Collin Morikawa makes fan’s day, month and year after exchanging signed items in heartwarming CJ Cup video

Phil Mickelson among LIV golfers reacting to Rory McIlroy's comments on the PGA Tour, Ryder Cup ahead of finale in Miami
Phil Mickelson didn’t want to “detract from what’s happening this week” at LIV Golf’s Team Championship in Miami at Trump National Doral, but a recent Rory McIlroy interview with the Guardian was too juicy to avoid. At a press conference ahead of the upstart circuit’s...
Golf Digest
This Phil Mickelson-Brooks Koepka dagger-off at LIV Miami was definitely real and definitely unscripted
If the made-for-TV golf events have taught us anything, it's that forced, PG-13 trash talk is not the strong suit of tour pros. We don't doubt that the NC-17 stuff we don't hear on the course is great, but it's impossible to replicate in a walking-on-eggshells environment. Another reminder of the greatest idea I've ever had: there should be a paid subscription service to hear mic'd up, uncensored trash talk in professional sports.
'I think it's the first time in my life that I have ever felt betrayal… you build bonds with these people': Rory McIlroy opens up on his pain at seeing former Ryder Cup team-mates McDowell, Garcia, Poulter and Westwood defect to LIV Golf
Rory McIlroy has revealed that he feels 'betrayed' by the decision of some of his former Ryder Cup teammates to join the LIV Golf series. The likes of Graeme McDowell, Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood look likely to be ostracised from the Ryder Cup because of their LIV attachment.
GolfWRX
Will Zalatoris makes ‘selfish’ plea to Tiger Woods
2021 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year, Will Zalatoris may be one of the hottest prospects in the golfing world, but he holds nothing but the utmost respect for 15-time major champion Tiger Woods, pleading with him to ‘get in the damn cart’ if it means a chance of playing with him.
JJ Watt, Wife Kealia Announce Major Personal News
The next great athlete to come from the Watt family is finally here. Star soccer player Kealia and NFL star JJ Watt welcomed their first child together tonight. Koa James Watt - if he so chooses - could become the next great Watt in a line of star athletes. "Love...
golfmagic.com
Tom Watson and LeslieAnne Wade end marriage after just three months
Golf legend Tom Watson and LeslieAnne Wade, who announced their engagement in May, have separated just three months after getting married. Watson, 73, won eight majors including five Open Championships during a gliterring Hall of Fame career. He also won two Masters titles and a US Open among 39 career...
Golf Digest
He’s 15, has won on the Asian Tour, competed in a LIV event and wants to play college golf. Meet the favorite at the Asia Pacific Amateur
CHONBURI, Thailand — We’re talking prodigy here. At the age of 15, Ratchanon Chantananuwat, or “TK” as he is already well known to the world of golf, is the highest-ranked player (12th) in the 120-golfer field gathered at the Amata Spring Country Club for the 13th playing of the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship.
Golf Digest
The best courses you can play in Las Vegas
Golf trips to Las Vegas come in all shapes and sizes—from the high-rollers looking for the best experience or the Sin City visitors looking for an escape from the tables. Either way, we have the best options for every budget and type of golfer. Though the price tags at Shadow Creek and Wynn Golf Club are not for everybody, there are decent options for the everyman, too, such as the lit-up par-3 course at Angel Park.
golfmagic.com
Tony Finau on his most embarrassing moment on the course: "I knew it was coming"
PGA Tour pro Tony Finau has opened up on one of his most embarrassing and hilarious moments on a golf course. Cast your mind back to the 2014 and Finau was playing the Frys.com Open. It was his rookie season. He was playing No. 10 (his first hole of the...
Golf Digest
Poulter, Mickelson offer different levels of bite when responding to Rory McIlroy’s LIV pushback
DORAL, Fla. — The atmosphere was mostly light-hearted as LIV Golf team captains and players gathered in a ballroom on Wednesday at Trump National Doral. The famed Miami-area club, owned by former President Donald Trump and once host of a regular PGA Tour stop won by the likes of Greg Norman, Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson, holds the finale for LIV’s inaugural 2022 season.
Golf Digest
This is how far you need to hit your driver to be 'average'
One of my favorite statistics of all time is from a AAA study that grabbed headlines a few years ago: That 80 percent of men consider themselves an above-average driver. A statistical impossibility which, in a nutshell, highlights that lots of people are really bad at correctly evaluating their own ability.
Golf Digest
Rory McIlroy’s hot (food) take, Lydia Ko’s strategic new move and a PGA Tour Champions blooper for the ages
Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we are hailing the new No. 1. No, not Rory McIlroy, but Greg Snedeker, who defeated yours truly in the championship match of the season-long Golf Digest Match Play Championship. And this producer and Grind collaborator did it at historic Winged Foot to boot:
Golf Digest
This week's PGA Tour venue has one of the more obscure golf course plaques we've ever seen
For a fourth consecutive year, Port Royal Golf Course will be the site of the PGA Tour's Bermuda Championship. But it's going to be tough for the Robert Trent Jones track to create as much drama as it did when it used to host a major. Or, rather, an exhibition for major champions.
Golf Digest
Tony Finau tells funny story about the time he let one rip—while letting one rip off the tee
In recent years, Tony Finau has emerged as one of the best golfers on the planet. But he recalled making plenty of noise in his first start as a PGA Tour member. Just not the noise he wanted to make. Finau was a guest this week on the Beef Golf...
Golf Digest
Justin Thomas' '80 percent' warmup rule — and why it can help the rest of us
There are lots of things pros do different—well, better—than the rest of us. And perhaps king among them is warming up. Sure, I'm sure there are golfers out there who take their warm ups very seriously. But most of us don't. We roll up to the range a few minutes before our tee times—if we do at all—hit a load of 7-irons then bash some drives into the distance, and call it a day.
Golf Digest
The next German Ryder Cupper? Former Outlaw Tour star Yannik Paul is dreaming big following DP World Tour win
Prior to his emotional one-stroke victory on Sunday at the DP World Tour's Mallorca Open, you had to be one sick puppy to know who Yannik Paul was. Translation: you had to be betting on golf during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. That's when Paul and a number of...
Golf Digest
Henrik Stenson offers to take lie-detector test regarding Ryder Cup-LIV Golf rumor
We know for certain that Henrik Stenson will not be the 2023 European Ryder Cup captain, a position he was stripped of after signing a deal with LIV Golf in July. What remains unclear, however, is the timeline of those events. The 46-year-old Swede has kept the same story throughout, though, and now has made his most adamant comments that a certain rumor isn't true.
Golf Digest
You need a physics degree to explain how this Tyler Duncan bunker shot wound up in the hole
Unlike Bryson DeChambeau, I don't possess a physics degree. In fact, I dropped out of AP Physics (NBD) my senior year of high school after just one day. Hopefully, my parents have gotten over that one. Regardless, the point is, I have no chance explaining how this Tyler Duncan bunker shot went in the hole.
Golf Digest
10 tips that will eliminate your blow-up holes
If there’s one thing golfers of every level—from tour players to the most casual recreational golfers—are looking for it’s hitting more greens in regulation. No statistic correlates more with golfers’ overall score, and everything is a means to that end. But how do you actually...
thecomeback.com
Serena Williams announces major career decision
Tennis legend Serena Williams played what she believed to be her final tennis match back in September. The reports of her retirement, however, appear to have been premature. Williams has hinted in the past she might pull a Tom Brady, and she took another step in that direction this week at TechCrunch, making it clear that she was not retired.
