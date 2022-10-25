Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Democratic Candidate for Governor to Visit Sumner CountyAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Has the music stopped in Nashville's job market?Instawork Economic ResearchNashville, TN
Flexible work eases holiday stress for many local residentsInstaworkNashville, TN
Domestic Violence: Jealous woman who murdered fiancé extradited to Tennessee after fleeing the country for three yearsJenifer KnightonNashville, TN
Ahead of November Election, Sumner Democrats Announce Key EventsAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Related
Kirk Herbstreit Makes His Pick Between Tennessee, Georgia
On this week's College Football Playoff preview show for ESPN, Kirk Herbstreit was asked about Georgia and Tennessee. Both SEC programs are undefeated heading into Week 9. Even though Georgia has looked dominant this season, Herbstreit would give the edge to Tennessee in the rankings. Herbstreit has been so impressed...
4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you love going out with your loved ones from time, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are highly praised for their delicious food.
NFL Week 8 picks ATS: Giants, 49ers, Bills earn statement wins
We're almost halfway through the 2022 NFL season, and the campaign has been full of major surprises and disappointments. Who could have imagined the New York teams would be a combined 11-3 (Giants 6-1, Jets 5-2) through seven weeks? The Philadelphia Eagles were a wild card playoff team in 2021 and now they're the only undefeated team at 6-0. The New England Patriots (3-4) are in last place in the AFC East at Week 8 or later for the first time since 2000.
Report: Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase out 4-6 weeks with hip injury
The Cincinnati Bengals’ offense was dealt a huge blow on Thursday. Star wideout Ja’Marr Chase aggravated a hip injury that reportedly will have him sidelined for 4-6 weeks with a potential spell on injured reserve, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. If the 22-year-old standout is to miss...
Tennessee football’s Jaylen McCollough gets huge update for Kentucky game after alleged assault incident
Tennessee football star safety Jaylen McCollough hasn’t played in the last two games after getting arrested in early October for punching a man at his apartment complex on campus. It appears he’s still going to remain out for this weekend’s matchup with Kentucky, but there is new evidence that could be good news for his status moving forward with the Volunteers.
Quinn and Eagles agree to part ways after season
On Wednesday, the Bears traded edge rusher Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles for a fourth-round pick. With it, Quinn and the Eagles agreed to part ways after the season, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The Eagles are getting away with a bargain for the rental of the veteran...
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen finalize divorce
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have finalized their divorce, with each making statements on Instagram addressing the split. Brady and Bundchen reportedly have been living separately for the past "couple months" and hired lawyers earlier this month to determine how their assets would be divided if they separate, possibly signaling an end to their marriage.
Watch: White, Scangarello Speak After Kentucky's 44-6 Loss at Tennessee
Kentucky coordinators Rich Scangarello and Brad White each spoke to the media following the Wildcats' 44-6 loss at No. 3 Tennessee. Scangarello talked what went wrong with the offense, how Will Levis played at quarterback and more. White spoke about the character of his defense, how the ...
After trading Quinn to Eagles, Bears should follow Philly's path
On Wednesday, Bears general manager Ryan Poles traded veteran edge rusher Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a 2023 fourth-round draft pick. Poles said that having a good relationship with Eagles general manager Howie Roseman helped him get the deal done. After trading Quinn to Roseman and the Eagles, Poles' goal should be for the Bears to become the team on the other end of such a deal.
atozsports.com
Titans catch break during toughest stretch of season
The Tennessee Titans (4-2) look to continue to build a cushion before the team’s toughest stretch of the season. Following this Sunday’s divisional test on the road at the Houston Texans (1-3-1), the Titans will have a five-game gauntlet against some of the NFL’s most dangerous teams.
What is the most unbreakable record in sports?
Records are meant to be broken. But sometimes, a record just can’t be broken. Every year we see records broken across the sports world. From LeBron James’ pursuit of the NBA all-time scoring crown to Alexander Ovechkin’s quest to reach Wayne Gretzky’s goal total, the unfathomable is starting to become a reality.
WTVCFOX
What's the parking plan for the new Titans stadium?
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Councilmembers continue to express concerns over the parking and infrastructure costs for the new Titans stadium. At a committee meeting this week, Councilman Bob Mendes expects a parking garage to cost more than $50 million. “It’s heartening to see that the city council is asking...
WSMV
Touchdown Friday Night: Week 11
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - High School football teams kicked off Week 11 of the Fall 2022-2023 football season. WSMV4 Sports followed ten exciting games Friday night. Here are some highlights and a breakdown of the final scores:. Friendship Christian won the game against Middle Tennessee Christian with a final score...
Report: Rookie Malik Willis to make first NFL start in Titans-Texans
It’s Malik Willis time for the Tennessee Titans. The rookie quarterback reportedly is in line to make his first NFL start against the Houston Texans on Sunday after Ryan Tannehill missed Saturday’s walkthrough. Tennessee drafted Willis in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The Liberty product...
3 keys for Bears to beat Cowboys + score prediction
The Bears pulled off their biggest upset of the season last week, and in dominant fashion too, when they bested the Patriots 33-14 in New England on Monday Night Football. Despite the big win, the Bears find themselves as double-digit underdogs again (at least at the time of publication) for their date with the Cowboys in Arlington. It will be tough for the Bears to shock the NFL for a second week in a row, but if they can execute on these three keys, they’ll give themselves a chance to win.
Quinn's massive impact on Bears will be felt long after trade
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- The NFL is a business, but sometimes that harsh reality of that hits a little differently. Such is the case of Robert Quinn, who departed Chicago Wednesday after the Bears traded him to the Philadelphia Eagles for a 2023 fourth-round pick. "If more people were like...
Quinn trade could give 'relentless' Jonathan opportunity for Bears
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- The trade of Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles was made possible, in part, by the Bears' belief in the young members of their defensive line rotation. It was also fueled by their desire to see those young edge rushers get more opportunities to prove they should be part of the long-term plan.
Poles recognizes tweaking locker room is 'big deal'
Robert Quinn is exactly the type of player the Bears wanted on their roster when Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus began reshaping the team. He plays with a high motor on every snap, he’s a reliable veteran who could show young players the ropes, and he’s a really good guy. A really, really good guy. So Poles was earnest when he said it was “extremely hard” to make the decision to trade him to the Eagles in exchange for a fourth-round pick in next year’s draft.
Why Bears finally called Fields QB runs in win vs. Patriots
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Through the first six games of the 2022 season, the Bears were reluctant to call Justin Fields' number on the ground. Fields had 54 runs in the first six games, but only 12 were by design. That changed Monday night when the Bears dusted off a...
Who is Bears defensive lineman Gerri Green?
On Thursday, the Bears signed defensive lineman Gerri Green to the practice squad after they placed center Lucas Patrick on the injured reserve list. Here's a quick biography of the team's newest practice squad member. Name: Gerri Green. Age: 27. From/College: Mississippi State. Measurements: 6-foot-4, 252 pounds. College stats: (four...
NBC Sports Chicago
Chicago, IL
15K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/
Comments / 0