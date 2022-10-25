The New York State Police in Westchester County are warning citizens of a phone scam after receiving multiple calls on what is known as an “Imposter Scam.” These scams usually involve someone calling and claiming to be from a trusted source such as law enforcement. The caller will claim to be an officer, possibly even using the real name of a local police officer, and could utilize technology that displays the fake name or a number matching the police disguise on your caller ID. The caller will attempt to convince the victim that they are in violation of the law, have an outstanding warrant, or have a relative involved in an emergency. They will then state money is needed for fines, medical payments, or bail. These scams ask for large sums of money transferred in unusual ways devoid of any face-to-face interaction. Once these thieves have extracted money they may also call back and try to get more.

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO