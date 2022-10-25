If we want to see positive changes for our community and our State as well as in the temperament and productivity of our local and state governments, then we need to vote for candidates who not only talk the talk but walk the walk. We need people who are not afraid to stand up for what's right, who will effectively and fairly represent their constituents - blue, red, independent, etc. - and seek office out of a sense of duty and commitment to serve, not their own ambitions or personal agenda. Kim Healy is one such leader who has consistently put herself out there for the Town of Wilton and will do so for all residents of the 42nd District.

WILTON, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO