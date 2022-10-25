Read full article on original website
2urbangirls.com
Woman injured in crash that killed two others drops lawsuit against driver’s estate
LOS ANGELES – A woman who was injured when her vehicle was struck by a Lamborghini that crashed and caught fire near the Sepulveda Basin Recreation Area in Encino in 2019, killing the driver and his girlfriend, has dropped her suit against the estate of the late driver. Lawyers...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in Hancock Park crash
LOS ANGELES – Authorities identified the man who died in a traffic crash in Hancock Park. The crash was reported about 11:35 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of South Rossmore Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Ruben Gonzalez, 30, of Los Angeles died at the scene,...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID woman killed in North Hollywood crash
NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – A 37-year-old woman who was killed in a crash on a freeway transition road in the North Hollywood area was identified Friday. The crash was reported shortly after 6 a.m. Monday on the transition from the southbound Hollywood (170) Freeway to the eastbound Ventura (134) Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.
2urbangirls.com
Woman found dead in Woodland Hills, suspect in custody
WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – A woman in her 40s who authorities said may have been experiencing homelessness was found dead in Woodland Hills Friday, and a suspect was taken into custody. Los Angeles Police Department officers found the woman down and suffering blunt force injuries to her head about...
2urbangirls.com
Man killed in traffic crash in Chatsworth
CHATSWORTH, Calif. – A traffic crash in Chatsworth Friday left a man dead and three other people injured, one critically. The crash was reported about 8:15 a.m. near Sesnon Boulevard and Mason Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Information was not immediately available on the identity of...
2urbangirls.com
Toddler on scooter hit, killed by vehicle in Orange County
IRVINE, Calif. – Irvine police Friday were investigating a fatal collision that killed a 2-year-old girl riding on a scooter. Police and firefighters responded at 8:05 p.m. Thursday to the collision near the parking lot exit of the Cross Creek Apartments at 22 Creek Road, police said. The girl...
2urbangirls.com
One killed, at least two injured on southland freeway
BELLFLOWER, Calif. – A person was killed and at least two other people were injured during a traffic crash Saturday morning on the Artesia (91) Freeway in Bellflower, authorities said. Paramedics dispatched at 3:17 a.m. to the eastbound freeway at the Bellflower Boulevard offramp rushed at least two people...
2urbangirls.com
Pedestrian hit, killed by car in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif. – A man who was hit by a car while running across a street in Long Beach died several hours later at a hospital, police said Friday. The man was injured about 6:25 p.m. Thursday at Pacific Coast Highway and Channel Drive, near Bellflower Boulevard, according to the Long Beach Police Department.
2urbangirls.com
Person killed in crash on freeway in Long Beach area
LONG BEACH, Calif. – A person died Thursday in a traffic crash on the Artesia (91) Freeway in the Long Beach area. The crash was reported about 9:25 a.m. on the westbound 91 Freeway near Cherry Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Information was not immediately available on...
2urbangirls.com
UK man arrested in connection with Beverly Hills shooting
BEVERLY HILLS – A 20-year-old from the United Kingdom was arrested Thursday for allegedly shooting another person in Beverly Hills. Max Alexander Whitehead was located in Santa Ana Thursday morning and placed under arrest for attempted murder in connection with the August shooting, according to the Beverly Hills Police Department.
2urbangirls.com
Man fatally shot in Long Beach alley
LONG BEACH, Calif. – Authorities sought the public’s help Friday to find the gunman who killed a man in a Long Beach alley. The crime occurred about 12:10 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of East Seventh Street, according to the Long Beach Police Department. Curtis Ray Yarbrough,...
2urbangirls.com
Two fatally stabbed in Palmdale
PALMDALE, Calif. – A man and a woman were fatally stabbed in Palmdale Thursday, and an investigation was underway. Paramedics sent to the 39800 block of 10th Street West just after 11:50 a.m. on a report of the stabbing found the woman dead at the scene and the man suffering from at least one stab wound in the area, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
2urbangirls.com
Pasadena officer’s fatal shooting of suspect complied with policy
PASADENA, Calif. – A Pasadena police officer who fatally shot a Black man running from a 2020 traffic stop — prompting months of protests — acted within department policy, according to the results of an internal investigation released Friday. The report from the department’s Use of Force...
2urbangirls.com
Woman killed in Anaheim collision
ANAHEIM – A woman in her 60s was killed in a two-vehicle collision in Anaheim Wednesday evening. Anaheim Police Department officers were called at approximately 7:55 p.m. to the intersection of Orange and Dale avenues where they learned an Amazon truck had collided with a Toyota Prius, injuring the Amazon driver and the Prius’ driver and its passenger.
2urbangirls.com
Irvine man charged with killing dog
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 40-year-old man was behind bars Wednesday on charges of beating a service dog to death in a parking lot in Santa Ana for defecating in his car. Randy Francois of Irvine was charged in September with two felony counts of cruelty to animals, but he failed to appear in court after bonding out of custody and an arrest warrant was issued for the defendant, according to court records.
2urbangirls.com
Woman arrested for attacking neighbor’s home with pickaxe
PASADENA, Calif. – A 65-year-old woman was in custody Wednesday after using a pickaxe to break a neighbor’s windows in Pasadena. The attack occurred Monday afternoon at a residence in the 1700 block of Asbury Drive, near Allen Avenue, according to the Pasadena Police Department. In surveillance video...
2urbangirls.com
LA Councilman Paul Koretz transfers $250K to LAPD for overtime
LOS ANGELES – City Councilman Paul Koretz announced Thursday he was providing $250,000 in overtime funding for the Los Angeles Police Department. The funds will come from Koretz’s office, which said the councilman has provided $750,000 in LAPD overtime funding to date. Koretz said the funds will help...
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood confirms hookah lounge not licensed for armed guard services
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – A violent arrest at an Inglewood hookah lounge brings to light that the establishment possibly hired a security guard company that wasn’t properly licensed in the City. Blake Anderson, 24, was arrested the night of Oct. 16 after deputies encountered him and found him in...
2urbangirls.com
Southland gas prices continue to drop
LOS ANGELES – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped Saturday for the 24th consecutive day since rising to a record, decreasing 3.5 cents to $5.644. The average price has dropped 85 cents over the past 24 days, including 2.6 cents...
2urbangirls.com
Beverly Hills real estate developer dies by committing suicide
LOS ANGELES – A Beverly Hills real estate developer who pleaded guilty three years ago to federal charges stemming from a nationwide college- admissions cheating scandal died by suicide in his home, officials confirmed Thursday. According to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office, Robert Flaxman, 66, was found dead...
