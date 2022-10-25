Read full article on original website
Detour Affecting the Cary Regional Library to Begin October 31stJames TulianoCary, NC
Durham City Council discusses future of Fayetteville Street CorridorThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
North Carolina man arrested on 4 charges of sexual assault against Clay County child, deputies sayZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Photo exhibit captures spirit of Durham’s West EndThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
Photos: 1997 & 1998 UNC Basketball Reunion
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- North Carolina's 1997 and 1998 Final Four teams were back on campus for a weekend reunion. Inside Carolina photographer Jim Hawkins captured the former Tar Heels getting honored at halftime of Friday's exhibition game. Here's the full list of former players in attendance. Scroll down for...
Four Tar Heels Out for Friday's Exhibition Game
North Carolina will be without four players for Friday night's exhibition game against Johnson C. Smith at 7:30 pm in the Smith Center. Senior forward Justin McKoy (non-Covid illness), junior guard RJ Davis (sprained right hand), junior Puff Johnson (right knee soreness), and freshman Jalen Washington (rehabbing injured knee) will not play in the game vs. The Golden Bulls.
247Sports
Former N.C. A&T basketball team member Kwagi Heath takes over the GHOE tailgate
We like to keep the Aggies posted on former North Carolina A&T State University and today we have a special treat. N.C. A&T's Kwagi Heath was once a member of the North Carolina A&T Aggie basketball program but now he's all over the playing field - including Truist Stadium. A former marketing major who is making the department proud.
247Sports
How to Watch: UNC vs. Johnson C. Smith
North Carolina is less than two weeks away from the 2022-23 season opener and will have it's final tune-up on Friday night in an exhibition game vs. Johnson C. Smith in the Smith Center. The Tar Heels are coming off a "Secret Scrimmage" vs. Rutgers last Saturday in Chapel Hill.
Preseason watchlists reveal strength of Blue Devils
One day at a time his week, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame revealed the preseason national watchlists, containing 20 names apiece, for the five major positional awards. All five include a Duke basketball player: Jeremy Roach for the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year AwardTyrese ...
NC State once again saves its best for last. At this point, it’s a feature, not a bug.
The Wolfpack has produced double-digit second-half comebacks in consecutive home games, scoring 19 straight to beat Virginia Tech 22-21.
WBTV
‘It’s an emotional game for me’: Hubert Davis’ special connection leads to UNC scrimmage with Johnson C. Smith
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tomorrow, the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls will take the court against one of the most storied college basketball programs not just in North Carolina, but in the entire country. “Our team, we’re ready. We’ve been taking the steps and preparing for this game, and yeah...
Statesville Record & Landmark
The Greatest Homecoming on Earth is Saturday
CAMPBELL (2-0 Big South, 4-3 overall) at N.C. A&T (2-0, 4-3) What. ESPN3/WKEW 1400-AM, 96.3-FM (streaming at TobaccoRoadSportsRadio.com) Campbell — Offense, 28.1 ppg, 178.6 ypg rushing, 230.0 ypg passing, 8 turnovers; defense, 24.9 ppg, 162.9 ypg rushing, 201.7 ypg passing, 11 turnovers forced; team, 73.3 ypg in penalties. People...
Raleigh News & Observer
Millbrook football tops Wake Forest, earns share of league title in regular-season finale
Millbrook two-way player David Santiago caught two passes from quarterback Mason Fortune for two touchdowns in Friday’s Northern Athletic 4A Conference regular-season finale at Wake Forest. His efforts helped the Wildcats to a 34-14 win, Millbrook’s second in as many seasons over the Cougars. Millbrook (9-1, 4-1) secured...
Duke freshman Dariq Whitehead teases return from injury
The 2022-23 Duke basketball season tips off in 11 days at home against Jacksonville, and the status of potentially the nation's most electric freshman, Dariq Whitehead, remains a question mark for the Blue Devils. Whitehead, a projected one-and-done lottery pick who finished No. 2 overall on the ...
alamancenews.com
Cummings stomps Graham; Southern tumbles in title clash; other county teams roll
Cummings ended the regular season by clobbering rival Graham 57-0 in a Mid-Carolina Conference football game Friday night. The host Cavaliers (6-3, 4-1 Mid-Carolina Conference) won their last two games by a combined score of 118-0 heading into the Class 2-A state playoffs. Graham (4-6, 3-3) suffered its second shutout...
WYFF4.com
Cheer scandal that started in Upstate now expands to North Carolina, attorneys say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A new lawsuit has been filed in a cheerleading scandal that began in Greenville, South Carolina. The newest lawsuit was filed in Raleigh, North Carolina. Attorneys say the lawsuit was filed against a young athlete who says he was sexually abused by coaches at Cheer Extreme gyms in Raleigh and Kernersville as well as a Varsity and USASF-approved choreographer.
North Carolina one of four states in running for 433 aviation jobs
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A startup company developing an electric airplane is considering Greensboro and sites in three other states for its first production facility, according to an economic development agency in its home state of Colorado. The Denver Business Journal, a CBJ sister publication, reported that members of the...
North Carolina A&T students don't want negative events to overshadow 'GHOE'
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Homecoming is underway at North Carolina A&T State University and students and alumni alike are excited to come together and celebrate. "I just love it, I love the energy, the band, just everything I love it, it's an experience," Asia Hardison said. "It's just been super...
Dr. Sandra Hughes headlines the inaugural North Carolina A&T Journalism Hall of Fame
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greatest Homecoming on Earth (GHOE) is all about fun, fellowship, and inspiring the next generation of Aggies. The countless events on and around campus were created to celebrate the history of North Carolina A&T State University, and the many great people that have called 1601 Market Street home.
wfmynews2.com
'It's one of the biggest projects in my career' | Meet the woman behind HPU's $80M Panther Commons
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Women make up 9 percent of the construction worker work force in the nation. That number grows smaller when you talk about who's on the frontline of a job site. However, one Rockingham County woman is leading the charge and a part of that small number.
Johnston school board apologizes to former Clayton High football coach and principal
School board chair Todd Sutton said former Clayton High football coach Hunter Jenks did nothing wrong and has been cleared of any wrongdoing.
2 dead, including NC A&T freshman and unidentified male in off-campus shooting
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating a shooting that happened on Circle Drive leaving two people dead, including a NC A&T freshman and an unidentified male. Four others were also injured Tuesday night and showed up to a local hospital with injuries. Out of the four that were...
cbs17
Fact check: Did this NC state Senate candidate fail to pay $300,000 in taxes?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Few issues tend to sway voters quite like taxes: Who has to pay them, who doesn’t — and how high they are. CBS 17 is fact-checking a campaign ad that accuses Republican North Carolina Senate candidate Mark Cavaliero of failing to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in taxes for his computer security business.
Jan. 6 Oath Keepers defendant from North Carolina asks for more lenient release
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WGHP) – One of the Triad’s most prominent defendants for the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has asked for relief in her pretrial incarceration. Laura Steele, a former High Point police officer who lives in Thomasville, asked to be released from curfew and to be allowed to await her prosecution without […]
