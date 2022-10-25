Read full article on original website
Why Small Businesses Matter: The Nathaniel Witherell
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT The Nathaniel...
Boys & Girls Village Celebrates 80 Years of Serving Connecticut’s Most Vulnerable
Supporters, educators, and community leaders came together to attend the Boys & Girls Village 80th anniversary celebration. The occasion recognized the non-profit organization’s extraordinary work in helping thousands of Connecticut’s children and families over the past eight decades. The event, which took place last month on the Boys...
Bonded By Blue: Charity Bracelet 100% Supports Bristol Police Heroes Fund
The unimaginable loss of two Bristol Connecticut Police Officers has devastated the entire community and hits home for every spouse of an officer. As the wife of an East Hartford police officer whose family owns Baribault Jewelers, Christina Baribault Ortiz is channeling her grief into a fundraiser for THE BRISTOL POLICE HEROES FUND. The fund will receive 100% of the proceeds from every purchase of the limited edition “Thin Blue Line” bracelet featuring a blue cord.
Building Great Futures: Boys & Girls Club of Ridgefield Holds Groundbreaking Ceremony
Today was historic for our community and the Boys & Girls Club of Ridgefield. To address the growing demand for Club programming and soaring membership, the Club broke ground on what will be an 11,000-square-foot addition of a multipurpose center and renovation of the current program space. Did you know?...
RVNAhealth FREE Lunch and Learn in Ridgefield on November 15: Being Mortal
Nov. 9 - New Milford office at 12p.m. Nov. 15 - Ridgefield office at 12 p.m. Free event with lunch provided. Reservations required.
WCSU’s Institute for Holistic Health Studies offers ‘Navigating the New Normal’ workshop on Nov. 2
Western Connecticut State University’s Institute for Holistic Health Studies invites the public to attend a program that will help participants deal with the “new normal” we are experiencing after the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic. The workshop is at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, in White Hall Room 127 on the university’s Midtown campus, 181 White Street, Danbury.
Danbury Elks 2nd Annual Holiday Craft Fair & Vendor Market
Danbury Elks 2nd Annual Holiday Craft Fair & Vendor Market on Saturday, November 12 and Sunday, November 13. Kick off your holiday shopping at the Elks 2nd Annual Holiday Craft Fair & Vendor Market and support small businesses and local artisans!. Sip & Shop, raffles, 50/50 raffle, hot coco bar...
Connecticut’s Political Leaders “Plug In” at Exciting EV Extravaganza
If Connecticut residents felt a surge of energy emanating from Newington this past Saturday, it was due to the excitement of CT Electric Car Charging Systems’ 10-year anniversary celebration located at 72 Pane Road, which attracted the state’s top government officials, electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers, business leaders and countless members of the Greater Hartford community. Specifically, the 2nd generation, family-owned company has given Connecticut’s EV industry a sustained jolt for the past decade, having installed hundreds of sophisticated EV charging systems for home and business owners, municipalities and state agencies.
Discover Wooster School at an Open House on Saturday, November 5
At Wooster School, Opportunity is Everywhere - Discover the School Where You Belong Today!. Learn More at our Open House on Saturday, November 5 at 10:00 am. The Wooster Difference is rooted in our history. Founded in 1926, we have always been a place where inclusivity, diversity, and personal relationships are paramount. Today, and in the face of our technology-mediated and fast-paced world, we stay focused on what really matters: fostering the personal relationships that are the bedrock of students’ self-discovery and confidence. We do this in a school culture that redefines “rigor” to be reflective of a healthy reality: an authentic balance between our achievement culture and the unique social, emotional, and intellectual needs of every one of our students.
ACT of CT partners with Stewart Flowers in Wilton to gamblers a chance to roll
In ACT of CT's musical, the GUYS AND DOLLS “gamblers” must wear red carnations in order to get into the floating crap game (“you all got your red carnations? It’s like a password!”)… What better place than Stewart Flowers right here in Wilton?. Thank...
RCK Preschool Finds New Home in Downtown Ridgefield
RCK Preschool just announced some wonderful news! Beginning the 2023/24 school year, the preschool will welcome students to their new home in the North Hall on the campus of St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 353 Main Street. In a message to the school community published on the RCK website, Director Jennifer...
Why Small Businesses Matter: The IT Difference
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT The IT...
Redding LWV Host State Candidate Debates at Redding Town Hall on Nov. 1
2022 State Candidate Debates on Tuesday, November 1st from 7:00 – 9:00 PM Redding Community Center. * House District 135 (Redding, Easton, Weston) * Senate District 26 (Redding, Bethel, New Canaan, Ridgefield, Weston, Westport, Wilton) Questions for the candidates are encouraged!. • Submit questions during the debate or in...
Go Big or Gourd Home: FWHS Marketing Students Show Creativity
Fairfield, CT - Fairfield Warde High School Marketing students gave the school “pumpkin” to talk about this week! The students came together to create the Annual Warde Product Pumpkin Patch. Students were asked to prepare and organize a marketing campaign for an existing product. They investigated and evaluated...
Three's a charm! Sunset Wine Party brings the community together while raising funds for the RSO!
Paula Alonso, the Founder & CEO of Wine Revolution USA together with Sweet Bean Events and Ancona’s Wines & Liquors, brought the third annual Sunset Wine Party to the historic Lounsbury House on October 16. At its core, this sold-out event celebrated and elevated our community while supporting a...
Holiday Wreath Sale - Support Ridgefield BSA Troop 76!
Neighbors, it is never too early to make plans for your holiday decorating!. Support Ridgefield Boy Scout Troop 76 by pre-ordering your holiday festive wreaths and pine roping. Wreaths are available in three sizes: 18", 24" and 30" diameters. Pine roping is available in length of 25', 50' or 75'. Pre-orders taken until November 14th. Scouts deliver your items to your home or place of business by the end of November.
Wilton Letter in Support of Kim Healy for State Representative
If we want to see positive changes for our community and our State as well as in the temperament and productivity of our local and state governments, then we need to vote for candidates who not only talk the talk but walk the walk. We need people who are not afraid to stand up for what's right, who will effectively and fairly represent their constituents - blue, red, independent, etc. - and seek office out of a sense of duty and commitment to serve, not their own ambitions or personal agenda. Kim Healy is one such leader who has consistently put herself out there for the Town of Wilton and will do so for all residents of the 42nd District.
Danbury Police mourn unexpected passing of beloved dispatcher Bob Nelson
The Danbury Police Department family mourns the unexpected passing of dispatcher Martin Robert "Bob" Nelson on October 24, 2022. Since 2014 Bob has worked for the IXP Corporation, the company contracted to provide public safety dispatching services for the City. He was one of IXP Danbury's original hires. Throughout his...
Marian Anderson Mural Unveiled in Danbury's Kennedy Park!
The Savings Bank of Danbury recently sponsored the City of Danbury’s mural downtown to honor the legacy of Marian Anderson, considered one of the greatest classical singers, a Civil Rights pioneer and a Danbury resident. The 45-foot mural celebrating the life and legacy of civil rights pioneer Marian Anderson...
I-84 Will Have One Lane Closed Each Direction Next Week
One lane of I-84 eastbound and westbound will close between Exit 52 (Taconic State Parkway) in the Dutchess County, Town of East Fishkill and Exit 68 (Interstate 684) in the Putnam County town of Southeast (Brewster) beginning on Monday, Oct. 31, and lasting until Friday, Nov. 3, New York Department of Transportation officials said.
