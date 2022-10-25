ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meghan Markle was reportedly 'obsessed' with palace denying Kate Middleton feud

A new book is providing insight into the alleged drama between Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle. New excerpts from royal insider Valentine Low's new book "Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown," claim that Markle became "obsessed" with the palace disputing any reports of division between them.
Prince Harry 'Desperately Unhappy' After Leaving Royal Family With Meghan Markle? Prince William's Brother Still Hasn't Achieved Dream Of Living A Normal Life

Prince Harry wanted to live a normal life, that was why he left the firm after marrying Meghan Markle. However, two years after he stepped back from his royal duties, he still hasn't achieved his goal. Prince Harry Hasn't Realized His Dream Despite Sacrificing Everything. The Duke of Sussex has...
Queen Camilla Shows Off Photo Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Inside Palace

Queen Camilla Parker Bowles appears to be attempting to mend the ongoing feud between loved ones in new photos released by the royal family, RadarOnline.com has learned. In an official portrait shared over the weekend, King Charles' wife was pictured in the Morning Room at Clarence House. The momentous occasion was to celebrate the 64th Anniversary of beloved English children's novel Paddington Bear.
Queen denied Meghan Markle’s plea to wear scandalous wedding tiara: report

Meghan Markle’s #tiaragate is in the news yet again. While the Duchess of Sussex, 41, wore a stunning diamond headpiece for her wedding to Prince Harry in 2018, rumors have swirled through the years that Queen Mary’s Diamond Bandeau was not, in fact, her first choice — and Queen Elizabeth II had to nix her preferred sparkler in order to prevent controversy.
Prince Harry Tells Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘Looks Beautiful’ on Their Wedding Day; Royal Trio Share Intimate Moment After Cambridge’s Tied the Knot

Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince Harry shared a tight bond before Meghan Markle. The three royals were inseparable, earning them the moniker "the royal trio", and royal expert Marcia Moody talked about their friendship in her book. Prince William, Kate Middleton And Prince Harry Share Intimate Moment During Royal...
