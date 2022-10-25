Read full article on original website
Durham County Named One of the Healthiest Employers in Triangle, Top 100 in Nation
Durham, N.C. – Durham County Government has been recognized in the 2022 Healthiest 100 Workplaces in America and the 2022 Healthiest Employers of the Triangle – an awards program created to honor people-first organizations that prioritize the well-being of their employee population. Durham County ranks fourth in the in the Triangle for the second straight year and is ranked No. 62 in the nation. Organizations were recognized because of their commitment to workplace wellness and their exceptional health and benefits offerings.
Durham County Launches Platform for Inclusive Resident Feedback
Durham, N.C. – Durham County is launching a new community input and insights platform powered by community engagement technology firm Zencity. The civic engagement software allows users to hear from a wider cross-section of residents and to get the meaningful and actionable takeaways from feedback gathered. The platform will enable the County to more easily understand and incorporate resident voices into both the planning and implementation of key initiatives to improve local services and the overall quality of life.
Durham County Veteran Services to Host 2022 Veterans Day Recognition and Celebration Program on Nov. 10
Durham, NC – What: Veterans Day Recognition and Celebration Program. When: Thursday, November 10, 2022, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Durham County recognizes U.S. military veterans of all branches of service during a celebration of patriotism, service and sacrifice each year on or near Veterans Day. The annual event returns to...
