Nashville, TN

Kirk Herbstreit Makes His Pick Between Tennessee, Georgia

On this week's College Football Playoff preview show for ESPN, Kirk Herbstreit was asked about Georgia and Tennessee. Both SEC programs are undefeated heading into Week 9. Even though Georgia has looked dominant this season, Herbstreit would give the edge to Tennessee in the rankings. Herbstreit has been so impressed...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee

If you live in Tennessee and you love going out with your loved ones from time, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are highly praised for their delicious food.
TENNESSEE STATE
NBC Sports Chicago

NFL Week 8 picks ATS: Giants, 49ers, Bills earn statement wins

We're almost halfway through the 2022 NFL season, and the campaign has been full of major surprises and disappointments. Who could have imagined the New York teams would be a combined 11-3 (Giants 6-1, Jets 5-2) through seven weeks? The Philadelphia Eagles were a wild card playoff team in 2021 and now they're the only undefeated team at 6-0. The New England Patriots (3-4) are in last place in the AFC East at Week 8 or later for the first time since 2000.
ClutchPoints

Tennessee football’s Jaylen McCollough gets huge update for Kentucky game after alleged assault incident

Tennessee football star safety Jaylen McCollough hasn’t played in the last two games after getting arrested in early October for punching a man at his apartment complex on campus. It appears he’s still going to remain out for this weekend’s matchup with Kentucky, but there is new evidence that could be good news for his status moving forward with the Volunteers.
KNOXVILLE, TN
NBC Sports Chicago

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen finalize divorce

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have finalized their divorce, with each making statements on Instagram addressing the split. Brady and Bundchen reportedly have been living separately for the past "couple months" and hired lawyers earlier this month to determine how their assets would be divided if they separate, possibly signaling an end to their marriage.
NBC Sports Chicago

After trading Quinn to Eagles, Bears should follow Philly's path

On Wednesday, Bears general manager Ryan Poles traded veteran edge rusher Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a 2023 fourth-round draft pick. Poles said that having a good relationship with Eagles general manager Howie Roseman helped him get the deal done. After trading Quinn to Roseman and the Eagles, Poles' goal should be for the Bears to become the team on the other end of such a deal.
CHICAGO, IL
atozsports.com

Titans catch break during toughest stretch of season

The Tennessee Titans (4-2) look to continue to build a cushion before the team’s toughest stretch of the season. Following this Sunday’s divisional test on the road at the Houston Texans (1-3-1), the Titans will have a five-game gauntlet against some of the NFL’s most dangerous teams.
NASHVILLE, TN
NBC Sports Chicago

What is the most unbreakable record in sports?

Records are meant to be broken. But sometimes, a record just can’t be broken. Every year we see records broken across the sports world. From LeBron James’ pursuit of the NBA all-time scoring crown to Alexander Ovechkin’s quest to reach Wayne Gretzky’s goal total, the unfathomable is starting to become a reality.
KANSAS STATE
WTVCFOX

What's the parking plan for the new Titans stadium?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Councilmembers continue to express concerns over the parking and infrastructure costs for the new Titans stadium. At a committee meeting this week, Councilman Bob Mendes expects a parking garage to cost more than $50 million. “It’s heartening to see that the city council is asking...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Touchdown Friday Night: Week 11

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - High School football teams kicked off Week 11 of the Fall 2022-2023 football season. WSMV4 Sports followed ten exciting games Friday night. Here are some highlights and a breakdown of the final scores:. Friendship Christian won the game against Middle Tennessee Christian with a final score...
NASHVILLE, TN
NBC Sports Chicago

3 keys for Bears to beat Cowboys + score prediction

The Bears pulled off their biggest upset of the season last week, and in dominant fashion too, when they bested the Patriots 33-14 in New England on Monday Night Football. Despite the big win, the Bears find themselves as double-digit underdogs again (at least at the time of publication) for their date with the Cowboys in Arlington. It will be tough for the Bears to shock the NFL for a second week in a row, but if they can execute on these three keys, they’ll give themselves a chance to win.
NBC Sports Chicago

Poles recognizes tweaking locker room is 'big deal'

Robert Quinn is exactly the type of player the Bears wanted on their roster when Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus began reshaping the team. He plays with a high motor on every snap, he’s a reliable veteran who could show young players the ropes, and he’s a really good guy. A really, really good guy. So Poles was earnest when he said it was “extremely hard” to make the decision to trade him to the Eagles in exchange for a fourth-round pick in next year’s draft.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Who is Bears defensive lineman Gerri Green?

On Thursday, the Bears signed defensive lineman Gerri Green to the practice squad after they placed center Lucas Patrick on the injured reserve list. Here's a quick biography of the team's newest practice squad member. Name: Gerri Green. Age: 27. From/College: Mississippi State. Measurements: 6-foot-4, 252 pounds. College stats: (four...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

