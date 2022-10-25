Read full article on original website
foxla.com
Businesses say homeless crisis in Long Beach is not safe for community
LONG BEACH, Calif. - The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) is the only mode of transportation for thousands of people across Los Angeles County. For those experiencing homelessness, the trains are also a place for rest and sleep; a somewhat safer location than sleeping on the streets. "You have to be...
foxla.com
Mountain lion in Brentwood prompts school lockdown, causes traffic woes before capture
LOS ANGELES - A mountain lion was captured by animal control officers after an hours-long search – but not before the animal engaged in a dramatic chase and standoff, prompting a school lockdown and traffic woes in the Brentwood area of Los Angeles. Earlier in the afternoon, SkyFOX caught...
foxla.com
LAPD gets emergency funding for overtime
LOS ANGELES - A rise in crime and a lack in staffing has led to a surge in overtime for officers with the Los Angeles Police Department. Right now the LAPD is about 800 officers short. But during a news conference held Thursday by Chief Michel Moore, it was announced...
foxla.com
Chemical spill forces evacuations in San Jacinto
SAN JACINTO, Calif. - A neighborhood in San Jacinto in Riverside County has been evacuated after firefighters found a chemical spill in the area, according to officials. Fire officials in Riverside County reported a "strong chemical smell" near the 800 block of Shaver Street in San Jacinto just after 2 a.m. Saturday. Firefighters found pooled chemicals leaking from a shipping container nearby and called hazmat crews to the scene.
foxla.com
1 killed, 2 injured in Chatsworth crash involving tree trimming trucks
LOS ANGELES - Authorities were investigating a fatal crash involving two tree trimming trucks in Chatsworth on Friday morning. Officials with the Los Angeles Fire Department said crews were called to the scene along Sesnon Boulevard just before 8:10 a.m. One person was declared dead at the scene and two...
foxla.com
LA City Council to wrap up week of disruptive meetings at City Hall
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles City Council is set to reconvene Friday to wrap up a week of raucous meetings, which have been impacted by protesters vowing to return to City Hall demanding the council not meet until Councilmen Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo resign. De León...
foxla.com
Police officer gets in motorcycle crash in South Bay
LOS ANGELES - A police officer was rushed to the hospital after they were involved in a motorcycle crash in the South Bay. The officer, believed to be with the Culver City Police Department, was involved in the crash in the southbound lanes of Sepulveda Boulevard near Center Drive. Officials...
foxla.com
Trailblazing LA City Council woman Roz Wyman, who helped bring Dodgers to LA, dies at 92
LOS ANGELES - Funeral services were pending Thursday for Rosalind "Roz" Wiener Wyman, who was the youngest person ever elected to the Los Angeles City Council and is credited with playing a key role in luring the Dodgers to Los Angeles from Brooklyn. "I'm heartbroken at the passing of Roz...
foxla.com
Police activity reported at Kohl's parking lot in Palmdale
PALMDALE, Calif. - There is heavy police activity surrounding a Kohl's store in Palmdale. The LA County Sheriff's Department has closed the parking lot area at 39850 10th St. West. The public is urged to avoid the area; it will be closed for several hours during their investigation. It is...
foxla.com
High School in Santa Clarita on lockdown amid 'active investigation'
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - A high school in Santa Clarita is on lockdown after deputies made their way to campus for an "active investigation." According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the investigation at Bowman High School on Centre Pointe Parkway prompted the school to go on lockdown. "Deputies...
foxla.com
Woman killed in crash with Amazon delivery van in Anaheim
ANAHEIM, Calif. - A woman was killed in a crash with an Amazon delivery van in Anaheim. It happened Wednesday night at the intersection of Orange and Dale. Police said a Prius collided with the delivery van. A woman in her 60s who was a passenger in the Prius was...
foxla.com
Homeless center opens in Fullerton; Newsom joins ribbon-cutting
FULLERTON, Calif. - Gov. Gavin Newsom Thursday hailed a new center in Fullerton that will aim to address the root causes of homelessness. The Homeless Outreach and Proactive Engagement, or HOPE, Center will be a "unified command center" for social workers and local law enforcement to work together on helping transients get off the streets. The North Orange County Public Safety Collaborative, which comprises officials from 11 cities, has received $35.8 million in state funding to address homelessness in a variety ways.
foxla.com
Kevin de León recall effort launched amid City Hall racism scandal
LOS ANGELES - A notice of intent to recall embattled Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de León was filed Thursday, the City Clerk's Office confirmed. The notice of intent was signed by five residents of the 14th District, including Pauline Adkins, who made two prior recall attempts against de León. Pete Brown, de León's communications director, said Adkins had also previously filed, but later dropped, a third intent to recall.
foxla.com
Anthony McClain death: Pasadena PD Board rules officers didn't violate policy in use of force arrest
PASADENA, Calif. - The Pasadena Police Department announced on Friday the internal review of the officer-involved shooting that resulted in the death of Anthony McClain found the officers did not violate the department’s policy in the use-of-force arrest. McClain was fatally shot in the back by Pasadena police on...
foxla.com
Toddler riding scooter dies after being hit by car in Irvine
IRVINE, Calif. - A 2-year-old girl riding her scooter died after being struck by a car in Irvine. The collision happened Thursday night around 8 p.m. near the parking lot exit of the Cross Creek Apartments at 22 Creek Road. According to the Irvine Police Department, the child was riding...
foxla.com
Man shot and killed at Westlake bus stop
LOS ANGELES - A man was killed early Saturday morning in a shooting at a bus stop in the Westlake area of Los Angeles. The man was sitting at a bus stop at Eighth Street and Union Avenue at 12:05 a.m. when someone walked up behind him and shot him, according to Officer J. Chaves of the Los Angeles Police Department.
foxla.com
Halloween haunted house for terminally ill girl reopens at new location after problems with first address
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - The Caitlin Manor Haunted House in San Bernardino has reopened at a new location after city officials shut down the previous location due to a permit issue. The haunted house is now hosted out of 648 W. 4th Street in San Bernardino. The haunted house was...
foxla.com
LAUSD middle school holds fentanyl awareness seminar amid recent poisoning cases
LOS ANGELES - A Los Angeles Unified School District middle school held a seminar Wednesday to educate parents and students about the dangers of fentanyl following several incidents in the district. The seminar was held at Paul Revere Middle School in Brentwood and dozens of people attended. The guest speaker...
foxla.com
23rd annual Día de los Muertos celebration kicks off at Hollywood Forever
LOS ANGELES - One day before the 23rd annual Día de los Muertos event at Hollywood Forever Cemetery, crews put the finishing touches on the stages and altars. The event returns to the cemetery on Saturday, October 29 with unique daytime and evening events. The event will feature a children's plaza and cultural performances as well as altars, art exhibitions, folklorico dance, traditional dance, arts and crafts, and several vendors.
foxla.com
Orange County seeing record numbers of children's respiratory illnesses
SANTA ANA, Calif. - Orange County health officials Saturday "strongly" encouraged residents to follow preventive measures amid record numbers of pediatric hospitalizations and daily emergency room visits for respiratory infections. "Orange County is seeing very high numbers respiratory illness, specifically Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) severely impacting capacity in our pediatric...
