Indiana State

WANE-TV

Meet the Candidates: Destiny Scott Wells

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The election is less than two weeks away. As your local election headquarters, we’re introducing you to the candidates beyond the ballot with our Meet the Candidates series. Democrat Destiny Scott Wells is running for Indiana Secretary of State. Get to know her...
INDIANA STATE
WANE-TV

Crash involving school buses near Cincinnati sends 8 to hospital

WETHERINGTON, Ohio (AP) — A crash on an Ohio interstate involving three school buses transporting a high school football team sent eight people to local hospitals, but no serious injuries were reported, authorities said. The Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the crash on I-75 in West Chester Township...
CINCINNATI, OH

