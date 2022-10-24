John D. Schmidt, 66 of Washington, MO formerly of Sullivan passed away Sunday, September 18, 2022. John David was born on March 26, 1956 in Washington, Missouri to Newell A. and Shirley Mae (Schlueter) Schmidt. He attended Saint Anthony Catholic grade school and graduated from Sullivan High School in the class of 1974. John attended Missouri Western in St. Joseph, MO to play football then transferred to the University of Missouri - Rolla to obtain his degree in Petroleum Engineering Management in 1979. John was employed by Blackmore and Glunt from 1979 until retirement in 2018 and continued on a consulting basis until his passing.

