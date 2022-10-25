ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxla.com

Businesses say homeless crisis in Long Beach is not safe for community

LONG BEACH, Calif. - The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) is the only mode of transportation for thousands of people across Los Angeles County. For those experiencing homelessness, the trains are also a place for rest and sleep; a somewhat safer location than sleeping on the streets. "You have to be...
LONG BEACH, CA
foxla.com

LAPD gets emergency funding for overtime

LOS ANGELES - A rise in crime and a lack in staffing has led to a surge in overtime for officers with the Los Angeles Police Department. Right now the LAPD is about 800 officers short. But during a news conference held Thursday by Chief Michel Moore, it was announced...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Chemical spill forces evacuations in San Jacinto

SAN JACINTO, Calif. - A neighborhood in San Jacinto in Riverside County has been evacuated after firefighters found a chemical spill in the area, according to officials. Fire officials in Riverside County reported a "strong chemical smell" near the 800 block of Shaver Street in San Jacinto just after 2 a.m. Saturday. Firefighters found pooled chemicals leaking from a shipping container nearby and called hazmat crews to the scene.
SAN JACINTO, CA
foxla.com

Police officer gets in motorcycle crash in South Bay

LOS ANGELES - A police officer was rushed to the hospital after they were involved in a motorcycle crash in the South Bay. The officer, believed to be with the Culver City Police Department, was involved in the crash in the southbound lanes of Sepulveda Boulevard near Center Drive. Officials...
CULVER CITY, CA
foxla.com

Police activity reported at Kohl's parking lot in Palmdale

PALMDALE, Calif. - There is heavy police activity surrounding a Kohl's store in Palmdale. The LA County Sheriff's Department has closed the parking lot area at 39850 10th St. West. The public is urged to avoid the area; it will be closed for several hours during their investigation. It is...
PALMDALE, CA
foxla.com

High School in Santa Clarita on lockdown amid 'active investigation'

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - A high school in Santa Clarita is on lockdown after deputies made their way to campus for an "active investigation." According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the investigation at Bowman High School on Centre Pointe Parkway prompted the school to go on lockdown. "Deputies...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
foxla.com

Woman killed in crash with Amazon delivery van in Anaheim

ANAHEIM, Calif. - A woman was killed in a crash with an Amazon delivery van in Anaheim. It happened Wednesday night at the intersection of Orange and Dale. Police said a Prius collided with the delivery van. A woman in her 60s who was a passenger in the Prius was...
ANAHEIM, CA
foxla.com

Homeless center opens in Fullerton; Newsom joins ribbon-cutting

FULLERTON, Calif. - Gov. Gavin Newsom Thursday hailed a new center in Fullerton that will aim to address the root causes of homelessness. The Homeless Outreach and Proactive Engagement, or HOPE, Center will be a "unified command center" for social workers and local law enforcement to work together on helping transients get off the streets. The North Orange County Public Safety Collaborative, which comprises officials from 11 cities, has received $35.8 million in state funding to address homelessness in a variety ways.
FULLERTON, CA
foxla.com

Kevin de León recall effort launched amid City Hall racism scandal

LOS ANGELES - A notice of intent to recall embattled Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de León was filed Thursday, the City Clerk's Office confirmed. The notice of intent was signed by five residents of the 14th District, including Pauline Adkins, who made two prior recall attempts against de León. Pete Brown, de León's communications director, said Adkins had also previously filed, but later dropped, a third intent to recall.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Toddler riding scooter dies after being hit by car in Irvine

IRVINE, Calif. - A 2-year-old girl riding her scooter died after being struck by a car in Irvine. The collision happened Thursday night around 8 p.m. near the parking lot exit of the Cross Creek Apartments at 22 Creek Road. According to the Irvine Police Department, the child was riding...
IRVINE, CA
foxla.com

Man shot and killed at Westlake bus stop

LOS ANGELES - A man was killed early Saturday morning in a shooting at a bus stop in the Westlake area of Los Angeles. The man was sitting at a bus stop at Eighth Street and Union Avenue at 12:05 a.m. when someone walked up behind him and shot him, according to Officer J. Chaves of the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

23rd annual Día de los Muertos celebration kicks off at Hollywood Forever

LOS ANGELES - One day before the 23rd annual Día de los Muertos event at Hollywood Forever Cemetery, crews put the finishing touches on the stages and altars. The event returns to the cemetery on Saturday, October 29 with unique daytime and evening events. The event will feature a children's plaza and cultural performances as well as altars, art exhibitions, folklorico dance, traditional dance, arts and crafts, and several vendors.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Orange County seeing record numbers of children's respiratory illnesses

SANTA ANA, Calif. - Orange County health officials Saturday "strongly" encouraged residents to follow preventive measures amid record numbers of pediatric hospitalizations and daily emergency room visits for respiratory infections. "Orange County is seeing very high numbers respiratory illness, specifically Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) severely impacting capacity in our pediatric...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy