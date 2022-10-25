Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Severe injury 4-vehicle crash on Lake Avenue
FRIDAY 10/28/2022 9:58 p.m. (COLORADO SPRINGS) — CSPD has reported the crash as a severe injury traffic accident with four vehicles involved. Preliminary reports from the fire department initially cited three vehicles. Five ambulances were called to the scene for serious injuries and needed medical transports, according to CSPD. Police say roads will be blocked […]
KKTV
WARNING, GRAPHIC: 2 suspects from Pueblo dead following shootout with deputies
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) -The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office released an edited video of a shooting that resulted in the deaths of two suspects from Pueblo. The shooting happened Tuesday night just after 11:30 at the RTD Lincoln Light Rail in Lone Tree. A news release from the sheriff’s office details what they believe happened next when they noticed a “suspicious” looking vehicle with no license plates and the locks punched out.
Douglas County teen fights for her life after crash
Lindsay Velasco took a break from her 19-year-old daughter Taryn Bowman’s bedside to tell FOX31 her story.
Colorado Couple Gets Trapped in Their Home by Mass of Tumbleweeds: 'I Thought It Was a Bad Dream'
"You feel helpless," said Colorado resident Marlies Gross whose home in Fountain was buried by the plants after heavy winds hit the area over the weekend A couple in Colorado needed to enlist their neighbors for help after their home got swallowed up by tumbleweeds over the weekend. Marlies Gross, who lives in Fountain, told Colorado Springs station KRDO that due to heavy winds, by Sunday morning all of the exits of her home were completely blocked by tumbleweeds. "I opened the front door and it's whole tumbleweeds," she recalled. "We couldn't even...
Man arrested following fatal crash on Lake Avenue
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man in connection to a fatal multi-vehicle crash Friday night on Oct. 28 has been arrested by the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). Police records state Michael Tapia was arrested after the incident. Alcohol and speed are considered factors in this investigation, according to CSPD. At approximately 8:19 p.m., CSPD received […]
Car stolen at gunpoint in Colorado Springs
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a carjacking after a woman reported having her car stolen early Thursday morning on Oct. 27. At 7:19 a.m., officers from the Stetson Hills Patrol responded to a call for a carjacking. The victim reported having her black 2012 BMW 528 sedan stolen from […]
Colorado Humane Society seizes over 25 animals after neglect investigation
On Tuesday, October 25th the Fremont County Sheriff's Department assisted the Colorado Humane Society in a search warrant resulting in the seizure of 30 animals.
Second arrest made in murder case sparked by hikers finding body in Colorado Springs
According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, a second arrest has been made in a murder case that involved hikers finding a body in the area of Colorado Springs' Old Stage Road. The body of victim Jermaine Trevion Wilson, 30, was found on May 24, with Wilson's death being...
Police recover $32,000 worth of stolen vehicles
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) recovered just under $32,000 worth of stolen vehicles alongside other law enforcement agencies in a recent bust. Five stolen vehicles with a total value of just under $32,000 were recovered in an operation conducted by the Fountain Police Department, Cañon City Police Department and local Parole. PPD […]
coloradosprings.com
Live Well: Colorado Springs woman died, then came back a new person
Bethany Liefer doesn’t remember anything about the morning she died. What she does remember about June 19, 2021: doing yardwork in the morning with her father, moving slowly, being out of breath, feeling unwell. What she remembers next: being locked inside a coma, intubated and trached, frightened, her mom’s...
KKTV
Homeless camp fire under investigation in eastern Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A fire in a field containing homeless camps is now out. Multiple crews responded to the area of Pikes Peak and North Academy around 8 p.m. Monday. The fire was 20 feet wide and 20 feet long and was burning 500 feet from the road, making access difficult for firefighters.
KRDO
Second man arrested in homicide that happened hours after a large homeless camp fire in El Paso County
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A second arrest was made in a homicide that happened after a large homeless camp fire in unincorporated El Paso County. On Oct. 10, El Paso County Sheriff's deputies, the Stratmoor Hills Fire Department, and numerous other agencies responded to a large fire in a homeless camp near B Street just before 2 a.m.
KKTV
WATCH: Boyfriend of Pueblo kayaking victim talks about what happened
KKTV 11 News at 4 (Recurring) File footage and interviews about the 1997 blizzard in Colorado Springs.
73-year-old woman killed in Pueblo shooting
(PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo.) — The victim of a shooting in rural Pueblo County on Friday, Oct. 21 has been identified as a 73-year-old woman. Patti Magby was killed Friday night of apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Pueblo County Coroner. The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) originally reported the shooting on Twitter on Saturday. PCSO […]
cowboystatedaily.com
Two Men Charged With Beating, Robbing Wyoming Hunters
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Two men – one from Colorado and another from Wyoming – have been charged with aggravated assault and battery in connection with the beating of two Wyoming hunters in Lincoln County on Oct. 15. Jared Michael Olguin, 35, of...
How Did a Wrecked Vehicle Wind Up On This Colorado Hiking Trail?
Hikers can come across some pretty awesome sights on the trails throughout Colorado. From wildlife and beautiful scenery to former dams and other historic remnants of the Centennial State's past, all make for an interesting encounter on any adventure. Sometimes it's the things we see along the trail that cause...
2 Colorado cities in top 50 of cities with highest homicide rate increases
According to a new report, homicide rates have risen by an average of nearly 10% in 50 of the most populous U.S. cities.
Mother and son identified as victims in DougCo I-25 crash
(Clark Van Der Beken / Unsplash) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 18, 2022. (Castle Rock, Colo.) Authorities identified the mother and son killed in an Oct. 12 I-25 crash near Castle Rock.
People
