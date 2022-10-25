Read full article on original website
Mid-Plains Comm. College alum finds herself through horticulture
If you do what you love, you will never have to work a day in your life. That’s what North Platte native Jensen Hart is finding out as she embarks on a career in horticulture. “There’s just something about working with plants,” Hart said. “It’s definitely therapeutic.”...
Patrol cites 1 business in Chase County during alcohol inspections
During the evening hours of Friday, October 21, investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol conducted alcohol inspections in Chase and Perkins Counties. This project was supported in whole or part by grant #93.959 under the SAMHSA Center for Substance Abuse Prevention, Region II Human Services, and the Nebraska DHHS Division of Behavioral Health.
North Platte police install license plate reading cameras to 'help solve crime'
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-The North Platte Police Department has announced that they will be installing Automated License Plate Reading (ALPR) cameras in strategic areas around the city to solve and reduce crime. The cameras are built by Flock Safety, a public safety technology company that helps neighborhoods, communities, and law enforcement work together to fight crime.
Game and Parks to have special hours for deer permit sales
Nebraska Game and Parks Commission offices will be open to serve deer hunters seeking permits on two days otherwise closed in November. Offices in Lincoln, Omaha, Norfolk, North Platte, Alliance, Kearney and Bassett will be open for permit sales from 8 a.m. to noon Nov. 5, the Saturday of the Special Landowner Deer Season.
Downtown North Platte merchants to host Halloween Walk Friday
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-The North Platte Downtown Association is getting in on the Halloween spirit with a Halloween walk. The walk will be from Noon to 2:00 p.m. on Oct. 29, with trick-or-treating, obstacle bounce house, games, face painting and more. There will also be a Costume Contest with boy, girl...
NPCC Phi Theta Kappa works to “beautify” North Platte
Volunteers prepare to pick up litter around North Platte Saturday morning as part of a “trashathon” organized by Alpha Beta Theta, North Platte Community College’s chapter of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society. The event served as a community service project for PTK. Volunteers included representatives from PTK, NPCC students and student-athletes and community members.
Lincoln County Marriage Licenses
Steven Russell Gertsch, 37, North Platte and Rebecca Lynn Freeman, 25, North Platte. Terry Lynn Johnson Jr, 34, North Platte and Shannon Dayle Norblad, 43, North Platte. Joshua Bryan Norrgard, 30, North Platte and Valerie Crystal Tomasello, 32, North Platte. Keith Leonard LeClair, 42, Omaha and Ayla Edwarda Batista, 31,...
Knights Volleyball advances to Region IX Championship
The North Platte Community College volleyball team is headed to the NJCAA Region IX Championship after defeating Southeast Community College 3-1 Wednesday night in the opening round of the tournament. The Knights jumped out early, stretching their lead to four midway through the opening set, 11-7. North Platte maintained the...
