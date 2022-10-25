Durham, N.C. – Durham County Government has been recognized in the 2022 Healthiest 100 Workplaces in America and the 2022 Healthiest Employers of the Triangle – an awards program created to honor people-first organizations that prioritize the well-being of their employee population. Durham County ranks fourth in the in the Triangle for the second straight year and is ranked No. 62 in the nation. Organizations were recognized because of their commitment to workplace wellness and their exceptional health and benefits offerings.

