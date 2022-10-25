Read full article on original website
'Suspicious Person' With Backpack Found Hiding Outside Home In Westport, Police Say
A 51-year-old "suspicious" man was arrested when he was found hiding outside a Fairfield County home after he allegedly entered the basement. The incident took place in Westport on Saturday, Oct. 22. According to Lt. Dave Wolf, of the Westport Police, officers responded to an address in Westport on a...
3 New Haven Men Wanted For Armed Carjacking Nabbed After Police Pursuit In Milford
Three Connecticut men have been charged in connection with two armed carjackings following a police pursuit. The incident took place in New Haven County around 2:30 a.m., Friday, Oct. 28 in Milford. According to Milford Police, officers initiated a traffic stop for motor vehicle violations after it was determined the...
Armed, Dangerous Suspect Wanted In Bridgeport Murder Caught, Police Say
A man who was considered armed and dangerous and wanted for a stabbing homicide in Fairfield County has been apprehended by police. Lawrence Blue, age 45, of Bridgeport, was caught hours after the word went out on Saturday, Oct. 29, that he was wanted for the early morning stabbing death of 23-year-old Justice Hunter of Bridgeport, said Capt. Kevin Gilleran of the Bridgeport Police.
New Haven homicide solved after 3 years
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — In September 2019, 66-year-old Harris Clark of New Haven was killed at an apartment complex in the city. And the case remained unsolved until last week when a woman the victim's family had never heard of was charged with his murder. Harris Clark's sister said...
Surveillance Video Leads To Charge For Man After Incident At Train Station In Westport
A surveillance video led to the arrest of a Fairfield County man for allegedly damaging a vehicle at a train station on purpose. Dominic Demace, age 52, of Westport, was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 25 in connection with the incident that took place in September at the Saugatuck Train Station.
Bridgeport News: Pedestrian Struck
2022-10-28@1:34pm–#Bridgeport Ct– Report of a pedestrian being struck at Vanguard and Main Street. No further details. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
Ansonia News: Emmett O’Brien School Flooded
2022-10-29@10:50am–#Ansonia CT– Emmett O’Brien Technical School on Prindle Avenue suffered serious damage to the shop area, cafeteria, and multiple classrooms according to multiple radio reports. If your child attends there you may want to check to see if is open on Monday. Power and water to the school have been turned off and cleaning up is underway.
Message in a bottle from 1980s found on Charles Island
MILFORD, Conn. — A message in a bottle left by a family visiting Connecticut's shoreline nearly 40 years ago has been unearthed, and now the search is on to find the family who wrote it. The 38-year-old artifact was found buried at Charles Island, a part of Silver Sands...
Danbury City Worker Dragged 40 Feet By Car Of Irate Driver, Police Say
A Fairfield County city employee is recovering after being dragged by a car of an irate driver for more than 40 feet down a roadway while performing construction work. The incident took place in Danbury around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26 on King Street. Officers from the Danbury Police...
Southington man who owns, operates tow truck companies in Bristol, Plainville pleads not guilty to insurance fraud
A man who owns and manages tow truck companies in Bristol and Plainville has pleaded not guilty to allegations that he committed insurance fraud by appropriating tens of thousands of dollars in overcharges. Christopher Pio, 52, of 68 Brightwood Lane, Southington, has pleaded not guilty to two counts each of...
Man Nabbed With Fentanyl, Other Drugs In Stamford
A man was nabbed with a large stash of fentanyl, as well as other drugs, after police received word he was dealing in the area. Anthony Mojica, age 34, of the Bronx, was arrested in Fairfield County around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25 in Stamford on the 200 block of Bedford Street.
FOUR JUVENILE CAR THIEVES CAPTURED IN TRUMBULL
Trumbull Police charged four (4) juveniles after they crashed a stolen car and fled on foot into a residential neighborhood near Town Hall early today. Officers who were searching the area located the four suspects as they were attempting to escape with the help of an Uber driver. One (1)...
Man Killed In Suspicious Crash In Southington Was Also Shot, Police Say
A Connecticut man has been arrested after a 28-year-old who died in a crash was found with a gunshot wound. The incident took place in Hartford County around midnight in Southington on Thursday, Oct. 27. According to Lt. Keith Egan of Southington Police, officers responded to a report of a...
Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in Bridgeport double stabbing; suspect sought
One person has died following a double stabbing in Bridgeport's South End neighborhood.
Police chase ends with 3 arrests in Milford
A car chase ended near Peck Lane after a police used tire deflators to stop the car, but that didn't necessarily stop the suspects. It happened around 2:30 a.m. Friday. Police say the suspect vehicle they were after was involved in two armed carjackings. The chase started on I-95 South...
East Haven man killed in Westbrook crash, police say
WESTBROOK — A Connecticut man was killed early Thursday morning in a car crash, according to state police. Connecticut State Police said Hoa Trinh, 54, of East Haven, was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical services personnel. He was a passenger in his 2009 Mitsubishi Galant ES, according to police. The 61-year-old driver, a Branford resident, suffered a suspected minor injury, state police said.
Fairfield standoff suspect rearraigned on new domestic violence charge; held on $4.5M bond for all cases
The attorney who was at the center of a standoff in Fairfield was rearraigned on his new domestic violence charge Friday afternoon. Neil Bhatia, 46, was in Stamford Superior Court on his latest alleged violation of a protective order. Weston police served Bhatia with the warrant Thursday while he was...
State News: Misinterpreted text message about Connecticut State Rep., Bristol Police officers passing and CSCU board increasing tuition
A text message was sent to East Windsor and Enfield voters claiming Republican State Representative Carol Hall voted to help “prosecute women in other states for having an abortion,” according to the CT Mirror. The text message was sent by a political action committee that is controlled by...
State Police issue warning about phone scams
The New York State Police in Westchester County are warning citizens of a phone scam after receiving multiple calls on what is known as an “Imposter Scam.” These scams usually involve someone calling and claiming to be from a trusted source such as law enforcement. The caller will claim to be an officer, possibly even using the real name of a local police officer, and could utilize technology that displays the fake name or a number matching the police disguise on your caller ID. The caller will attempt to convince the victim that they are in violation of the law, have an outstanding warrant, or have a relative involved in an emergency. They will then state money is needed for fines, medical payments, or bail. These scams ask for large sums of money transferred in unusual ways devoid of any face-to-face interaction. Once these thieves have extracted money they may also call back and try to get more.
