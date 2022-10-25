ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs19news

UVA joining national effort to prevent future pandemics

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia is joining a national effort to prevent future pandemics. Researchers at UVA School of Medicine and the Bio Complexity Institute have been selected to help start an infectious disease surveillance network. The goal is to help respond and prevent future disease...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Pediatricians state that flu season is here early

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS)-- Pediatricians are seeing the flu earlier than in most years. Typically flu season begins around early December, but it is here, and not leaving any time soon. “I think that even pre-covid we had seen certain years where we had an unseasonal or an early spike...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Distribution facility expanding in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A publishing company will be investing millions of dollars into its existing operation in Orange County. According to a release, MPS will be investing more than $26 million over the next three years to expand its distribution operation. MPS is a division of Macmillan...
ORANGE COUNTY, VA
1061thecorner.com

Flag left at UVA’s Homer statue used by “sovereign citizen” extremists

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WINA) – UVA Police referred to the flag found among items recently left at the university’s Homer statue as a “civil peace flag.”. It sports a white field with 50 blue stars and 13 vertical red and white stripes. It originally –albeit unofficially– stood for peacetime in the United States but that has changed, according Southern Poverty Law Center research analyst Rachel Goldwasser.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Wilbur S. Pence Middle School closed Wednesday after threat

DAYTON, Va. (WHSV) - Wilbur S. Pence Middle School in Dayton was closed on Wednesday after a threat to the school was made on social media. According to an email sent to parents on Tuesday by Rockingham County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Oskar Scheikl, the school’s administration learned that two students at the school received an anonymous threat on the school over the social media app Snapchat.
DAYTON, VA
WDBJ7.com

Attorney General Miyares plans to curb violent crime in Virginia

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Attorney General Jason Miyares spoke at Liberty University’s 2nd annual law enforcement appreciation lunch Wednesday. Miyares touched base on operation cease fire, a statewide program aimed at decreasing gun violence. He aims to reduce violence, lower gang activity and protect those who are willing to...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

Mediterranean food manufacturing facility breaks ground in Verona

A groundbreaking was held earlier this month for a CAVA manufacturing facility in Verona. The 55,000-square-foot facility in Verona will bring jobs to the area and be the foundation where CAVA’s nutritious, bold Mediterranean flavors are created. CAVA has 225 restaurants in 21 states and Washington, D.C. The $30...
VERONA, VA
cbs19news

UVA Center for Politics weighs in on Vega vs. Spanberger

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 News) -- The country is just two weeks away from the midterm elections. Here in Virginia, the 7th district race is tightening. CBS19 spoke to J. Miles Coleman at the UVA Center for Politics to get expert analysis of what may happen on November 8th. Coleman believes...
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

DisruptHR hosts business event in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A local event that aims to spark new ideas and business opportunities sold out at Live Arts. DisruptHR encourages creativity, passion, and new ideas in the business realm. A majority of the speakers are local business owners and entrepreneurs. "Really tonight is so good because...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

UVA police investigating items left at UVA's Homer Statue

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- UVA Police are still investigating yet another incident involving the Homer Statue on grounds this weekend. On Saturday morning, October 22, police found a pile of items left in front of the statue. The items included a "civil peace flag," two masks, a Christian cross, and a sealed envelope with a letter inside, seemingly written to Homer.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Ande Banks announced as Harrisonburg’s City Manager

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Ande Banks will be Harrisonburg’s new city manager. Harrisonburg City Council unanimously approved his appointment to the position at Tuesday night’s council meeting. Banks, a Harrisonburg native, has served as the Friendly City’s Deputy City Manager since 2017. He replaces Eric Campbell who resigned...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Poets and Quants

Darden Lands $44 Million Gift From A Grateful Alum

When Dave LaCross graduated with his MBA from the University of Virginia’s Darden School of Business in 1978, he immediately felt a sense of profound gratitude toward the school for what he believed was a life-changing experience. “I recognized well before graduation that I owed a tremendous debt to...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Local voting rights activist urges participation in local elections

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Election Day is almost two weeks away. According to election officials, about 7.3 million ballots have been cast in 39 states. In Staunton, the Office of Voting Registration said more than 18,000 people are registered to vote, and about 8% of them have voted in this election. A local voting rights activist, Andrea Jackson, emphasizes the importance of voting in every election.
WAYNESBORO, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy