FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bakersfield Now
Man assaulted in SW Bakersfield in September dies, suspect arrested
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man assaulted in southwest Bakersfield in September has died and a suspect was arrested today, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. On Sept. 15, officers responded to the 4000 block of Peachwood Court regarding a report of an assault. Upon arrival, officers contacted a...
15-year-old killed in Pacific Street shooting, suspect arrested: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 15-year-old was shot and killed Friday evening in East Bakersfield and a suspect has been arrested, according to police. Bakersfield police officers and emergency units were called to Pacific Street near Brown Street at around 6:20 p.m. According to a statement, a 15-year-old boy was found with severe gunshot wounds […]
2 arrested on suspicion of possession of a stolen utility vehicle
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office made two arrests in connection with a stolen utility vehicle Monday. Sheriff’s detectives found the Kubota side-by-side vehicle at a property in the 5700 block of Ino Madera Street in Lamont but the vehicle was stolen from a farm in the Buttonwillow area overnight, according to […]
Man dies of injuries weeks after assault, suspect arrested: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET)– The Bakersfield Police Department said a man died of injuries from an assault in September and officers made an arrest of a suspect Friday morning. Officers were dispatched to Peachwood Court on Sept. 15 for a report of assault. At the time, Javier Ahumada, 36, of Bakersfield declined medical aid and then […]
Multi-agency gang enforcement operation ends in 20 arrests
MCFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) — The McFarland and Delano Police Departments hosted a Street Interdiction Team operation that ended in 20 arrests Wednesday in northern Kern County. The arrests consisted of 3 felony and 19 misdemeanors. During the course of the operation, officers recovered an unregistered .22 caliber semi-automatic rifle, narcotics, paraphernalia, and other weapons, according […]
Man pleads no contest to felony in connection to chase resulting in deadly police shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Early April 20, police tried to pull over a maroon Chevy Tahoe driving recklessly in the area of South H Street and Planz Road. The Tahoe matched the description of a stolen vehicle. It led officers on a brief chase that ultimately resulted in police fatally shooting passenger Jesus Javier Aleman. […]
Police searching for suspects in downtown Bakersfield robbery
Police are searching for three suspects wanted in connection to a robbery at a convenience store in downtown Bakersfield.
Bakersfield Now
2 arrested in Lamont, several stolen farm vehicles recovered
LAMONT, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Deputies arrested two men on suspected possession of several stolen farm vehicles in Lamont, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office. A woman was also arrested on an unrelated manner. On Thursday, detectives from KCSO's Rural Crimes Investigations Unit found a stolen Kubota in the...
KGET 17
BPD searches for 2 suspects in April Costco robbery
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for two suspects they said were involved in a robbery at Costco on Rosedale Highway on April 12. Police said around 10:41 a.m., the two suspect stole several bottles of alcohol before being confronted by an employee. The employee suffered major injuries due to a struggle with the suspects, officials said. KGET previously reported that the suspects were wielding a hammer during the incident.
Bakersfield Now
BPD searching for missing at-risk teen
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the community's help in finding a missing teenager. BPD said 13-year-old Jacob Peter Rojo was last seen Thursday, October 27, 2022 in the 1400 block of Hadar Road, near South H Street and Berkshire Road. Rojo is described as...
Man pleads no contest to deadly Union Avenue hit-and-run
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man pleaded no contest Thursday to leaving the scene after his vehicle hit a woman on Union Avenue in August, inflicting fatal injuries. Oswaldo Arciniega pleaded no contest to hit-and-run resulting in death in the Aug. 20 crash, according to court records. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene […]
Bakersfield Now
Drug dealer convicted of murder
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A Kern County jury convicted John Hardison of all felony charges, including First-Degree Murder, Possession of Cocaine With Intent to Sell, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon Wednesday. On April 10, 2020, at about 10:45 p.m. Prosecutors said Hardison confronted Brian...
KCSO: 2 wanted for 2 separate robberies at Oildale Family Dollar
OILDALE, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s office is asking for the community’s help identifying two robbery suspects from two separate incidents at the Family Dollar on Norris Road in Oildale. The first robbery occurred on Sept. 12 around 4:40 p.m., according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. A man between 40 and 50 […]
3 arrested following burglaries at smoke shops
The Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) made three arrests on Monday, October 24th, following two armed robberies.
Man dies after crashing into business in NW Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man died after running a stop sign and crashing into a business in northwest Bakersfield early Friday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. California Highway Patrol officers responded to a report of a solo vehicle crash at the intersection of Downing Avenue and Fruitvale Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Their […]
Bakersfield Californian
BPD arrests 3 after investigation into robberies
The Bakersfield Police Department arrested three individuals, two adults and a juvenile, in connection with an investigation into a string of robberies. Around 4:45 p.m. Monday, the Cigarette World at 2316 Brundage Lane was robbed by two armed men demanding money and cigarette products, according to a BPD release. The men fled in a white KIA that had a third person inside.
Bakersfield Now
Delano Police Department awarded $80,000 for increased traffic safety
Delano, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Delano Police Department has been awarded $80,000 in grants to deter unsafe behaviors and increase safety on roads, according to a news release from the department. The Delano Police Department said it will increase patrols throughout the community and provide other traffic safety programs...
KCSO searching for woman missing for over a year
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help locating Courtney Nichole Easley, 27, according to a news release from the office. Easley is described as 5-feet 5-inches, weighs 110 pounds and has blonde hair, blue eyes. She has a tattoo of a dreamcatcher on her left rib cage, […]
KMJ
13 Arrested In Major Takedown Operation, Meth Labs Destroyed, Drugs And Guns Seized
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KMJ) — Thirteen people ranging from 23 to 60 years old have been arrested after a drug trafficking organization was taken down in Tulare County. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office joined forces with nine other law enforcement agencies to carry out this takedown on Monday, in which more than $1 million worth of drugs were seized, 22 firearms were found, and three meth labs were destroyed.
Bakersfield Now
Man suffers major injuries in vehicle, big rig crash south of Bakersfield: CHP
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A vehicle rear-ended a big rig on Highway 99, south of Bakersfield, leaving a man with major injuries just before noon Friday, according to California Highway Patrol. Around 11:43 a.m. CHP-Bakersfield received a report of a an injury crash on Highway 99, north of Highway...
