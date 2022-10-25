Read full article on original website
Man assaulted in SW Bakersfield in September dies, suspect arrested
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man assaulted in southwest Bakersfield in September has died and a suspect was arrested today, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. On Sept. 15, officers responded to the 4000 block of Peachwood Court regarding a report of an assault. Upon arrival, officers contacted a...
Solo-vehicle crash in northwest Bakersfield leaves one dead
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — California Highway Patrol officers are investigating a crash in northwest Bakersfield that left one dead Friday morning. According to CHP, on October 28, 2022, at around 12:27 a.m., officers were called to Downing Avenue and Fruitvale Avenue for a report of a solo-vehicle crash. CHP...
Officials warn people about drunk drivers on Halloween night
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — “No matter where you are even if you are in your comfortable neighborhood ,the completely unexpected and unfortunate things can happen even there," said BPD Detective, Marc Lugo. According to the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration, adults between the ages of 21 and...
BPD searching for missing at-risk teen
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the community's help in finding a missing teenager. BPD said 13-year-old Jacob Peter Rojo was last seen Thursday, October 27, 2022 in the 1400 block of Hadar Road, near South H Street and Berkshire Road. Rojo is described as...
Man suffers major injuries in vehicle, big rig crash south of Bakersfield: CHP
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A vehicle rear-ended a big rig on Highway 99, south of Bakersfield, leaving a man with major injuries just before noon Friday, according to California Highway Patrol. Around 11:43 a.m. CHP-Bakersfield received a report of a an injury crash on Highway 99, north of Highway...
2 arrested in Lamont, several stolen farm vehicles recovered
LAMONT, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Deputies arrested two men on suspected possession of several stolen farm vehicles in Lamont, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office. A woman was also arrested on an unrelated manner. On Thursday, detectives from KCSO's Rural Crimes Investigations Unit found a stolen Kubota in the...
Taft man seriously injured in crash off Hwy 58: CHP
BUTTONWILLOW, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A 47-year-old Taft man was seriously injured in a crash off of Highway 58 on Saturday, Oct. 22, according to California Highway Patrol. Around 12:30 p.m., the Bakersfield Communication Center received a report of a crash on Highway 58, east of Lokern Road. Medical personnel were en route shortly after.
Family searching for missing 39-year-old man
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Family is asking the community’s help in finding 39-year-old Roberto Vargas. He is 5’5” tall, about 180 pounds, with brown eyes and is bald. He has multiple tattoos and a facial scar, according to family. KCSO said he was reported missing on...
Multi-agency effort leads to 20 arrests in gang enforcement operation
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Twenty gang members were arrested and several weapons and drugs were seized in a multi-agency gang enforcement operation this week, hosted by the McFarland and Delano police departments. Around 54 officers conducted compliance checks, and of the 20 arrests, 3 felony and 17 misdemeanor arrests...
Drug dealer convicted of murder
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A Kern County jury convicted John Hardison of all felony charges, including First-Degree Murder, Possession of Cocaine With Intent to Sell, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon Wednesday. On April 10, 2020, at about 10:45 p.m. Prosecutors said Hardison confronted Brian...
Tri-tip meal, cozy blankets and more at 4th annual Larry Koman's BBQ For Our Homeless
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Homelessness in Kern County is a serious problem, with 50 percent of people said to be homeless and living in homeless shelters, according to the Bakersfield Kern Regional Homeless Collaborative. But the 4th annual Larry Koman's BBQ For Our Homeless is looking to give the...
Bakersfield ranks #46 on "Best Places for Halloween"
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Californians apparently love Halloween. In fact, they love it so much, several California cities are considered among the best places in the U.S. for the holiday, according to a new study. The study was conducted by WalletHub, an online hub for consumer finance information. The...
Newsom speaks at summit on help coming to Kern County in wake of transition away from oil
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Governor Newsom told the crowd we're not going to walk away from our commitment, this as the state continues to accelerate the transition to low carbon green growth. He says the sky is the limit in Kern County. "Everybody surprise," Ashley Swearengin, Vice President &...
How to get Over-The-Air signal
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Over-the-Air TV, also called “OTA TV,” is high-definition television broadcast from local TV stations in your area. All you need to watch OTA TV is a television set and an OTA antenna. Connect to ‘ANT IN’ on the back of any digital-ready TV....
KCSO searching for woman who hasn't been seen in more than a year
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a woman who hasn't been seen in more than a year. Courtney Nichole Easley. Easley last contacted the family on 09/03/21. It is unknown what Easley is wearing. If anyone has information regarding Easley’s whereabouts, they...
Nextdoor plans your route this Halloween with its Treat Map with new, pet-friendly feature
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — With Halloween, just days away, do you have your trick-or-treat route yet?. To help find your Halloween route, Nextdoor, a neighborhood network, relaunched its annual Treat Map, where neighbors can pin their homes as decorated, whether or not they're giving out candy or handing out pet treats.
California Economic Summit kicks off in Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — "Right now I think California is in crisis," Vince Fong, California Assembly member for the 34th Assembly District (R-CA), said. "We're dealing with crisis after crisis, but right now there's no bigger one than energy and water." The California Economic Summit started with a crucial...
Voting poll workers are needed in some areas of Kern County
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — “The lines may be a little bit longer because we don’t have as many poll workers, but that has gotten harder over the last few years," Mary Bedard, Auditor-Controller-Clerk for the Kern County Elections Office, said. Election Day poll workers are there to...
