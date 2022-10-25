ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Collin Morikawa makes fan’s day, month and year after exchanging signed items in heartwarming CJ Cup video

By Greg Gottfried
Golf Digest
 2 days ago
Golf Digest

This Phil Mickelson-Brooks Koepka dagger-off at LIV Miami was definitely real and definitely unscripted

If the made-for-TV golf events have taught us anything, it's that forced, PG-13 trash talk is not the strong suit of tour pros. We don't doubt that the NC-17 stuff we don't hear on the course is great, but it's impossible to replicate in a walking-on-eggshells environment. Another reminder of the greatest idea I've ever had: there should be a paid subscription service to hear mic'd up, uncensored trash talk in professional sports.
MIAMI, FL
Daily Mail

'I think it's the first time in my life that I have ever felt betrayal… you build bonds with these people': Rory McIlroy opens up on his pain at seeing former Ryder Cup team-mates McDowell, Garcia, Poulter and Westwood defect to LIV Golf

Rory McIlroy has revealed that he feels 'betrayed' by the decision of some of his former Ryder Cup teammates to join the LIV Golf series. The likes of Graeme McDowell, Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood look likely to be ostracised from the Ryder Cup because of their LIV attachment.
GolfWRX

Will Zalatoris makes ‘selfish’ plea to Tiger Woods

2021 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year, Will Zalatoris may be one of the hottest prospects in the golfing world, but he holds nothing but the utmost respect for 15-time major champion Tiger Woods, pleading with him to ‘get in the damn cart’ if it means a chance of playing with him.
golfmagic.com

Tom Watson and LeslieAnne Wade end marriage after just three months

Golf legend Tom Watson and LeslieAnne Wade, who announced their engagement in May, have separated just three months after getting married. Watson, 73, won eight majors including five Open Championships during a gliterring Hall of Fame career. He also won two Masters titles and a US Open among 39 career...
Golf Digest

He’s 15, has won on the Asian Tour, competed in a LIV event and wants to play college golf. Meet the favorite at the Asia Pacific Amateur

CHONBURI, Thailand — We’re talking prodigy here. At the age of 15, Ratchanon Chantananuwat, or “TK” as he is already well known to the world of golf, is the highest-ranked player (12th) in the 120-golfer field gathered at the Amata Spring Country Club for the 13th playing of the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Golf Digest

The best courses you can play in Las Vegas

Golf trips to Las Vegas come in all shapes and sizes—from the high-rollers looking for the best experience or the Sin City visitors looking for an escape from the tables. Either way, we have the best options for every budget and type of golfer. Though the price tags at Shadow Creek and Wynn Golf Club are not for everybody, there are decent options for the everyman, too, such as the lit-up par-3 course at Angel Park.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Golf Digest

Poulter, Mickelson offer different levels of bite when responding to Rory McIlroy’s LIV pushback

DORAL, Fla. — The atmosphere was mostly light-hearted as LIV Golf team captains and players gathered in a ballroom on Wednesday at Trump National Doral. The famed Miami-area club, owned by former President Donald Trump and once host of a regular PGA Tour stop won by the likes of Greg Norman, Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson, holds the finale for LIV’s inaugural 2022 season.
DORAL, FL
Golf Digest

This is how far you need to hit your driver to be 'average'

One of my favorite statistics of all time is from a AAA study that grabbed headlines a few years ago: That 80 percent of men consider themselves an above-average driver. A statistical impossibility which, in a nutshell, highlights that lots of people are really bad at correctly evaluating their own ability.
Golf Digest

Justin Thomas' '80 percent' warmup rule — and why it can help the rest of us

There are lots of things pros do different—well, better—than the rest of us. And perhaps king among them is warming up. Sure, I'm sure there are golfers out there who take their warm ups very seriously. But most of us don't. We roll up to the range a few minutes before our tee times—if we do at all—hit a load of 7-irons then bash some drives into the distance, and call it a day.
Golf Digest

Henrik Stenson offers to take lie-detector test regarding Ryder Cup-LIV Golf rumor

We know for certain that Henrik Stenson will not be the 2023 European Ryder Cup captain, a position he was stripped of after signing a deal with LIV Golf in July. What remains unclear, however, is the timeline of those events. The 46-year-old Swede has kept the same story throughout, though, and now has made his most adamant comments that a certain rumor isn't true.
Golf Digest

10 tips that will eliminate your blow-up holes

If there’s one thing golfers of every level—from tour players to the most casual recreational golfers—are looking for it’s hitting more greens in regulation. No statistic correlates more with golfers’ overall score, and everything is a means to that end. But how do you actually...
