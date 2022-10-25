ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Authorities ID man killed in Hancock Park crash

LOS ANGELES – Authorities identified the man who died in a traffic crash in Hancock Park. The crash was reported about 11:35 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of South Rossmore Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Ruben Gonzalez, 30, of Los Angeles died at the scene,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Authorities ID woman killed in North Hollywood crash

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – A 37-year-old woman who was killed in a crash on a freeway transition road in the North Hollywood area was identified Friday. The crash was reported shortly after 6 a.m. Monday on the transition from the southbound Hollywood (170) Freeway to the eastbound Ventura (134) Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Woman found dead in Woodland Hills, suspect in custody

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – A woman in her 40s who authorities said may have been experiencing homelessness was found dead in Woodland Hills Friday, and a suspect was taken into custody. Los Angeles Police Department officers found the woman down and suffering blunt force injuries to her head about...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Man killed in traffic crash in Chatsworth

CHATSWORTH, Calif. – A traffic crash in Chatsworth Friday left a man dead and three other people injured, one critically. The crash was reported about 8:15 a.m. near Sesnon Boulevard and Mason Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Information was not immediately available on the identity of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Toddler on scooter hit, killed by vehicle in Orange County

IRVINE, Calif. – Irvine police Friday were investigating a fatal collision that killed a 2-year-old girl riding on a scooter. Police and firefighters responded at 8:05 p.m. Thursday to the collision near the parking lot exit of the Cross Creek Apartments at 22 Creek Road, police said. The girl...
IRVINE, CA
One killed, at least two injured on southland freeway

BELLFLOWER, Calif. – A person was killed and at least two other people were injured during a traffic crash Saturday morning on the Artesia (91) Freeway in Bellflower, authorities said. Paramedics dispatched at 3:17 a.m. to the eastbound freeway at the Bellflower Boulevard offramp rushed at least two people...
BELLFLOWER, CA
Pedestrian hit, killed by car in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. – A man who was hit by a car while running across a street in Long Beach died several hours later at a hospital, police said Friday. The man was injured about 6:25 p.m. Thursday at Pacific Coast Highway and Channel Drive, near Bellflower Boulevard, according to the Long Beach Police Department.
LONG BEACH, CA
Person killed in crash on freeway in Long Beach area

LONG BEACH, Calif. – A person died Thursday in a traffic crash on the Artesia (91) Freeway in the Long Beach area. The crash was reported about 9:25 a.m. on the westbound 91 Freeway near Cherry Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Information was not immediately available on...
LONG BEACH, CA
UK man arrested in connection with Beverly Hills shooting

BEVERLY HILLS – A 20-year-old from the United Kingdom was arrested Thursday for allegedly shooting another person in Beverly Hills. Max Alexander Whitehead was located in Santa Ana Thursday morning and placed under arrest for attempted murder in connection with the August shooting, according to the Beverly Hills Police Department.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Man fatally shot in Long Beach alley

LONG BEACH, Calif. – Authorities sought the public’s help Friday to find the gunman who killed a man in a Long Beach alley. The crime occurred about 12:10 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of East Seventh Street, according to the Long Beach Police Department. Curtis Ray Yarbrough,...
LONG BEACH, CA
Two fatally stabbed in Palmdale

PALMDALE, Calif. – A man and a woman were fatally stabbed in Palmdale Thursday, and an investigation was underway. Paramedics sent to the 39800 block of 10th Street West just after 11:50 a.m. on a report of the stabbing found the woman dead at the scene and the man suffering from at least one stab wound in the area, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
PALMDALE, CA
Pasadena officer’s fatal shooting of suspect complied with policy

PASADENA, Calif. – A Pasadena police officer who fatally shot a Black man running from a 2020 traffic stop — prompting months of protests — acted within department policy, according to the results of an internal investigation released Friday. The report from the department’s Use of Force...
PASADENA, CA
Woman killed in Anaheim collision

ANAHEIM – A woman in her 60s was killed in a two-vehicle collision in Anaheim Wednesday evening. Anaheim Police Department officers were called at approximately 7:55 p.m. to the intersection of Orange and Dale avenues where they learned an Amazon truck had collided with a Toyota Prius, injuring the Amazon driver and the Prius’ driver and its passenger.
ANAHEIM, CA
Irvine man charged with killing dog

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 40-year-old man was behind bars Wednesday on charges of beating a service dog to death in a parking lot in Santa Ana for defecating in his car. Randy Francois of Irvine was charged in September with two felony counts of cruelty to animals, but he failed to appear in court after bonding out of custody and an arrest warrant was issued for the defendant, according to court records.
SANTA ANA, CA
Woman arrested for attacking neighbor’s home with pickaxe

PASADENA, Calif. – A 65-year-old woman was in custody Wednesday after using a pickaxe to break a neighbor’s windows in Pasadena. The attack occurred Monday afternoon at a residence in the 1700 block of Asbury Drive, near Allen Avenue, according to the Pasadena Police Department. In surveillance video...
PASADENA, CA
LA Councilman Paul Koretz transfers $250K to LAPD for overtime

LOS ANGELES – City Councilman Paul Koretz announced Thursday he was providing $250,000 in overtime funding for the Los Angeles Police Department. The funds will come from Koretz’s office, which said the councilman has provided $750,000 in LAPD overtime funding to date. Koretz said the funds will help...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Inglewood confirms hookah lounge not licensed for armed guard services

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – A violent arrest at an Inglewood hookah lounge brings to light that the establishment possibly hired a security guard company that wasn’t properly licensed in the City. Blake Anderson, 24, was arrested the night of Oct. 16 after deputies encountered him and found him in...
INGLEWOOD, CA
Southland gas prices continue to drop

LOS ANGELES – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped Saturday for the 24th consecutive day since rising to a record, decreasing 3.5 cents to $5.644. The average price has dropped 85 cents over the past 24 days, including 2.6 cents...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Beverly Hills real estate developer dies by committing suicide

LOS ANGELES – A Beverly Hills real estate developer who pleaded guilty three years ago to federal charges stemming from a nationwide college- admissions cheating scandal died by suicide in his home, officials confirmed Thursday. According to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office, Robert Flaxman, 66, was found dead...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA

