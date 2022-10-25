ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Armed, Dangerous Suspect Wanted In Bridgeport Murder Caught, Police Say

A man who was considered armed and dangerous and wanted for a stabbing homicide in Fairfield County has been apprehended by police. Lawrence Blue, age 45, of Bridgeport, was caught hours after the word went out on Saturday, Oct. 29, that he was wanted for the early morning stabbing death of 23-year-old Justice Hunter of Bridgeport, said Capt. Kevin Gilleran of the Bridgeport Police.
3 charged in connection to armed carjackings in Milford: PD

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Three people have been arrested in connection to two armed carjackings in the Milford area. Police said on Friday around 2:30 a.m., officers attempted to stop a car for violations. Police determined the suspect’s car was used in two armed carjackings in the surrounding area. Police said the driver fled onto […]
New Haven homicide solved after 3 years

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — In September 2019, 66-year-old Harris Clark of New Haven was killed at an apartment complex in the city. And the case remained unsolved until last week when a woman the victim's family had never heard of was charged with his murder. Harris Clark's sister said...
Bridgeport News: Pedestrian Struck

2022-10-28@1:34pm–#Bridgeport Ct– Report of a pedestrian being struck at Vanguard and Main Street. No further details. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
Ansonia News: Emmett O’Brien School Flooded

2022-10-29@10:50am–#Ansonia CT– Emmett O’Brien Technical School on Prindle Avenue suffered serious damage to the shop area, cafeteria, and multiple classrooms according to multiple radio reports. If your child attends there you may want to check to see if is open on Monday. Power and water to the school have been turned off and cleaning up is underway.
Message in a bottle from 1980s found on Charles Island

MILFORD, Conn. — A message in a bottle left by a family visiting Connecticut's shoreline nearly 40 years ago has been unearthed, and now the search is on to find the family who wrote it. The 38-year-old artifact was found buried at Charles Island, a part of Silver Sands...
Man Nabbed With Fentanyl, Other Drugs In Stamford

A man was nabbed with a large stash of fentanyl, as well as other drugs, after police received word he was dealing in the area. Anthony Mojica, age 34, of the Bronx, was arrested in Fairfield County around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25 in Stamford on the 200 block of Bedford Street.
FOUR JUVENILE CAR THIEVES CAPTURED IN TRUMBULL

Trumbull Police charged four (4) juveniles after they crashed a stolen car and fled on foot into a residential neighborhood near Town Hall early today. Officers who were searching the area located the four suspects as they were attempting to escape with the help of an Uber driver. One (1)...
Police chase ends with 3 arrests in Milford

A car chase ended near Peck Lane after a police used tire deflators to stop the car, but that didn't necessarily stop the suspects. It happened around 2:30 a.m. Friday. Police say the suspect vehicle they were after was involved in two armed carjackings. The chase started on I-95 South...
East Haven man killed in Westbrook crash, police say

WESTBROOK — A Connecticut man was killed early Thursday morning in a car crash, according to state police. Connecticut State Police said Hoa Trinh, 54, of East Haven, was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical services personnel. He was a passenger in his 2009 Mitsubishi Galant ES, according to police. The 61-year-old driver, a Branford resident, suffered a suspected minor injury, state police said.
State Police issue warning about phone scams

The New York State Police in Westchester County are warning citizens of a phone scam after receiving multiple calls on what is known as an “Imposter Scam.” These scams usually involve someone calling and claiming to be from a trusted source such as law enforcement. The caller will claim to be an officer, possibly even using the real name of a local police officer, and could utilize technology that displays the fake name or a number matching the police disguise on your caller ID. The caller will attempt to convince the victim that they are in violation of the law, have an outstanding warrant, or have a relative involved in an emergency. They will then state money is needed for fines, medical payments, or bail. These scams ask for large sums of money transferred in unusual ways devoid of any face-to-face interaction. Once these thieves have extracted money they may also call back and try to get more.
I95 Rock plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Danbury, Connecticut. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

