Two Michigan Cities Named to Prettiest Towns to Visit in Winter List
You have to admit, winter in Michigan definitely has its beautiful moments. Whether it's just the picturesque look of a fresh snowfall or the many events that capitalize on the season, Michigan does winter upright. According to Country Living, Michigan has not one, but two cities landing on the list...
Amazing Roll Cloud Recorded Rolling Over Lake Michigan
The first thing I thought when I saw this video of a roll cloud moving over Lake Michigan was literally, "What the heck is happening on Lake Michigan?" I have never heard of a roll cloud and I've been here my whole life. But one was filmed by a guy...
Every Lake in Michigan Has Completely Frozen Over Except This One
All right. Enough quoting "Game of Thrones". Freezing temperatures are inevitably on their way to Michigan yet again, and once the mercury plummets past a certain point, most of the state's lakes will begin to freeze over, at least in part. The exact number of lakes in Michigan has long...
Did You Know That These Are the Things that Michigan is Best Known For?
We all know the popular things that Michigan is known for. All of the lighthouses. Motown. Ford Company. Coney Dogs. But there are other important things are a part of Michigan's claim to fame. 10 Cent Deposit. I never knew that this was a thing. This is an interesting law...
This Michigan Lake is the Coldest in the United States
Every lake in and around Michigan is obviously cold in the winter. However, there is only one lake that is the absolute coldest in the winter as well as during the summer months. This lake is not only the coldest but it's also the largest freshwater lake in the world...
Marquette Man Captures the Two Extremes of Michigan’s Beauty
A photographer from Michigan's Upper Peninsula recently captured two amazing moments at Black Rocks which is near the tip of Presque Isle Park in Marquette. Well-known photographer Shannon Kivi (906 Images) took a photo over the summer of two brothers jumping from a cliff into the chilly Lake Superior waters with the sun rising in the background. He really captured a special moment.
5 Wild Facts About World's Longest Timber-Towered Suspension Bridge in Michigan
The world's longest timber-towered suspension bridge is now open in Michigan, driving distance from Chicago, but for those who dare to test it out, well, the more than 1,000-foot walk across is only one part of the staggering statistics. Located at Boyne Mountain Resort north of Traverse City, SkyBridge Michigan...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
A new 58-mile bike trail will connect West Michigan to Chicago
From Michigan to Indiana to Illinois, bikers and pedestrians will soon be able to travel across state lines on a scenic, non-motorized greenway along the south shore of Lake Michigan. The Marquette Greenway Trail Project will stretch 58 miles and connect Calumet Park on Chicago’s southeast side to downtown New...
Have You Tried These 5 Michigan Made Pops That Aren’t Faygo or Vernors?
We all love a pop, soda, or a cold drink...whatever name you call it, there's something special about a sugary treat with your meal or on the go. When it comes to refreshments, you also have a multitude of options. Possibly you're sick of the same national soda brands that you see in every restaurant and convenience store. Or maybe you just want to support a more local business - either way, Michigan has a multitude of pops that you can drink that are from right here in the mitten.
10 Michigan Small Cities are Some of the Worst in America
"City life" isn't for everyone. Some people like the quiet and quaintness of small towns, and rural living. At least, that's what WalletHub discovered. According to WalletHub, 46% of Americans would rather live in the suburbs. For urban areas, only 19% of Americans would prefer living there. While on the other hand, a whopping 35% of Americans would prefer to live in rural communities.
WLNS
Storm wipes out staircase at Pictured Rocks beach
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Whether you want to go beach combing at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore in the fall and winter is up to you. But if you want to go, it will require a little extra effort. The National Park Service announced over the weekend that the...
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will run in 2022, but once again won’t stop in Michigan
For the first time since 2019 the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will roll through Michigan after taking two years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however those hoping to see the train will only have a brief window to catch a glimpse. While the train is resuming the cross-continent tour...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Triangle: The Creepy Story of Our Bermuda Triangle
I’m sure you’ve heard of The Bermuda Triangle, but did you know that Michigan has its own mysterious triangle in water? The Michigan Triangle is a famous, triangular part of Lake Michigan that has gotten a reputation for its sinking ships, disappearing crews and lost aircrafts. According to...
Is It Legal To Kill Wild Turkey In Michigan?
Inflation has caused the cost of everything to go up, including the price of Thanksgiving and holiday dinners. Perhaps you look out your dining room window every morning and see wild turkey walking through the yard like they own the place...and you've thought: "The most expensive part of Thanksgiving Dinner is right here in my Clio or Montrose back yard... hold my coffee!" Well, not so fast!
My North.com
Michigan Pasty Recipe Featuring Fall’s Favorite Root Vegetables
Rooted in tradition! In this autumn reinterpretation of a pasty, the humble rutabaga — and just about every other root vegetable you can think of — shines in this month’s On The Table recipe. This article first appeared in Traverse, Northern Michigan's Magazine. Find this article and...
The Michigan Christmas Market, Holiday Event & Festival List: 5+ Amazing Christmas Things You Don’t Want to Miss
Where to Find a Great Christmas Market or Festival in Michigan. Even though it’s still a bit off, I’m already looking forward to Christmas in Michigan, and getting my festive on with decked-out drive through Christmas lights, mugs of mulled cider, and mounds of good cheer. We’ve sourced...
Michiganese: Ten More Words as Pronounced by Michiganders
Every time there is a list like this, someone usually complains about it:. ...and on and on and on... In these manic and stressful times, we really need to lighten up and have fun – especially with ourselves. We can't take ourselves too seriously...if we did, there wouldn't be any fun to have.
How Long Have Our Hands Been Maps of Michigan?
You know someone is either from or lived in Michigan when they use their hand as a map of the state. I mean, letting someone know you are from "The Thumb" doesn't mean much until you use your hand as a display. When someone asks where Lansing is, you point to the middle of your hand. Odd yes, but it's a Michigan thing for sure. Even Bloomberg found this whole concept impressive enough to devote time to it.
The Two Michigan Cases That Fueled The ‘Tainted Treat’ Myth
Two Michigan cases of candy poisoning at Halloween wound up being not as true as originally portrayed, and helped perpetuate the myth of tampered treats. The Myth Of Treats Being Tampered With Goes Back To The Industrial Revolution. The longstanding, but relatively false, idea that every Halloween children were dropping...
