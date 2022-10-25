ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kosciusko County, IN

Times-Union Newspaper

Silver Lake Woman Transported To Hospital After 2-Vehicle Accident

A Silver Lake woman was transported to the hospital after a two-vehicle accident Thursday. At approximately 1:54 p.m. Thursday, Linda K. Murphy, 77, Silver Lake, was driving a 2012 Cadillac SRX westbound on CR 100S, according to a news release from the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office. Murphy failed to...
SILVER LAKE, IN
WNDU

Syracuse woman dead after single-car crash in Kosciusko County

WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - A Syracuse woman is dead after a single-car crash in Kosciusko County on Thursday afternoon. According to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office, the 79-year-old woman was driving a Cadillac south on State Road 13, near SR 14, when her vehicle left the roadway and struck a utility pole. First responders rendered first aid but were unable to save her. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

3 Injured In Head-On Collision

Three people were injured in a head-on collision on West CR 400N, 10 feet east of North Meadow Ridge Drive, Warsaw, on Thursday. According to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office accident report, at about 6:01 p.m. Lisa D. Beckner, 48, East Main Street, Warsaw, was driving a 2013 Chevrolet CRU westbound on West CR 400N. She said she tried to turn onto North Meadow Ridge Drive and didn’t see a 2003 Honda Civic driven by Jovanni Garza, 22, Kuder Lane, Warsaw. Beckner’s vehicle collided with Garza’s head-on. Garza gave the same account of the accident.
WARSAW, IN
95.3 MNC

Elkhart man dead after Cass County crash

An Elkhart man is dead after a two vehicle crash in Cass County. It happened on Wednesday, October 26, at 9 a.m., when police were called to Old M-205 and Autumn Drive, in Mason Township, on reports of a crash. Officials say that the Elkhart man, 24-year-old Andres Rivera, turned...
CASS COUNTY, MI
WNDU

1 dead, 3 injured after crash on U.S. 12 in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - One person is dead, and three others were taken to the hospital after a crash Wednesday afternoon in Cass County. Officers with the Ontwa Township - Edwardsburg Police Department were called just after 4 p.m. to a crash on U.S. 12 near Island Drive. When they arrived, they found two vehicles with heavy front end damage and multiple victims with injuries.
CASS COUNTY, MI
22 WSBT

One dead in crash on US 12

ONTWA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WSBT) — A 27-year-old Nappanee man is dead after a violent head on crash near Edwardsburg. The crash happened Wednesday around 4 p.m. on US 12 near Island Drive. Police say Ariel Villa's car went into the oncoming lane of traffic and hit another car. Villa...
EDWARDSBURG, MI
WNDU

St. Joseph Township Police looking for suspect in officer-involved shooting

ST. JOSEPH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - St. Joseph Township Police are looking for a suspect in an officer-involved shooting Friday night. According to police, an officer found a vehicle that matched an armed robbery case in Berrien Springs around 11:30 p.m. This led to a pursuit by the police in which the suspect fired multiple shots at the officer. The pursuit lasted approximately four minutes, and the officer was not injured.
BERRIEN SPRINGS, MI
abc57.com

One dead, three injured in crash on US 12

EDWARDSBURG, Mich. -- One person died and several others were injured in a head-on collision on US 12 Wednesday afternoon, according to Ontwa Township Edwardsburg Police. The investigation revealed Ariel Villa, 27, was traveling westbound on US 12 near Island Road when his vehicle crossed into the eastbound lane and struck another vehicle head-on, police said.
EDWARDSBURG, MI
Times-Union Newspaper

Syracuse Woman Killed In Ind. 13 Crash

CLAYPOOL - A 79-year-old woman from Syracuse was killed Thursday in a one-vehicle crash near the intersection of Ind. 13 and Ind. 14. Her name was not released Thursday afternoon pending notification of next of kin, according to a news release from the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office. At approximately...
SYRACUSE, IN
WNDU

Elkhart County Sheriff’s deputies charged with ghost employment

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Charges have been filed on one Elkhart County Sheriff’s deputy and one former deputy for ghost employment. Patrol Officer William Fackleman and former Patrol Officer Don McQuarie have been charged with ghost employment stemming from an investigation that began back in March. Sheriff Jeff Siegel was made aware of inappropriate conduct by the two officers related to employment outside of the Sheriff’s Office and ordered an internal investigation.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Police identify man shot during attempted robbery in LaPorte

Indiana AG Rokita warning of fentanyl disguised as candy ahead of Halloween. Fentanyl is an opioid that is about 50 times more potent than heroin and about 100 times more potent than morphine, meaning even consuming the smallest amount of fentanyl could be deadly. Edwardsburg Public Schools share improved millage...
LA PORTE, IN
abc57.com

Suspect arrested in shooting at Carriage House Apartments

ELKHART, Ind. -- Elkhart Police arrested a suspect in a shooting that happened Thursday afternoon around 1 p.m. The shooting happened at the Carriage House Apartment complex in the 1000 block of Portage Lane. After police responded to the scene they learned a man was at Elkhart General hospital with...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

One arrested in Elkhart shooting investigation

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department has made an arrest in connection with a shooting Thursday afternoon at the Carriage House Apartments complex. Officers were called just after 1:05 p.m. to the 1000 block area of Portage Lane on a report of shots fired. While they were investigating, they learned a man with a gunshot wound was at the hospital and indicated he had been shot in that area.
ELKHART, IN
wkvi.com

La Porte County Sheriff’s Department Investigating Shooting

The La Porte County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday, October 27 around 3:30 a.m. CT in the 2000 East block of State Road 4. Deputies were initially called to the residence regarding a burglary in progress, but when they arrived a gunshot was heard coming from the residence, according to the report. Police say the occupants were removed and the interior of the residence was cleared. While that occurred, deputies found a deceased man.
LA PORTE, IN
wfft.com

Two Cass County men arrested in connection with August burglary

LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WFFT) - Two men from Cass County have been arrested in connection with a burglary in August. Indiana State Police (ISP) says Justin Robinson, 33, and Dakota Beebout, 29, both of Logansport, burglarized a pole barn in the 2400 block of East Wabash River Road on Aug. 2.
CASS COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Berrien Springs man charged with arson in Coloma fire

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A Berrien Springs man has been charged in connection with a fire earlier this month in Coloma. Officers with the Coloma Township Police Department responded to an explosion in the 200 block of Ellendale Drive back on Oct. 13. Police say a three-story apartment building had smoke coming out of the windows and a vehicle behind the building was on fire.
BERRIEN SPRINGS, MI

