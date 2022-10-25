Read full article on original website
Looming Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra makes the S22 Ultra "worthless" as weight and charging support are seemingly confirmed
Numerous reports have claimed that Samsung’s Galaxy S23 series will look very similar to the predecessor range, with the flagship Galaxy S23 Ultra coming with only a few minor design changes compared to the S22 Ultra. However, while many phone buyers do list a completely refreshed look as high importance for a new iteration of devices, there are certainly plenty who are more concerned about component upgrades. It is this latter reason that has Ice universe exclaiming that the upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra will make its predecessor “worthless”.
Analyst suggests Apple could release its first foldable in iPad form by 2024
Apple Foldable iPad iPhone Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Tablet. While foldable phones have been a thing for at least 3 years now, Apple still thinks the technology is not mature enough for its devices. Previous rumors were suggesting that foldable iPhones could launch by 2025, but, according to a recent report coming from a reputable CCS Insight analyst featured on CNBC, Apple may first launch a foldable iPad in 2024.
One UI 5: Samsung confirms Android 13 distribution to 49 smartphones and tablets by February 2023
On Monday, Samsung started distributing One UI 5 to the Galaxy S22 series, including the entry-level Galaxy S22. Now, SamMobile has shared a schedule for the rollout of the Android 13-based update to another 48 devices, including numerous tablet models. For reference, the website has published a screenshot written in Korean, implying that the timings only apply to Samsung's home market.
Samsung's Maintenance Mode comes to international smartphones via One UI 5
Android Business Galaxy S Launch Smartphone Software. Some South Korean smartphone users may have been relieved to receive a new One UI feature rated to lock personal data down should the device in question need to visit a repair center. Now, the OEM has announced that the option has gone global.
The best early Black Friday deals on Samsung Galaxy phones: Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip 4 and more
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Black Friday is just over a month away, but the deals have already started. Right now you can save on...
Android 13: Samsung unveils the list of smartphones that will be entitled to the new OS
After announcing the deployment of One UI 5.0 based on Android 13 on the Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra, Samsung has just unveiled the list of smartphones that will be able to take advantage of the manufacturer’s new overlay. We take stock together. At the beginning of October...
Huawei Watch GT 3 SE launches globally as a cheaper Watch GT 3 model with up to 2 weeks of battery life
Huawei has released the Watch GT 3 SE, another smartwatch in the Watch GT 3 series. Launched without any fanfare, unlike the China-bound Watch GT Cyber, the Watch GT 3 SE appears to be a less version of the regular Watch GT 3. Although Huawei has not confirmed pricing for all regions yet, Shopee already sells the Watch GT 3 SE in Vietnam for VND 4,490,000 (~US$180). Meanwhile, the smartwatch has popped up in Poland for approximately €170; it remains to be seen whether Huawei will offer the Watch GT 3 SE in North America or the US, though.
OnePlus Ace Pro Genshin Impact Limited Edition is announced in China alongside the brand's US Black Friday preview
The Ace Pro could be described as the spiritual successor to the original Ace smartphones made by OnePlus' parent company OPPO. Now, this premium device has joined its forebears in producing a new Special Edition version. OnePlus China has partnered with Genshin Impact for this limited version of the Ace...
Xiaomi Redmi XT 4K gaming TV unveiled with 4 ms response time and 120 Hz refresh rate
The Xiaomi Redmi XT 4K TV series has been unveiled in China, with 55-in, 65-in and 75-in models. The product is billed as a gaming TV, with features such as a 120 Hz refresh rate, support for VRR, and MEMC motion smoothing technology. The gadget is listed as AMD FreeSync Premium certified with a 4 ms response time and ALLM.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 just got schooled by the Motorola Razr
Foldable phone fans now have a much more appealing choice
Vivo X80, X70 Pro Plus and X70 Pro (Global Editions) are slated to get Android 13 betas from November 2022
Vivo's Android-based UI for its smartphones goes by the name of OriginOS Ocean - however, that applies in China alone, whereas devices sold outside that market persist in running the potentially objectionably-named Funtouch OS (or FOS) out of the box. OriginOS Ocean upgrades to Android 13 in its latest iteration;...
Redmi Note 12 Racing Edition: Xiaomi unveils limited edition smartphone with a striking design
Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 12 Racing Edition in China, a limited edition Redmi Note 12 series model. Available for CNY 2,599 (~US$362) in Xiaomi's home market, the Racing Edition sports a unique-looking back panel amid a few other design changes. Xiaomi has unleashed the Redmi Note 12 Racing...
Redmi Pad becomes China's latest sub-US$160 Android tablet
Android Launch Software Storage Tablet Touchscreen. Redmi's eponymous Pad started out in Europe, and has now also made it to China as part of the major product event of today (October 27, 2022). Thanks to this timing, not to mention its OEM's imminent annual 11.11 price-drop announcements, it has launched as a particularly affordable new Android tablet in its latest market.
Realme 10 is tipped to launch in light and dark gradient colorways with a 6.4-inch display and a 5,000mAh battery
Realme decided to give its entry-level 9-series variant a dash of vibrant yellow along with more predictable Stargaze White and Meteor Black SKUs. However, its rumored replacement exhibits nothing of the sort in the first full-color renders linked to the reportedly upcoming budget Android smartphone. According to the typically reliable...
The Motorola Razr 2022 (finally) makes its international debut
The wait is over. This is the opening statement that Motorola has in mind for the international release of the Motorola Razr 2022. The latter is the latest iteration of the company’s foldable lineup. The Razr 2022 combines the iconic and somewhat nostalgic design from the past with modernity and the peak mobile technology that the 21st century has to offer.
Motorola Razr 2022: Everything we know so far
The biggest name in foldables has been Samsung for the last few years. While rivals have appeared in China and, to a lesser extent, throughout Europe, the Samsung Galaxy Z series has run the table for years, offering generation after generation of improvements and refined designs. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip phones aren't the only folding clamshells you'll find available throughout much of the world. Motorola has made two folding phones, and its third-gen model was released early in China.
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Explorer can go from flat to fully charged in just 9 minutes
Xiaomi unveiled the new Redmi Note 12 Explorer smartphone, which is essentially the same phone as the simultaneously unveiled Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus. The main reason the Redmi Note 12 Explorer is making headlines isn’t due to its massive 200MP primary camera sensor, but because it’s the first device to support the new 210W Xiaomi proprietary charging technology, which allows the device to top up in just 9 minutes.
Motorola tipped to release a pair of Razr models in 2023
Motorola this year turned the foldable clamshell Razr into a phone worthy of having the flagship label. The manufacturer replaced the mid-range Snapdragon 765G chipset powering the previous Razr 5G model (released in 2020) with the current top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. While the release of this model has been limited to China (where Motorola's current parent Lenovo is headquartered), a European launch is expected soon. Will we see the Razr 22 in the states? It's anyone's guess although time is running out for 2022.
Redmi Note 12 Pro Discovery Edition: Xiaomi showcases 210 W wired fast charging technology with 9-minute 0-100% recharge times
Xiaomi has unveiled new fast charging technology with the Redmi Note 12 Pro Discovery Edition. Equipped with a 4,300 mAh battery, the Redmi Note 12 Pro Discovery Edition boasts 210 W fast charging for just 9-minute recharge times. Xiaomi has lifted the lid on the Redmi Note 12 Pro Discovery...
MediaTek Dimensity 9200 AnTuTu listing highlights significant performance gains over the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and Dimensity 9000+
Multiple rumours from the past few weeks suggested that MediaTek is all set to launch the Dimensity 9000's immediate successor, the Dimensity 9200, in November, right around when Qualcomm plans to take the wraps off its high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. A Geekbench listing shed some light on the latter's performance. Now we get to see how the Taiwanese chipmaker's flagship offering fares, but on a different benchmark.
