072 Steubenville Pike. Her death is being...
Body found in Pittsburgh's Garfield neighborhood
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Detectives are investigating after a body was found in Pittsburgh's Garfield neighborhood. Police said officers were called to Aisbett Street around 10:15 a.m. for reports of a dead man. The medical examiner will release the victim's identity and his cause and manner of death. Details are limited, but Pittsburgh police said detectives from the Violent Crime Unit are investigating.
Thomas Stanko, 'person of interest' in Cassandra Gross' disappearance, charged with homicide in Westmoreland County
GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Investigators have charged a Westmoreland County man, who is the "person of interest" in the 2018 disappearance of Cassandra Gross, with homicide.Thomas Stanko, 52, of Unity Township, has long been a person of interest in Gross' disappearance in April 2018. She was declared dead by a judge in 2019.Following her disappearance, police found Gross' dog wandering on the side of the road, along with her car which was burned at the railroad tracks near Twin Lakes Park.Court records filed Thursday show troopers found what they believe were parts of Gross' eyeglasses in a burn pit on...
Two teens facing charges following robbery, carjacking in Homewood
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Two teens are facing charges for an alleged car jacking in Homewood.Police say 18-year-old Wayne Griffin and another teen attacked a pizza delivery driver early Tuesday morning on Frankstown Road and stole his car.Police say the two were arrested around 3:30 on Tuesday afternoon after officers pulled over the stolen car with the two suspects in it.Griffin and the other suspect are both facing assault and theft charges.Pittsburgh Police did not say if this car theft was related to more than a dozen carjackings recently reported. Last week, Wilkinsburg police said they believe six juveniles who are now targeting delivery drivers are behind several incidents in their area and Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh police said on Oct. 6 that one juvenile had been arrested in connection to one of the incidents.
