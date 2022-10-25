ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Corn Nation

Nebraska Football vs Illinois: Preview and Prediction

Nebraska football is going to have their hands full with Illinois, largely due to running back Chase Brown, a strong, tough runner who can run through tacklers. He had 41 carries against Minnesota for 180 yards. He leads the NCAA in rushing yardage with 1,059 yards; leads in attempts per game with 27.43 and is second in yards per game at 151.29.
LINCOLN, NE
WCIA

Illinois basketball beats Quincy in exhibition game

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Fans finally got a chance to see the new Illini men’s basketball team as they faced off against Quincy at the State Farm Center for an exhibition game. Illinois finished the game winning 87-52. Sluggish wasn’t the word Brad Underwood wanted to use for the first half of Illinois’s exhibition with Quincy, […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Luke Goode, Illinois hoops guard, provides good news about foot injury following surgery

Luke Goode revealed a positive update on his foot injury in a recent Twitter post. Goode plays guard for Illinois basketball and will be missing some time with a broken foot. Goode saw a lot of playing time last season as a freshman. He appeared in 28 games for the Fighting Illini and averaged 2 points and 1.8 rebounds per game. Goode also made 37.2% of his three pointers.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Daily Nebraskan

DN score predictions: Nebraska vs. Illinois

Gavin Struve, senior sports editor: Illinois 26, Nebraska 20. As has happened many a time in the past season-and-a-half, Nebraska is presented with an opportunity to notch a potential trajectory-altering win against a superior opponent. This one should be just as close as the others. Illinois isn’t a better team in a conventional sense — the Fighting Illini actually have the lowest talent level in the Big Ten per 247Sports — but has a far better body of work than the Huskers.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Corn Nation

Five Reasons Nebraska Will Win: Illinois

Is it just me or has it seemed like forever since the Huskers have played football?. Well don’t you worry they are back and the game this Saturday is going to be a big win for Nebraska. Here are your reasons why:. #1 LAST WEEK WAS A BYE WEEK.
LINCOLN, NE
WCIA

Illinois basketball ready for first time taking the court

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois basketball is preparing for their first exhibition game versus Quincy tomorrow at home. The Illini had a scrimmage Saturday against Kansas, where head coach Brad Underwood says they got to learn a lot about his new team. Underwood says one of the biggest challenges tomorrow is letting freshman get used to […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Where can you see the Wienermobile this weekend?

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The 27-foot-long hotdog on wheels will be making several stops around Central Illinois this week. Thursday, Oscar Mayer Wienermobile made its first stop outside the Hy-Vee at 1403 N. Veterans Parkway in Bloomington. The Wienermobile will remain in the area through Sunday and plans to...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

State Police respond to I-74 crash in Urbana

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois state troopers are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 74 in Urbana. The crash happened on the westbound side of the highway near the exit to Lincoln Avenue Friday evening. Troopers said the crash resulted in at least one lane being blocked. There is no word on […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Alleged change in leadership begs questions in Monticello

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) – A simple question got a lot more complicated in Monticello Wednesday. Is John Carter still the chief of police? We’ve been working to find out. But the short answer is – we don’t know. A viewer told us the police chief was asked to step down, but the city says he’s […]
MONTICELLO, IL
WCIA

Options beyond Carle ‘very limited’ for 11,000 state retirees uncertain of continued access to doctors

Annuitants Association questions Carle’s ‘expansion’; Carle calls blame a ‘deflection’ URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — An annual meeting of public employees and retirees was repurposed to air concerns about one topic: state-sponsored retirement health benefits. The meeting, hosted by the University of Illinois chapter of the State Universities Annuitants Association (SUAA-UIUC), is typically attended by about […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Police respond to Champaign crash

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police responded to a crash Friday at the intersection of State and John Street. The Champaign Police Department confirmed that the accident occurred around noon and involved two vehicles. The first vehicle was driving westbound on John Street failed to yield to a stop sign. It entered the intersection and struck […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
arthurgraphic.com

Herschberger-Miller Barn Raising this weekend

Pictured are the descendants of Christian Herschberger and Amzy Milo Miller. Alva Miller, Anna Miller Herschberger with her husband Nelson, Edna Mae Miller Herschberger and her husband Willard, and Mary Miller. The descendants of Christian Herschberger and Amzy Milo Miller are pictured at the groundbreaking held recently at the Illinois...
ARTHUR, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Green Gables Bar & Grill set to rebuild after fire

HUDSON, Ill. (WMBD) — According to a local restaurant page on Facebook, the owners of the burnt-down Green Gables Grill are taking the next steps to rebuild. The Facebook page Bloomington Normal Restaurant Scene (BNRS) posted details Friday afternoon about the plans to rebuild Green Gables and what it will take to get the restaurant up and running again.
HUDSON, IL
