Colorado Springs, CO

Comments / 1

 

KXRM

UPDATE: Severe injury 4-vehicle crash on Lake Avenue

FRIDAY 10/28/2022 9:58 p.m. (COLORADO SPRINGS) — CSPD has reported the crash as a severe injury traffic accident with four vehicles involved. Preliminary reports from the fire department initially cited three vehicles. Five ambulances were called to the scene for serious injuries and needed medical transports, according to CSPD. Police say roads will be blocked […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

WARNING, GRAPHIC: 2 suspects from Pueblo dead following shootout with deputies

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) -The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office released an edited video of a shooting that resulted in the deaths of two suspects from Pueblo. The shooting happened Tuesday night just after 11:30 at the RTD Lincoln Light Rail in Lone Tree. A news release from the sheriff’s office details what they believe happened next when they noticed a “suspicious” looking vehicle with no license plates and the locks punched out.
PUEBLO, CO
People

Colorado Couple Gets Trapped in Their Home by Mass of Tumbleweeds: 'I Thought It Was a Bad Dream'

"You feel helpless," said Colorado resident Marlies Gross whose home in Fountain was buried by the plants after heavy winds hit the area over the weekend A couple in Colorado needed to enlist their neighbors for help after their home got swallowed up by tumbleweeds over the weekend.   Marlies Gross, who lives in Fountain, told Colorado Springs station KRDO that due to heavy winds, by Sunday morning all of the exits of her home were completely blocked by tumbleweeds.   "I opened the front door and it's whole tumbleweeds," she recalled. "We couldn't even...
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Man arrested following fatal crash on Lake Avenue

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man in connection to a fatal multi-vehicle crash Friday night on Oct. 28 has been arrested by the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). Police records state Michael Tapia was arrested after the incident. Alcohol and speed are considered factors in this investigation, according to CSPD. At approximately 8:19 p.m., CSPD received […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Car stolen at gunpoint in Colorado Springs

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a carjacking after a woman reported having her car stolen early Thursday morning on Oct. 27. At 7:19 a.m., officers from the Stetson Hills Patrol responded to a call for a carjacking. The victim reported having her black 2012 BMW 528 sedan stolen from […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Police recover $32,000 worth of stolen vehicles

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) recovered just under $32,000 worth of stolen vehicles alongside other law enforcement agencies in a recent bust. Five stolen vehicles with a total value of just under $32,000 were recovered in an operation conducted by the Fountain Police Department, Cañon City Police Department and local Parole. PPD […]
PUEBLO, CO
coloradosprings.com

Live Well: Colorado Springs woman died, then came back a new person

Bethany Liefer doesn’t remember anything about the morning she died. What she does remember about June 19, 2021: doing yardwork in the morning with her father, moving slowly, being out of breath, feeling unwell. What she remembers next: being locked inside a coma, intubated and trached, frightened, her mom’s...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

73-year-old woman killed in Pueblo shooting

(PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo.) — The victim of a shooting in rural Pueblo County on Friday, Oct. 21 has been identified as a 73-year-old woman. Patti Magby was killed Friday night of apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Pueblo County Coroner. The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) originally reported the shooting on Twitter on Saturday. PCSO […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
cowboystatedaily.com

Two Men Charged With Beating, Robbing Wyoming Hunters

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Two men – one from Colorado and another from Wyoming – have been charged with aggravated assault and battery in connection with the beating of two Wyoming hunters in Lincoln County on Oct. 15. Jared Michael Olguin, 35, of...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WY
People

People

