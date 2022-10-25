ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disney’s Blizzard Beach to reopen in November, gets new touches from ‘Frozen’

By Daisy Ruth
 4 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Walt Disney World Resort’s Blizzard Beach has a reopening date in November, Disney announced Tuesday.

Blizzard Beach will reopen Nov. 13, featuring new touches from the film “Frozen.”

Disney Genie+ service changes pricing, now based off date of visit

The new “Frozen” features will be part of the kid’s area, Tike’s Peak and will including statuettes of Olaf and his Snowgie pals in the wading pool, as well as Anna and Elsa’s igloo castle, according to Disney.

The heated water park will have an enhanced holiday atmosphere, Disney said. There will be limited-time holiday offerings through Dec. 31, including holiday-themed treats, snowfall and festive inner tubes.

“Guests can even meet a tropical-dressed Santa for the ultimate Florida holiday experience,” Disney said in a press release.

New “Frozen”-themed menu items will also be available across the park, in addition to fan-favorites like chili nachos and Orange Slope Dole Whip Swirls.

More information on Disney World water parks and its 50th anniversary celebration can be found online.

