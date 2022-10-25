ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cass County, IA

Cass County residents encouraged to support Operation Green Light for Veterans November 7-11

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago
(Atlantic) The Cass County Board of Supervisors this morning approved a resolution in support of Operation Green Light for Veterans.

Cass County Veterans Affairs Director Mitch Holmes said this a program sponsored by the National Association of Counties and the National Association of County Veterans Service Officers has a supporting role in this.

Part of the resolution states “Cass County seeks to honor these individuals who have paid the high price for freedom by placing themselves in harm’s way for the good of all.” “Veterans continue to serve our community in the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, religious groups, civil service, and by functioning as County Veteran Service Officers in 29 states to help fellow former service members access more then $52 billion in federal health, disability and compensation benefits each year.”

With designation as a Green Light for Veterans County, Cass County hereby declares from November 7th through Veterans Day, November 11th, a time to salute and honor the service and sacrifice of our men and women in uniform transitioning from Active Service. Cass County encourages citizens to display a green light in a window of their place of business or residence in observance of Operation Green Light.

