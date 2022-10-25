Read full article on original website
cbs19news
UVA joining national effort to prevent future pandemics
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia is joining a national effort to prevent future pandemics. Researchers at UVA School of Medicine and the Bio Complexity Institute have been selected to help start an infectious disease surveillance network. The goal is to help respond and prevent future disease...
cbs19news
Pediatricians state that flu season is here early
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS)-- Pediatricians are seeing the flu earlier than in most years. Typically flu season begins around early December, but it is here, and not leaving any time soon. “I think that even pre-covid we had seen certain years where we had an unseasonal or an early spike...
cbs19news
Local group writes to Albemarle Board of Supervisors on possible bias policing in ACPD
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 News) -- The People’s Coalition sent a letter to the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors concerning the state report regarding racially disproportionate vehicle stops. The people's coalition is a local organization that is, "in opposition to our unjust and racist criminal-legal system." They specifically targeted Albemarle...
Augusta Free Press
Mary Baldwin University program to eliminate tuition costs for low-income Virginia students
Mary Baldwin University has launched a new program that eliminates 100 percent of tuition costs for incoming students from Virginia whose families earn less than $60,000 per year. The program, Access MBU, mirrors the university’s historic mission to boost accessibility, inclusion and social mobility for underserved populations. Access MBU...
cbs19news
Distribution facility expanding in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A publishing company will be investing millions of dollars into its existing operation in Orange County. According to a release, MPS will be investing more than $26 million over the next three years to expand its distribution operation. MPS is a division of Macmillan...
1061thecorner.com
Flag left at UVA’s Homer statue used by “sovereign citizen” extremists
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WINA) – UVA Police referred to the flag found among items recently left at the university’s Homer statue as a “civil peace flag.”. It sports a white field with 50 blue stars and 13 vertical red and white stripes. It originally –albeit unofficially– stood for peacetime in the United States but that has changed, according Southern Poverty Law Center research analyst Rachel Goldwasser.
WHSV
Wilbur S. Pence Middle School closed Wednesday after threat
DAYTON, Va. (WHSV) - Wilbur S. Pence Middle School in Dayton was closed on Wednesday after a threat to the school was made on social media. According to an email sent to parents on Tuesday by Rockingham County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Oskar Scheikl, the school’s administration learned that two students at the school received an anonymous threat on the school over the social media app Snapchat.
WDBJ7.com
Attorney General Miyares plans to curb violent crime in Virginia
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Attorney General Jason Miyares spoke at Liberty University’s 2nd annual law enforcement appreciation lunch Wednesday. Miyares touched base on operation cease fire, a statewide program aimed at decreasing gun violence. He aims to reduce violence, lower gang activity and protect those who are willing to...
WHSV
Staunton Police to increase school safety with additional resource officer
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Right now, there is just one School Resource Officer (SRO) who covers all five schools in Staunton. Police say the number of SROs are based off both available staffing and funding. While there has only been one officer in that position for years police say safety...
WSLS
‘A life is priceless’: Virginia Military Institute to receive $13 million for security upgrades
LEXINGTON, Va. – This article is part of “Solutionaries,” our continuing commitment to solutions journalism, highlighting the creative people in communities working to make the world a better place, one solution at a time. Find out what you can do to help at SolutionariesNetwork.com. A $13 million...
Augusta Free Press
Mediterranean food manufacturing facility breaks ground in Verona
A groundbreaking was held earlier this month for a CAVA manufacturing facility in Verona. The 55,000-square-foot facility in Verona will bring jobs to the area and be the foundation where CAVA’s nutritious, bold Mediterranean flavors are created. CAVA has 225 restaurants in 21 states and Washington, D.C. The $30...
cbs19news
UVA Center for Politics weighs in on Vega vs. Spanberger
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 News) -- The country is just two weeks away from the midterm elections. Here in Virginia, the 7th district race is tightening. CBS19 spoke to J. Miles Coleman at the UVA Center for Politics to get expert analysis of what may happen on November 8th. Coleman believes...
cbs19news
DisruptHR hosts business event in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A local event that aims to spark new ideas and business opportunities sold out at Live Arts. DisruptHR encourages creativity, passion, and new ideas in the business realm. A majority of the speakers are local business owners and entrepreneurs. "Really tonight is so good because...
‘There’s literally blood everywhere’: Richmond students find school halls covered in blood
Blood was found covering the halls of Richmond Community High School on Monday morning after an incident that occurred two nights before.
wvtf.org
Citizens use security video and social media to search for hit-and-run driver
One week ago, at around 3 p.m. 37-year-old Kenyon Barnes was riding his electric bike on High Street in Charlottesville, when a man in a silver Subaru Impreza Sport drove past. “The guy was running down the road, and he decides to rev his engine to run up to a...
Child found alone in Virginia motel has died
A mother and her boyfriend were charged with child neglect and abuse in connection to the death of a two-year-old boy found alone in an Ashland motel room, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.
cbs19news
UVA police investigating items left at UVA's Homer Statue
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- UVA Police are still investigating yet another incident involving the Homer Statue on grounds this weekend. On Saturday morning, October 22, police found a pile of items left in front of the statue. The items included a "civil peace flag," two masks, a Christian cross, and a sealed envelope with a letter inside, seemingly written to Homer.
WHSV
Ande Banks announced as Harrisonburg’s City Manager
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Ande Banks will be Harrisonburg’s new city manager. Harrisonburg City Council unanimously approved his appointment to the position at Tuesday night’s council meeting. Banks, a Harrisonburg native, has served as the Friendly City’s Deputy City Manager since 2017. He replaces Eric Campbell who resigned...
Poets and Quants
Darden Lands $44 Million Gift From A Grateful Alum
When Dave LaCross graduated with his MBA from the University of Virginia’s Darden School of Business in 1978, he immediately felt a sense of profound gratitude toward the school for what he believed was a life-changing experience. “I recognized well before graduation that I owed a tremendous debt to...
WHSV
Local voting rights activist urges participation in local elections
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Election Day is almost two weeks away. According to election officials, about 7.3 million ballots have been cast in 39 states. In Staunton, the Office of Voting Registration said more than 18,000 people are registered to vote, and about 8% of them have voted in this election. A local voting rights activist, Andrea Jackson, emphasizes the importance of voting in every election.
