Ronald D. Cecil
Ronald D. Cecil, 77, of Sullivan, MO, passed away on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. Ron was born on July 15, 1945 in Parma, Missouri to Jesse and Nerva (Buckley) Cecil. Ron worked as a cab driver for Laclede Cab Company for many years...
Jacob ‘Lee’ Summers
Jacob “Lee” Summers of Bourbon, Missouri was born on Sunday, July 6, 1930, to William and Lennah (King) Summers. He passed away in Sullivan Missouri, on Sunday, September 18, 2022, at the age of 92. Lee served his country in the United Stated Air Force during the Korean...
John D. Schmidt
John D. Schmidt, 66 of Washington, MO formerly of Sullivan passed away Sunday, September 18, 2022. John David was born on March 26, 1956 in Washington, Missouri to Newell A. and Shirley Mae (Schlueter) Schmidt. He attended Saint Anthony Catholic grade school and graduated from Sullivan High School in the class of 1974. John attended Missouri Western in St. Joseph, MO to play football then transferred to the University of Missouri - Rolla to obtain his degree in Petroleum Engineering Management in 1979. John was employed by Blackmore and Glunt from 1979 until retirement in 2018 and continued on a consulting basis until his passing.
George Harold Mund
Mund, George Harold of Bourbon, Missouri was born October 15, 1923, in Farmington, Missouri, to George M. and Lillian (nee Eaves) Mund, and entered into rest, Thursday, October 13, 2022, in Sullivan, Missouri, at the age of 98 years, 11 months and 28 days. He is preceded in death by...
Lorraine A. Dudzik
Lorraine A. Dudzik, 78, of Rosebud, MO passed away peacefully on September 18, 2022 at Life Care Center of Sullivan. Lorraine Audrey Edwards was born September 20, 1943 in St. Louis, MO to Roy B. and Alice (Brand) Edwards. She graduated from Sullivan High School, class of 1961, and went on to pursue a degree in journalism from the University of Missouri – Columbia. Lorraine was united in marriage to Frank J. Dudzik on February 2, 1963, at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Sullivan, MO. To this union, three children were born: Matthew, Laura, and Dawn.
Albert T. Renshaw
Albert Theodore Renshaw, 80, of Sullivan, passed away at Mercy Hospital in Creve Coeur on Thursday, September 15, 2022. Albert, son of Jesse Renshaw and wife Emily Louise (Hayes), was born November 13, 1941, in Carmi, Illinois. Albert was united in marriage to Brenda (Schafferkoetter) in Sullivan on October 13,...
Jerry E. Payne
Jerry E. Payne of Cuba, MO was born on Monday, July 21, 1952, in DeSoto, MO to Homer E. Payne and Nellie Bernice Payne, nee Ferris. He passed away at his residence on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at the age of 70 years, 2 months, and 13 days. Jerry attended...
Bourbon Boosters Hoping To Restore Mural
The mural splashed across the wall of Bourbon Blooms has seen better days. The paint is fading after nearly 20 years and the Bourbon Boosters are hoping to restore its glory. Bourbon Ward 2 Alderwoman Mary Heywood told the city council Tuesday that night the Boosters are looking at ways of making it happen.
Inside the town of Frankenstein, Missouri
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Halloween is just days away. The one city in the U.S. named after a famous monster just so happens to be in Missouri. News 4′s Steve Harris shows what he found in Frankenstein, Missouri.
Chamber Board Hires Lewis As Executive Director
The Sullivan Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors is pleased to announce the hiring of Emily Lewis for the position of Executive Director. Emily has started her new position part-time at the Chamber office and will officially join the team full-time in November jumping right into Chamber events like the Spooktacular, Rooftop Food Drive, and two Christmas events.
'You aren't thinking': Father rushed to CVPA to rescue daughter from school shooting
ST. LOUIS — The father of a Central Visual Performing Arts High School student said although the threat is gone, his daughter will battle trauma for the rest of her life. Michael Bishop first found out his 16-year-old daughter was in danger when she texted the family saying she was scared of a threat in the building. Bishop immediately went from his south St. Louis home to the school.
Listing the Lou: Lakefront property in Pacific MO. is on the market!
ST. LOUIS — Malik recently met up with Christie Lewis of Keller Williams to check out her listing at 2740 Goose Landing Dr. in Pacific MO. 63069. Christie explained that she loves selling not just St. Louis, but the surrounding areas like Pacific. "One of the neat things about...
Missouri Teacher Died Monday as She Was Protecting Her Students
What was and is a scene of tragedy Monday at a St. Louis school as a shooter killed 2 is now also a story of heroism. Multiple reports say that one of the 2 killed Monday was a Missouri teacher who saved many students lives while losing her own. As...
Byers' Beat: Teachers targeted, storing the gun and other exclusive details on school shooter investigation
ST. LOUIS — The gunman began planning a massacre at his alma mater about 60 days ago, according to multiple sources familiar with the contents of his notebook and the investigation. Most of the information contained within my column this week is based on those sources. Orlando Harris claimed...
Raising Cane’s in the works for Wentzville
Raising Cane's, a popular fast food chain, will soon expand its footprint to Wentzville.
How NOT to dress for an interview; Jefferson Co. sheriff explains recent oddity
Earlier this week, Jefferson County Police Sheriff Dave Marshak, shared a tongue-in-cheek tweet stating how to dress properly for an interview.
‘I’ll be doggone!’ Missouri Lottery player wins $100,000 prize
A Missouri Lottery player had quite the shock after winning a $100,000 top prize on a “Fun 5s” Scratchers ticket.
Truck strikes a teenager in Fenton
A 15-year-old boy was seriously injured while riding his bicycle in Fenton on Sunday night. The Highway Patrol reports that the juvenile from Fenton was riding his bike Southbound on Highway 141 near Gravois Bluffs when he failed to stop at a crosswalk signal and was struck by a Chevy Silverado driven by 42-year-old Matthew Garner of St. Louis. The Boy was taken by ambulance to Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital with serious injuries. The accident happened at 7:30 on Sunday night.
House Springs man charged for allegedly starting shed fire
A House Springs man has been charged with two felonies for allegedly setting fire to a large shed in the 6800 block of Meadow Lane in Byrnes Mill. Both the shed and a garage next to it were damaged in the fire, which was reported early Sunday morning, Oct. 23, authorities reported.
