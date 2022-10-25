ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Poulter, Mickelson offer different levels of bite when responding to Rory McIlroy’s LIV pushback

DORAL, Fla. — The atmosphere was mostly light-hearted as LIV Golf team captains and players gathered in a ballroom on Wednesday at Trump National Doral. The famed Miami-area club, owned by former President Donald Trump and once host of a regular PGA Tour stop won by the likes of Greg Norman, Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson, holds the finale for LIV’s inaugural 2022 season.
LIV Golf earns legal win vs. PGA Tour regarding communications

It was a legal victory for LIV Golf and its attorneys this week in U.S. District Court, with a California judge giving the plaintiffs in the antitrust case against the PGA Tour more flexibility and breadth in the discovery process. Judge Susan van Keulen agreed with the LIV legal team...
Mickelson compliments McIlroy as rhetoric seems to simmer

DORAL, Fla. — (AP) — The back-and-forth between Phil Mickelson and Rory McIlroy continued Wednesday, with the rhetoric tuned down considerably from some past verbal jousting involving PGA Tour players and those who left for Saudi-funded LIV Golf. Mickelson complimented McIlroy for his win last week, those remarks...
PGA Tour, USGA, PGA of America and Augusta National Golf Club under investigation in an antitrust probe by the US Department of Justice... as the battle with LIV rages on

The Department of Justice's antitrust investigation into American professional golf reportedly includes the United States Golf Association, the PGA Tour, the PGA of America, and the Augusta National Golf Club. Reports from the Wall Street Journal say the investigation has a broader scope than previously thought, with the DOJ looking...
Lucas Glover returns to Port Royal GC for Butterfield Bermuda Championship 13 years after proclaiming of signature hole, 'Man, I've never been more nervous on a shot'

What a long, strange trip it has been for Lucas Glover. Winning the 2009 U.S. Open at Bethpage Black has become the signature victory of four PGA Tour titles since turning pro out of Clemson in 2001. Among the spoils at the time for Glover was a berth in the Grand Slam of Golf at Port Royal Golf Course on the western tip of Bermuda.
