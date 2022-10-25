Read full article on original website
Times-Union Newspaper
Silver Lake Woman Transported To Hospital After 2-Vehicle Accident
A Silver Lake woman was transported to the hospital after a two-vehicle accident Thursday. At approximately 1:54 p.m. Thursday, Linda K. Murphy, 77, Silver Lake, was driving a 2012 Cadillac SRX westbound on CR 100S, according to a news release from the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office. Murphy failed to...
WNDU
Syracuse woman dead after single-car crash in Kosciusko County
WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - A Syracuse woman is dead after a single-car crash in Kosciusko County on Thursday afternoon. According to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office, the 79-year-old woman was driving a Cadillac south on State Road 13, near SR 14, when her vehicle left the roadway and struck a utility pole. First responders rendered first aid but were unable to save her. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Times-Union Newspaper
3 Injured In Head-On Collision
Three people were injured in a head-on collision on West CR 400N, 10 feet east of North Meadow Ridge Drive, Warsaw, on Thursday. According to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office accident report, at about 6:01 p.m. Lisa D. Beckner, 48, East Main Street, Warsaw, was driving a 2013 Chevrolet CRU westbound on West CR 400N. She said she tried to turn onto North Meadow Ridge Drive and didn’t see a 2003 Honda Civic driven by Jovanni Garza, 22, Kuder Lane, Warsaw. Beckner’s vehicle collided with Garza’s head-on. Garza gave the same account of the accident.
95.3 MNC
Elkhart man dead after Cass County crash
An Elkhart man is dead after a two vehicle crash in Cass County. It happened on Wednesday, October 26, at 9 a.m., when police were called to Old M-205 and Autumn Drive, in Mason Township, on reports of a crash. Officials say that the Elkhart man, 24-year-old Andres Rivera, turned...
WNDU
1 dead, 3 injured after crash on U.S. 12 in Cass County
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - One person is dead, and three others were taken to the hospital after a crash Wednesday afternoon in Cass County. Officers with the Ontwa Township - Edwardsburg Police Department were called just after 4 p.m. to a crash on U.S. 12 near Island Drive. When they arrived, they found two vehicles with heavy front end damage and multiple victims with injuries.
22 WSBT
One dead in crash on US 12
ONTWA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WSBT) — A 27-year-old Nappanee man is dead after a violent head on crash near Edwardsburg. The crash happened Wednesday around 4 p.m. on US 12 near Island Drive. Police say Ariel Villa's car went into the oncoming lane of traffic and hit another car. Villa...
Indiana woman sentenced in crash that killed husband
The woman had a BAC of .11% after the Jan. 8 crash on Lower Huntington Road.
WNDU
St. Joseph Township Police looking for suspect in officer-involved shooting
ST. JOSEPH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - St. Joseph Township Police are looking for a suspect in an officer-involved shooting Friday night. According to police, an officer found a vehicle that matched an armed robbery case in Berrien Springs around 11:30 p.m. This led to a pursuit by the police in which the suspect fired multiple shots at the officer. The pursuit lasted approximately four minutes, and the officer was not injured.
abc57.com
One dead, three injured in crash on US 12
EDWARDSBURG, Mich. -- One person died and several others were injured in a head-on collision on US 12 Wednesday afternoon, according to Ontwa Township Edwardsburg Police. The investigation revealed Ariel Villa, 27, was traveling westbound on US 12 near Island Road when his vehicle crossed into the eastbound lane and struck another vehicle head-on, police said.
Times-Union Newspaper
Syracuse Woman Killed In Ind. 13 Crash
CLAYPOOL - A 79-year-old woman from Syracuse was killed Thursday in a one-vehicle crash near the intersection of Ind. 13 and Ind. 14. Her name was not released Thursday afternoon pending notification of next of kin, according to a news release from the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office. At approximately...
2 children airlifted after car driven by 17-year-old rolls during crash in Miami County
MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. — Authorities said a Saturn Ion being driven by a 17-year-old from Peru with two young passengers inside was struck in an intersection and went rolling into a ditch, ejecting one of the passengers. As a result of the accident, both underage passengers — an 8-year-old and a 12-year-old — were airlifted […]
WNDU
Elkhart County Sheriff’s deputies charged with ghost employment
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Charges have been filed on one Elkhart County Sheriff’s deputy and one former deputy for ghost employment. Patrol Officer William Fackleman and former Patrol Officer Don McQuarie have been charged with ghost employment stemming from an investigation that began back in March. Sheriff Jeff Siegel was made aware of inappropriate conduct by the two officers related to employment outside of the Sheriff’s Office and ordered an internal investigation.
Court docs: Indiana man accused of beating woman over her cooking, leading police on chase
A man is accused of severely beating a woman over her choice of cooking and then leading police on a chase.
WNDU
Police identify man shot during attempted robbery in LaPorte
Indiana AG Rokita warning of fentanyl disguised as candy ahead of Halloween. Fentanyl is an opioid that is about 50 times more potent than heroin and about 100 times more potent than morphine, meaning even consuming the smallest amount of fentanyl could be deadly. Edwardsburg Public Schools share improved millage...
abc57.com
Suspect arrested in shooting at Carriage House Apartments
ELKHART, Ind. -- Elkhart Police arrested a suspect in a shooting that happened Thursday afternoon around 1 p.m. The shooting happened at the Carriage House Apartment complex in the 1000 block of Portage Lane. After police responded to the scene they learned a man was at Elkhart General hospital with...
WNDU
One arrested in Elkhart shooting investigation
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department has made an arrest in connection with a shooting Thursday afternoon at the Carriage House Apartments complex. Officers were called just after 1:05 p.m. to the 1000 block area of Portage Lane on a report of shots fired. While they were investigating, they learned a man with a gunshot wound was at the hospital and indicated he had been shot in that area.
WNDU
Iconic building collapses in LaPorte
The Chacoan peccary is a critically endangered species. The demonstration showed just how fast a fire can spread.
wkvi.com
La Porte County Sheriff’s Department Investigating Shooting
The La Porte County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday, October 27 around 3:30 a.m. CT in the 2000 East block of State Road 4. Deputies were initially called to the residence regarding a burglary in progress, but when they arrived a gunshot was heard coming from the residence, according to the report. Police say the occupants were removed and the interior of the residence was cleared. While that occurred, deputies found a deceased man.
wfft.com
Two Cass County men arrested in connection with August burglary
LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WFFT) - Two men from Cass County have been arrested in connection with a burglary in August. Indiana State Police (ISP) says Justin Robinson, 33, and Dakota Beebout, 29, both of Logansport, burglarized a pole barn in the 2400 block of East Wabash River Road on Aug. 2.
WNDU
Berrien Springs man charged with arson in Coloma fire
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A Berrien Springs man has been charged in connection with a fire earlier this month in Coloma. Officers with the Coloma Township Police Department responded to an explosion in the 200 block of Ellendale Drive back on Oct. 13. Police say a three-story apartment building had smoke coming out of the windows and a vehicle behind the building was on fire.
