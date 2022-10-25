ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, PA

abc27.com

Manheim Township Halloween Carnival to take place this weekend

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Preparations have begun in Manheim Township, for the sixth annual Halloween Carnival. The carnival will be held at Stauffer Park where there will be games, costumes contests, and even “Halloween Bowling.” One of the highlights of the event is “Trunk or Treat,” which is hosted by the Manheim Township Police Department.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
happeningsmagazinepa.com

Koziar’s Christmas Village 2022

Nestled on a farm in Berks, arriving at Koziar’s is a little like coming to the North Pole. Millions of Christmas lights welcome visitors from the darkness. The Koziar family has entertained thousands of guests for nearly 75 holiday seasons. What began as a private Christmas display created by William H. Koziar has grown into a major destination– even earning a place as one of the Top 10 Travel Attractions in Pennsylvania by the PA Travel Council. Tour the grounds at your own pace. Paved walkways wind through hundreds of holiday displays, lighted decorations and festive scenes. Two giant outdoor train setups chug through a miniature village and farm scenes. Small buildings along the way house scenes of holiday traditions. Peek through the giant windows to get a glimpse of Santa’s Post Office, an old-fashioned bakery, a candy shop and Santa’s Toy Shop plus beautiful Nativity scenes. Warm up with hot chocolate and warm cookies or other festival food. Koziar’s Christmas Village is open daily through January 1. www.koziarschristmas-village.com.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Outdoor ice rink coming to Park City Center in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. — "Flight On Ice," a pop-up skating experience, announced that an outdoor skating rink is coming to the Park City Center in Lancaster on Nov. 18. The attraction will "transform the mall's outdoor parking lot into a must visit winter destination and a safe community gathering spot for all age groups," a release promises.
LANCASTER, PA
PennLive.com

How’s this for scary? Giant spotted lanterflies cover this central Pa. home for Halloween

Every year, halloween in central Pa. gives hundreds of residents an opportunity to decorate their homes in spooky -- and occasionally elaborate -- fashion. John Lamb, of 168 Walden Way in Mechanicsburg, went a bit buggy this year, taking the opportunity to raise awareness about an invasive species in the area, decorating his home in giant spotted lanternflies.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
FOX43.com

Exploring haunted locations in Pa: Battlefield Farmhouse in Gettysburg

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — While some look for thrills in haunted house attractions during the spooky season, others seek the scare of a real paranormal experience. For those interested in the paranormal, South Central Pennsylvania is full of historical places with creepy stories and possible ghosts. With a history that...
GETTYSBURG, PA
lebtown.com

Pet of the Week: Tazer

LebTown features a different Lebanon County pet each Friday to help us enter the weekend with the best vibes possible. Tazer, aka Bubba, is an 11-year-old husky and is “the absolute best (and hairiest) boy there is,” his person, Stephanie Shaak, explains. “He absolutely loves and lives for squirrels, and has attempted to climb trees many times to say hello to one. He enjoys long walks (on or off the beach), watching Friends, going for car rides, and never says no to a swim over at Stover’s Dam. He loves to go hiking in the woods, and looks for any opportunity to get muddy.”
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
lebtown.com

We saved you a bite: Pho Bar & Grill (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)

Editor’s Note: Last year, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
LEBANON, PA
abc27.com

Marshalls opening new Cumberland County location

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Marshalls announced Thursday that they will be opening a new department store in Shippensburg early next month. According to the company, the new 24,626 sq. ft. store at the Shippensburg Shopping Center at 40 Ship Shopping Center will open on November 10 at 8 a.m.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
WHYY

Chester County farmer makes a horror movie to save the family farm

A Chester County farmer who also is a local elected official has made a horror movie in which a beleaguered farmer takes deadly revenge on local elected officials. “Hayride to Hell,” co-written and co-produced by Robert Lange, was shot last winter on Lange’s farm in Willistown Township, Pennsylvania. It stars horror legends Kane Hodder (Jason in the “Friday the 13th” franchise) and Bill Moseley (“Texas Chainsaw Massacre II,” Rob Zombie’s “Firefly” trilogy).
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Hometown Hero: Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Couse

GRANTVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday’s hometown heroes “pony up” donations to fight breast cancer. This past week, Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course hosted a Pink Out Race. All of the jockeys wore pink, which is the color of breast cancer awareness. It may have...
GRANTVILLE, PA
