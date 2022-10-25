Collin Morikawa makes fan’s day, month and year after exchanging signed items in heartwarming CJ Cup video

Golf trips to Las Vegas come in all shapes and sizes—from the high-rollers looking for the best experience or the Sin City visitors looking for an escape from the tables. Either way, we have the best options for every budget and type of golfer. Though the price tags at Shadow Creek and Wynn Golf Club are not for everybody, there are decent options for the everyman, too, such as the lit-up par-3 course at Angel Park.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO