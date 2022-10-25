Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Strolling Through Negangard Pumpkin Patch in Sidney, ILBrennon HightowerSidney, IL
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State keeps streak alive, wins 12th-consecutive set in sweep over IllinoisThe LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football game time against Illinois announcedThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
Illinois Football: Crystal Ball has Illini flipping 3-star edge rusher
Illinois football could be in the process of flipping a recruit for the class of 2023. Bret Bielema put together a solid class of 2022 for the Illini that ranked in the top 50. He is now trying to add the finishing pieces to the 2023 class so that group can also finish in the top 50.
Corn Nation
Nebraska Football vs Illinois: Preview and Prediction
Nebraska football is going to have their hands full with Illinois, largely due to running back Chase Brown, a strong, tough runner who can run through tacklers. He had 41 carries against Minnesota for 180 yards. He leads the NCAA in rushing yardage with 1,059 yards; leads in attempts per game with 27.43 and is second in yards per game at 151.29.
Illinois Basketball: 3 things to watch for in the Illini exhibition against Quincy
Illinois basketball will step foot in the State Farm Center and play a game on Friday night. It feels like a lifetime ago that we saw the Illini playing in the NCAA tournament. But we are back in action for an exhibition game against Quincy. This is just a tune-up...
Illinois basketball beats Quincy in exhibition game
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Fans finally got a chance to see the new Illini men’s basketball team as they faced off against Quincy at the State Farm Center for an exhibition game. Illinois finished the game winning 87-52. Sluggish wasn’t the word Brad Underwood wanted to use for the first half of Illinois’s exhibition with Quincy, […]
saturdaytradition.com
Luke Goode, Illinois hoops guard, provides good news about foot injury following surgery
Luke Goode revealed a positive update on his foot injury in a recent Twitter post. Goode plays guard for Illinois basketball and will be missing some time with a broken foot. Goode saw a lot of playing time last season as a freshman. He appeared in 28 games for the Fighting Illini and averaged 2 points and 1.8 rebounds per game. Goode also made 37.2% of his three pointers.
Daily Nebraskan
DN score predictions: Nebraska vs. Illinois
Gavin Struve, senior sports editor: Illinois 26, Nebraska 20. As has happened many a time in the past season-and-a-half, Nebraska is presented with an opportunity to notch a potential trajectory-altering win against a superior opponent. This one should be just as close as the others. Illinois isn’t a better team in a conventional sense — the Fighting Illini actually have the lowest talent level in the Big Ten per 247Sports — but has a far better body of work than the Huskers.
Corn Nation
Five Reasons Nebraska Will Win: Illinois
Is it just me or has it seemed like forever since the Huskers have played football?. Well don’t you worry they are back and the game this Saturday is going to be a big win for Nebraska. Here are your reasons why:. #1 LAST WEEK WAS A BYE WEEK.
Illinois basketball ready for first time taking the court
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois basketball is preparing for their first exhibition game versus Quincy tomorrow at home. The Illini had a scrimmage Saturday against Kansas, where head coach Brad Underwood says they got to learn a lot about his new team. Underwood says one of the biggest challenges tomorrow is letting freshman get used to […]
SportsGrid
Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview
In 11 Road games over the last 2 seasons, Illinois is 4-7-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 45.5 points per game which has been on average 3.4 points under the line for those games. In 14 Home games over the last 2 seasons, Nebraska...
Central Illinois Proud
Where can you see the Wienermobile this weekend?
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The 27-foot-long hotdog on wheels will be making several stops around Central Illinois this week. Thursday, Oscar Mayer Wienermobile made its first stop outside the Hy-Vee at 1403 N. Veterans Parkway in Bloomington. The Wienermobile will remain in the area through Sunday and plans to...
State Police respond to I-74 crash in Urbana
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois state troopers are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 74 in Urbana. The crash happened on the westbound side of the highway near the exit to Lincoln Avenue Friday evening. Troopers said the crash resulted in at least one lane being blocked. There is no word on […]
‘I Snort U’ $3 Million Cocaine Bust in Bloomington-Normal, Illinois
McLean County, Bloomington-Normal Illinois was the location of a $3 Million cocaine bust! 25NewsNow. Illinois State Police hit the "motherload" with this drug bust. “Could be one of the largest cocaine busts ever in McLean County.” - Illinois State Police. A traffic stop was performed on I-55, pulling over...
illinoisnewsroom.org
Illinois Secretary of State candidates tout experience in bids to replace Jesse White
BLOOMINGTON — Illinois will soon have a new Secretary of State for the first time in nearly a quarter century. Longtime legislator Dan Brady of Bloomington says he bided his time until Jesse White retired to run for the office. Brady faces Alexi Giannoulias, a well-financed opponent who is seeking his second statewide office.
Alleged change in leadership begs questions in Monticello
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) – A simple question got a lot more complicated in Monticello Wednesday. Is John Carter still the chief of police? We’ve been working to find out. But the short answer is – we don’t know. A viewer told us the police chief was asked to step down, but the city says he’s […]
Options beyond Carle ‘very limited’ for 11,000 state retirees uncertain of continued access to doctors
Annuitants Association questions Carle’s ‘expansion’; Carle calls blame a ‘deflection’ URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — An annual meeting of public employees and retirees was repurposed to air concerns about one topic: state-sponsored retirement health benefits. The meeting, hosted by the University of Illinois chapter of the State Universities Annuitants Association (SUAA-UIUC), is typically attended by about […]
Police respond to Champaign crash
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police responded to a crash Friday at the intersection of State and John Street. The Champaign Police Department confirmed that the accident occurred around noon and involved two vehicles. The first vehicle was driving westbound on John Street failed to yield to a stop sign. It entered the intersection and struck […]
arthurgraphic.com
Herschberger-Miller Barn Raising this weekend
Pictured are the descendants of Christian Herschberger and Amzy Milo Miller. Alva Miller, Anna Miller Herschberger with her husband Nelson, Edna Mae Miller Herschberger and her husband Willard, and Mary Miller. The descendants of Christian Herschberger and Amzy Milo Miller are pictured at the groundbreaking held recently at the Illinois...
Candidate vying for downstate congressional seat takes jab at opponent over Social Security
The attacks between the two candidates seeking the new and open 13th congressional seat continued Tuesday with Social Security being a key issue.
Central Illinois Proud
Green Gables Bar & Grill set to rebuild after fire
HUDSON, Ill. (WMBD) — According to a local restaurant page on Facebook, the owners of the burnt-down Green Gables Grill are taking the next steps to rebuild. The Facebook page Bloomington Normal Restaurant Scene (BNRS) posted details Friday afternoon about the plans to rebuild Green Gables and what it will take to get the restaurant up and running again.
Herald & Review
More legal problems for man charged with crash involving St. Teresa teacher
DECATUR — The driver accused of injuring a St. Teresa teacher in an April crash is facing more legal troubles. Rashean D. Vorties was arrested Thursday after the Decatur Police Department received a DNA profile linking him to a Glock and a Smith and Wesson handguns seized from a Decatur home.
FanSided
293K+
Followers
559K+
Post
148M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0