Studies back PA witness claiming alien abduction caused psychic abilitiesRoger MarshElizabethtown, PA
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenLancaster, PA
This Pennsylvania Town has Been Named the Most Festive Christmas Town in AmericaTravel MavenBernville, PA
Nate's Sandwich Shoppe: New-ish to Gallery Row and the Lancaster Food SceneMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Halloween in Lancaster: Scavenger Hunt in a Rural Pennsylvania Dutch VillageMelissa FrostIntercourse, PA
Manheim Township Halloween Carnival to take place this weekend
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Preparations have begun in Manheim Township, for the sixth annual Halloween Carnival. The carnival will be held at Stauffer Park where there will be games, costumes contests, and even “Halloween Bowling.” One of the highlights of the event is “Trunk or Treat,” which is hosted by the Manheim Township Police Department.
Koziar’s Christmas Village 2022
Nestled on a farm in Berks, arriving at Koziar’s is a little like coming to the North Pole. Millions of Christmas lights welcome visitors from the darkness. The Koziar family has entertained thousands of guests for nearly 75 holiday seasons. What began as a private Christmas display created by William H. Koziar has grown into a major destination– even earning a place as one of the Top 10 Travel Attractions in Pennsylvania by the PA Travel Council. Tour the grounds at your own pace. Paved walkways wind through hundreds of holiday displays, lighted decorations and festive scenes. Two giant outdoor train setups chug through a miniature village and farm scenes. Small buildings along the way house scenes of holiday traditions. Peek through the giant windows to get a glimpse of Santa’s Post Office, an old-fashioned bakery, a candy shop and Santa’s Toy Shop plus beautiful Nativity scenes. Warm up with hot chocolate and warm cookies or other festival food. Koziar’s Christmas Village is open daily through January 1. www.koziarschristmas-village.com.
Exploring haunted locations in Pa. | Tavern in Schaefferstown is inhabited by mutiple ghosts
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Franklin House Tavern in Schaefferstown, Lebanon County was established in 1746 by Alexander Schaeffer. “It’s always been a tavern; it’s always been open and operated as a tavern," said Heather Janesko, who works as a bartender at the Franklin House Tavern. Employees and...
Dunkin’s new Community Cruiser mobile coffee truck set to hit the road with free samples
Dunkin’ of Central Pennsylvania will unveil the new Dunkin’ Community Cruiser next week. The mobile coffee truck will deliver free samples of hot and iced coffee at local community events. Its first event will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, at the Lancaster Dunkin’ at...
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in Pennsylvania
The Keystone State is absolutely teeming with delectable pancake options. From old-fashioned diners to cozy breakfast cafes–singling out one spot and deeming it "the best" is no easy feat, but that's exactly what online media website Eat This, Not That has done.
Outdoor ice rink coming to Park City Center in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. — "Flight On Ice," a pop-up skating experience, announced that an outdoor skating rink is coming to the Park City Center in Lancaster on Nov. 18. The attraction will "transform the mall's outdoor parking lot into a must visit winter destination and a safe community gathering spot for all age groups," a release promises.
How’s this for scary? Giant spotted lanterflies cover this central Pa. home for Halloween
Every year, halloween in central Pa. gives hundreds of residents an opportunity to decorate their homes in spooky -- and occasionally elaborate -- fashion. John Lamb, of 168 Walden Way in Mechanicsburg, went a bit buggy this year, taking the opportunity to raise awareness about an invasive species in the area, decorating his home in giant spotted lanternflies.
Exploring haunted locations in Pa: Battlefield Farmhouse in Gettysburg
GETTYSBURG, Pa. — While some look for thrills in haunted house attractions during the spooky season, others seek the scare of a real paranormal experience. For those interested in the paranormal, South Central Pennsylvania is full of historical places with creepy stories and possible ghosts. With a history that...
Find Out What It’s Like To Sleep in a Shoe at This Unique Rental [PHOTOS]
One of my favorite nursery rhymes, when I was a little girl, was “There Was An Old Woman Who Lived in a Shoe.” I used to listen to my mom read it to me and all sorts of visions would dance around my little head about what it must be like to live in a shoe.
This Pennsylvania Town has Been Named the Most Festive Christmas Town in America
There's no place like home for the holidays–but some places are definitely exceptions. That is certainly true for the towns and cities named on House Beautiful's list of 20 Best Christmas Towns.
Rutter's will donate $100,000 to 4 local children's charities as part of its Holiday Donation Giveaway
YORK, Pa. — Rutter’s announced Friday it plans to donate $100,000 to four local children's charities as part of its Holiday Donation Giveaway. Rutter's Children's Charities will give $25,000 to each charity, the company said in a press release. “Through our $100k for the Holidays donations, we hope...
Creepy cornfields in Lancaster County turn a frightful farm into Field Of Screams
What was once a farm in the middle of Lancaster County is now a veritable Halloween theme park called Field of Screams, a nationally recognized haunt filled with frights and screams.
Pet of the Week: Tazer
LebTown features a different Lebanon County pet each Friday to help us enter the weekend with the best vibes possible. Tazer, aka Bubba, is an 11-year-old husky and is “the absolute best (and hairiest) boy there is,” his person, Stephanie Shaak, explains. “He absolutely loves and lives for squirrels, and has attempted to climb trees many times to say hello to one. He enjoys long walks (on or off the beach), watching Friends, going for car rides, and never says no to a swim over at Stover’s Dam. He loves to go hiking in the woods, and looks for any opportunity to get muddy.”
York bar and bowling alley serving Phillies-inspired food for World Series
YORK, Pa. — The first game of the World Series kicks off Friday night, and many local businesses are not only airing the game—they're offering Phillies-inspired food and drinks. Alleyoops Sports Bar and Grill, inside Suburban Bowlerama in York, are offering an array of dishes and drinks created...
We saved you a bite: Pho Bar & Grill (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)
Editor’s Note: Last year, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
Marshalls opening new Cumberland County location
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Marshalls announced Thursday that they will be opening a new department store in Shippensburg early next month. According to the company, the new 24,626 sq. ft. store at the Shippensburg Shopping Center at 40 Ship Shopping Center will open on November 10 at 8 a.m.
Spirits of friendly female, and not-so-friendly male, reportedly reside in Emmaus restaurant
The Lehigh Valley area of Pennsylvania is rich in history. It is also rich in stories of haunted places. During the process of researching another story about a legend in the Allentown area, we were looking for an old tavern nearby, that might also have some interesting history, to stop and grab a bite to eat at.
Chester County farmer makes a horror movie to save the family farm
A Chester County farmer who also is a local elected official has made a horror movie in which a beleaguered farmer takes deadly revenge on local elected officials. “Hayride to Hell,” co-written and co-produced by Robert Lange, was shot last winter on Lange’s farm in Willistown Township, Pennsylvania. It stars horror legends Kane Hodder (Jason in the “Friday the 13th” franchise) and Bill Moseley (“Texas Chainsaw Massacre II,” Rob Zombie’s “Firefly” trilogy).
Hometown Hero: Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Couse
GRANTVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday’s hometown heroes “pony up” donations to fight breast cancer. This past week, Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course hosted a Pink Out Race. All of the jockeys wore pink, which is the color of breast cancer awareness. It may have...
Gravity Hill: Is there a scientific explanation?
Central Pa. is home to many haunted attractions and urban legends. One is right off I-83 in the Lewisberry area, and Andrea Michaels tests it out!
