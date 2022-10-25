Read full article on original website
Fall Guys - Falloween Event Trailer
Watch the cute, spooky trailer for Fall Guys' Falloween event, featuring various costumes, including Ghostbusters and more. The Falloween event in Fall Guys will be available from October 27 to October 31, 2022.
Neon Blood - Announce Trailer
Explore the city streets of Neon Blood and check out the announcement trailer for this upcoming cyberpunk RPG adventure game. The dual Viridis, separated between the luxurious Bright City and the dangerous Blind City, where inequality reigns until you, Axel McCoin, an idealistic detective, start a revolution to change the world in this cyberpunk RPG adventure.
Somerville, a New Game from the Ex-Inside Co-Creator, Arrives in November
Somerville - the new game from Limbo and Inside co-creator Dino Patti's new studio - will be released on November 15 for PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. It will also be included on Xbox Game Pass upon release. The studio revealed the launch date in a new, but...
Amanda the Adventurer - Announcement Trailer
Watch the announcement trailer for Amanda the Adventurer, an upcoming found footage style horror title where players embark on what at first appears to be a wholesome, friendship-filled journey. Amanda the Adventurer will be released on PC in 2023.
Pixelshire - Official Gameplay Deep Dive Trailer
Learn the ins and outs of Pixelshire in this new trailer featuring commentary from the team that will highlight key features of the upcoming game. Build the town of Pixelshire and grow your community in a unique RPG sandbox that mixes life sim elements with town-building, exploration, and combat. Express yourself by planning the town to your liking, mastering trades, getting to know your neighbors, and exploring the continent of Arcadia.
Rainbow Six Extraction - After Effect Gameplay Trailer
Rainbow Six Extraction's limited-time event, After Effect, is available now until November 17, 2022. Check out the new trailer for the After Effect crisis event. The event brings a new enemy, new REACT tech, and new cosmetic rewards. In After Effect, Operators must search for the invaluable Parasite Nucleus, carry...
How Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex Went From Massive Risk to Beloved Anime Classic
Kenji Kamiyama had already proven that he had what it took to exceed expectations. He was a rare figure in the anime industry, one of the very few who had successfully moved up from background work to screenwriting to now directing. For years he had worked under one of anime's most respected auteurs, Mamrou Oshii, learning how to do everything from scriptwriting, to pitching projects, to animation directing. By the end of the 1990s, Kamiyama was prepared to take the next step in his career, leading the production of an anime series. And Production I.G. would hand him the opportunity, one which couldn't have been more high profile. For he was tasked with directing the first-ever TV anime set in the world of Ghost in the Shell.
Turnip Boy Robs a Bank - Combat Trailer
Turnip Boy is back! This time he’s teaming up with the fearsome Pickled Gang to plan and execute the weirdest heist of all time. Shake down hostages, steal precious valuables, battle the fuzz, and use wacky tools bought off the dark web to move further into the vaults of the Botanical Bank. In this latest gameplay trailer, check out the game's combat, rush arenas, offices, and more.
SIMULACRA 3 - Official Launch Trailer
SIMULACRA 3 was released on October 25, and this launch trailer features special surprises, cameos, and more. The town of Stonecreek is haunted. People keep disappearing into thin air, leaving nothing but an eerie symbol behind. With the townsfolk gripped with fear, use a missing victim's phone to unlock the truth in the third entry of the acclaimed horror series, SIMULACRA.
Perish - Official Gameplay and Music Trailer
This new Perish trailer includes not only gameplay footage, but also that of the developers recording the music that will be used in-game with their own band. Perish is a stylish four-player FPS with a cross to bear. Slay hordes of creatures on the black sands of Purgatory and sell their gold-stained corpses to craven priests. Kill magnificent bosses and use the proceeds to gain entrance to Elysium, a place of cosmic revelations.
Resident Evil 4 Remake: 13 Awesome Things We Noticed While Playing
After playing through the original Resident Evil 4 dozens of times on everything from GameCube to Meta Quest 2 VR, Brian Altano got to go hands-on with the first 45 minutes of Capcom's highly anticipated next-gen remake of this modern classic of survival-horror action. Is it noticeably scarier? Will it be darker than the original? Does it still have funny moments? Did they make any changes? Did the chainsaw guy get new abilities? The answer is yes, but there's so much more to talk about. Even though Resident Evil 4 Remake's announcement might have been spoiled by leaks, the first trailer got us plenty excited, and seeing uncut gameplay footage of it in action has us extremely excited. Between the newer first-person games, Resident Evil 7 Biohazard and Resident Evil 8 Village, and the classic third-person Resident Evil 2 Remake and Resident Evil 3 Remake, Capcom has clearly been reaching for the moon with the RE Engine. RE4 is one of the best horror games of all time, so we cannot wait for its release date - March 24th, 2023 when it comes out for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.
BIOTA Swarm - Gameplay Overview Trailer
BIOTA Swarm is a bullet hell roguelite shooter inspired by games like Vampire Survivors. The latest trailer runs through its characters, weapon upgrades, and how the randomly generated levels will offer unique challenges with each playthrough.
Beginner's Guide - Basics and Features
Bayonetta 3 is a single-player, action-adventure game developed by PlatinumGames for the Nintendo Switch. The third installment of the franchise follows on from the story in Bayonetta and Bayonetta 2. In this beginner’s guide, we’ll take you through the story so far, and include an overview of gameplay mechanics, and more.
The 10 Raddest Games We Saw During MIX Next
You want games? Good news. Today, we got new looks at an absolute deluge of games via the MIX Next event, combined with a Publisher Spotlight event and Black Voices in Gaming. Between the three, we saw somewhere close to 100 games - if you haven't seen the entire presentation, give it a look, as there's likely something in there to appeal to every taste, genre, and fanbase.
Pokemon Go Halloween 2022 Research Part II
The following Timed Research Tasks are available for completion during the Halloween Part II event. For a number of the Timed/Yamask Research Tasks, check out our Halloween Part I Research page for a breakdown of all the tasks and rewards still available for completion up until the end of the Halloween Part II event.
Marvel's Midnight Suns: Season Pass Will Add Deadpool, Venom, and More
Marvel's Midnight Suns will be getting post-launch content and a Season Pass that adds Deadpool, Venom, Morbius, and Storm as playable characters. Though publisher 2K didn't share when the DLC packs will be released, each one is centred around one character and contains new story missions, a new upgrade for hub area The Abbey, and new skins and outfits.
Mr. Sun's Hatbox - Official Demo Launch Trailer
Learn more about the story and objectives of Mr. Sun’s Hatbox, like base expansion and much more, from this upcoming slapstick, roguelite platformer game about getting the job done, no matter the cost. In Mr. Sun's Hatbox, upgrade your HQ, your team, and your tools so you can take...
Marvel's Midnight Suns - Official 'Deadpool Did It' Season Pass Reveal Trailer
Deadpool will be joining Marvel's Midnight Suns in early 2023 as part of the tactical RPG's Season Pass. The Marvel's Midnight Suns Season Pass will include four DLC packs, adding more allies to your roster, including Deadpool, Venom, Morbius, and Storm. Each of the post-launch DLC packs will also introduce new story missions, an upgrade for the Abbey, and a variety of new outfits and skins. At launch, the pass will feature the Legendary Premium Pack, containing 23 premium skins such as Spider-Man’s 'Demon Spider' skin, Blade’s 'Blade 1602' skin, Captain America’s 'Future Soldier' skin, and Iron Man’s 'Iron Knight' skin. The Season Pass is available as part of the Legendary Edition of the game, or can be purchased separately.
All Genshin Future Star Locations - Star-Seeker's Sojourn Day 1-7
The Genshin Impact Star-Seeker's Sojourn event has begun! This limited-time Genshin Impact 3.1 event requires you to search for Future Star locations on behalf of NPC Banu, using a gadget to unveil where the star is hiding. After finding the star location, you must solve a puzzle to obtain the star itself.
Apex Legends Season 15 Eclipse: Catalyst Abilities and new Broken Moon Map Explained
Apex Legends Season 15, or Eclipse, is bringing in a new Legenand a new map. Catalyst, the new Legend, brings in a new way to challenge scan ability Legends and Broken Moon is a fresh new map with more rotation mechanics than ever before. Here’s everything you need to know about Apex Legends Eclipse.
