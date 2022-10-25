Read full article on original website
The 10 Raddest Games We Saw During MIX Next
You want games? Good news. Today, we got new looks at an absolute deluge of games via the MIX Next event, combined with a Publisher Spotlight event and Black Voices in Gaming. Between the three, we saw somewhere close to 100 games - if you haven't seen the entire presentation, give it a look, as there's likely something in there to appeal to every taste, genre, and fanbase.
Jesper Kyd Shares His Thoughts on the Popularity of Assassin’s Creed, Warhammer, His Work on Tumbbad and the Changing Landscape of Video Game Scores
Legendary composer Jesper Kyd has long been associated with iconic gaming franchises starting from Hitman in the early 2000s. However, it was his work for the scores on Assassin's Creed that catapulted the Danish musician to new heights. The Ubisoft franchise recently reached the 15-year mark in 2022, and to...
The Callisto Protocol: Behind the Horror
Ever since the trailer dropped at The Game Awards in 2020, The Callisto Protocol has remained one of the most anticipated games we can't wait to get our hands on! With a scheduled release of December 2nd, 2022, we have had the itch to find out more behind the scenes (and minds) of the game's creators.
The Witcher Renewed for Season 4 by Netflix, Liam Hemsworth to Replace Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia
Netflix's The Witcher will officially be returning for a fourth season, but it will be doing so with a new Geralt of Rivia as Liam Hemsworth will be replacing Henry Cavill after Season 3. Netflix shared the news alongside quotes from both Cavill and Hemsworth. “My journey as Geralt of...
Game Spook! 697: Fun Facts About Game of the Year Awards
Welcome back to IGN Game Scoop!, the ONLY video game podcast! This week your Omega Cops -- Daemon Hatfield, Sam Claiborn, Justin Davis, and Tina Amini -- are discussing IGN's Game of the Year Awards, Marvel Snap, God of War Ragnarok reactions, House of the Dragon, and more. And, of course, they play Video Game 20 Questions.
Blizzard Sells an Overwatch 2 Charm Cheaper in Real Life Than In-Game
Overwatch 2’s monetization has been a point of contention since the game’s shift to free-to-play has made cosmetics that were once free through the original game’s loot boxes fairly expensive. It turns out one of the in-game items is also for sale in Blizzard’s online store and costs more in Overwatch 2 than it does in real life.
PlayStation's London Studio Is Working on a Co-Op Action Game Set in a Fantasy UK
PlayStation’s London Studio, known for its work on peripheral games like EyeToy and Wonderbook, is working on an untitled co-op game set in a fantasy version of its home city. In a lengthy interview with GameIndustry.biz, Co-Studio Head Stuart Whyte explained the studio is proud of its experimental history...
Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi - Review
Tales of the Jedi is now streaming on Disney+. Below is a spoiler-free review. Animation has proven to be an excellent vehicle for Star Wars to explore its universe, as well as those previously much-maligned prequel years, and Tales of the Jedi is another strong entry into that legacy. Is it absolutely essential Star Wars viewing? Not really, no, but it is a well-done and superbly animated take on two important characters: Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku.
How to Use Bowser's Rabbid Mechakoopas
Bowser's special ability allows him to summon Rabbid Mechakoopas. They can be used in a variety of ways. This IGN guide will detail everything you'll need to know about the Rabbid Mechakoopa, with information on how to summon them, how they behave, and more. Are you looking for something specific?...
Resident Evil 4 Remake: 13 Awesome Things We Noticed While Playing
After playing through the original Resident Evil 4 dozens of times on everything from GameCube to Meta Quest 2 VR, Brian Altano got to go hands-on with the first 45 minutes of Capcom's highly anticipated next-gen remake of this modern classic of survival-horror action. Is it noticeably scarier? Will it be darker than the original? Does it still have funny moments? Did they make any changes? Did the chainsaw guy get new abilities? The answer is yes, but there's so much more to talk about. Even though Resident Evil 4 Remake's announcement might have been spoiled by leaks, the first trailer got us plenty excited, and seeing uncut gameplay footage of it in action has us extremely excited. Between the newer first-person games, Resident Evil 7 Biohazard and Resident Evil 8 Village, and the classic third-person Resident Evil 2 Remake and Resident Evil 3 Remake, Capcom has clearly been reaching for the moon with the RE Engine. RE4 is one of the best horror games of all time, so we cannot wait for its release date - March 24th, 2023 when it comes out for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.
Star Wars Eclipse to Reportedly Feature New Race, Political Story; Plot Details Surface Online in a Controlled Leak
Details about Quantic Dream’s RPG Star Wars Eclipse were leaked on the internet recently, which shed light on the game’s story and the introduction of a new race. However, it appears that these details were leaked intentionally. On the Sacred Symbols podcast (via VGC), Colin Moriarty revealed all...
Modern Warfare 2's Physical Edition is Basically an Empty Box - IGN The Daily Fix
Players are starting to receive their physical copies of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and discovered that the discs are only 72MB of data. Callisto Protocol is officially cancelled for release in Japan. Finally, Xbox Game Pass and the Xbox Series consoles could go up in price at some point according to Phil Spencer, but the increase won't happen this holiday period.
Beginner's Guide - Basics and Features
Bayonetta 3 is a single-player, action-adventure game developed by PlatinumGames for the Nintendo Switch. The third installment of the franchise follows on from the story in Bayonetta and Bayonetta 2. In this beginner’s guide, we’ll take you through the story so far, and include an overview of gameplay mechanics, and more.
The Witcher: How CD Projekt Red Created One of the Biggest Names in Gaming
CD Projekt Red may now have more than 800 developers working across some of the biggest names in RPGs, but when it first began work on The Witcher – which was released 15 years ago this week – it had none of that. It was known for distributing games in Poland, not developing, and very few outside of the country had heard of it or its new project, a dark fantasy RPG based on a series of novels and short stories.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remake - Full Game Walkthrough
IGN’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 full gameplay walkthrough shows you how to find all three of Hassan's missiles, fight back against betrayal, and get a glimpse at what's to come for the Modern Warfare series. 00:00:00 - Intro. 00:00:02 - Strike. 00:05:48 - Kill or Capture. 00:26:43...
Stuck in the Mud: How a Tiny, Beloved Driving Game Sparked a Bizarre, Decade-Long Feud
Back in June, fans of 2014 physics-based driving game Spintires encountered a frustrating problem when the game was suddenly and mysteriously removed from Steam. It was reinstated not long after and then, just a few days later, removed again. It hasn’t returned since, and fans have been left in the dark as to whether they’ll ever be able to download, update, or share their beloved driving games with others ever again.
Neon Blood - Announce Trailer
Explore the city streets of Neon Blood and check out the announcement trailer for this upcoming cyberpunk RPG adventure game. The dual Viridis, separated between the luxurious Bright City and the dangerous Blind City, where inequality reigns until you, Axel McCoin, an idealistic detective, start a revolution to change the world in this cyberpunk RPG adventure.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Launch Multiplayer Stream - How to Watch and What to Expect
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is nearly here and will bring fans of the 2009 classic and newcomers alike into a new take on the world that stars Captain John Price, Sergeant Kyle ‘Gaz’ Garrick, Lieutenant Simon ‘Ghost’ Riley, and Sergeant John ‘Soap’ MacTavish. While the campaign will surely be a highlight, the multiplayer is what will keep players engaged for months or even years after launch, and IGN is here to provide you with a first look at that multiplayer in action.
SIMULACRA 3 - Official Launch Trailer
SIMULACRA 3 was released on October 25, and this launch trailer features special surprises, cameos, and more. The town of Stonecreek is haunted. People keep disappearing into thin air, leaving nothing but an eerie symbol behind. With the townsfolk gripped with fear, use a missing victim's phone to unlock the truth in the third entry of the acclaimed horror series, SIMULACRA.
BIOTA Swarm - Gameplay Overview Trailer
BIOTA Swarm is a bullet hell roguelite shooter inspired by games like Vampire Survivors. The latest trailer runs through its characters, weapon upgrades, and how the randomly generated levels will offer unique challenges with each playthrough.
