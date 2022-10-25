ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whiskey Tango Foxtrot
4d ago

The precedent has been established! There will be hundreds of class action lawsuits. Great news for those reinstated especially with Christmas right around the corner.

Alice Acosta Allen
4d ago

If they follow the true science nobody should have to get the vaccine. It’s been proven that it doesn’t stop you from getting covid or transferring it

Wanda Pearson
4d ago

ONT forget all the Dr nurses firefighters police officers emts who worked long hours some died from covid. they praised and were called heros then they were fired when shots were mandated.

