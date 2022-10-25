Read full article on original website
Montgomery County upgrades display system
(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County's Courthouse is replacing its current display with new high-tech equipment. Earlier this week, the county's board of supervisors approved the purchase of a new digital display system for $1,156.94. Plans call for placing the 24 by 36 screen inside the courthouse near the front door. County Auditor Jill Ozuna says the new display replaces the current system that's outdated, and hard to maintain.
Wilma Boswell, age 92, of Lenox, Iowa
Visitation Location:Lenox United Presbyterian Church. Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday ~ November 1, 2022. Memorials:May be directed to the Lenox United Presbyterian Church. Wilma passed away Friday afternoon at the Lenox Care Center. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com.
CRHC showcases new rehab, sports medicine facility
(Clarinda) -- Buzz was abundant in Clarinda Wednesday night as the Clarinda Regional Health Center officially unveiled its newest facility. CRHC held a community open house for its new Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine facility, including guided tours from staff, a "duck pluck" fundraiser, and speeches from CEO Chuck Nordyke, Chief Nursing Officer Tyler Hill, Director of Therapy Services Emily Wood, and U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Iowa Director Theresa Greenfield -- whose agency funded the new building's construction. Nordyke tells KMA News he was pleased with the large turnout and interest from the community.
Wohlers: we're in uncharted territories for fire fuel conditions
(Glenwood) -- Following a rash of grass and field fires throughout the region this past weekend, conservation advocates are urging residents to take extra precautions. Large field fires struck several counties in western Iowa and eastern Nebraska, including a 750-acre brush fire in Montgomery County, 350 acres in Fremont County, over 3,000 acres in Harrison County, and several fires sweeping through southern Lancaster County in southeast Nebraska. Kody Wohlers is the Director of the Loess Hills Land Stewardship with the Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation. Wohlers tells KMA News the region is in uncharted territory with the severity of dry conditions.
Mills County to implement open burning ban
(Glenwood) -- Mills County has joined several KMAland counties in snuffing out open burning for the time being. The Mills County Emergency Management Agency announced an open burn ban will take effect this evening at 5 p.m. The ban prohibits open burning throughout the county and within all city limits. A permit for an open controlled burn can be obtained through the local fire district chief if they believe it is safe to do so. Mills County Emergency Management Agency Director Gabe Barney says precipitation earlier this week and some rainfall forecasted for Thursday will do little to balance the current abnormally dry and windy conditions -- common factors in large brush fires. Barney says 41 personnel and 21 vehicles from eight fire departments in Mills County were among those responding in mutual aid to a 750-acre field fire in Montgomery County Sunday battling harsh conditions.
Theresa Johnston, 58, of Villisca, Iowa
Visitation Location:Villisca United Methodist Church. Visitation Start:Open Visitation: 3:00 - 7:00 P.m. Visitation End:Family receiving friends: 4:00 - 7:00 P.M. Memorials:"In lieu of flowers", to the Villisca Elementary P.T.O. Funeral Home:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa. Cemetery:Villisca Cemetery. Notes:Memories may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com.
Mary Ann Waller
Mary Ann (Volkmer) Waller, 77 of Omaha (formerly Shenandoah/Essex) Service: Mass of Christian BurialName: Mary Ann WallerPronunciation: Age: 77From: OmahaPrevi…
Kenneth Lindell, 89, of Urbandale, Iowa, formerly of Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Location:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak. Memorials:Family requests memorials in lieu of flowers to Bethlehem Lutheran Church or Red Oak Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association. Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery:Graveside Service with Military Rites at Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak.
Randy Duehr, 68, Clarinda, Iowa
Service: Celebration of Life Visitation and Memorial. Location: 215 South 20th Street, Clarinda, Iowa (Randy's home) Visitation Location: 215 South 20th Street, Clarinda, Iowa (Randy's home) Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, November 12, 2022. Visitation Start: 1:00 p.m. Visitation End: no designated time. Memorials: in his name. Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley...
Barbara Teachout, 92, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Memorials:In lieu of flowers, directed to the First United Methodist Church. Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Barbara passed away on Thursday morning, October 27, 2022, at Accura HealthCare in Shenandoah, Iowa. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com.
Don "DJ" Ozbun, 42, of Grandview, MO, formerly of Atlantic, Iowa
Open Visitation Location:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, November 5, 2022 (Prior to Service) Visitation Start:10:00 a.m. Memorials:In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the family. Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA. Cemetery:. Notes:. Don "DJ" Ozbun, 42, of Grandview, MO, formerly of Atlantic, died...
Clarinda schools boast enrollment hike
(Clarinda) -- Despite increased enrollment numbers, at least one Clarinda School Board member expresses concern over students leaving the district. Stressing that the numbers are preliminary, School Business Official Nancy McKinnon told the board Wednesday evening that the district's certified enrollment numbers for the 2022-23 school year totaled 989.16 students--an increase of 21 students over the 2021-22 academic year, and about one shy of the district's pre-COVID-19 enrollment numbers. Though 126 students open-enrolled into the district so far this school year, board member Paul Boysen sounded an alarm over the 76 students open enrolling out.
Red Oak man booked for driving while revoked
(Red Oak) -- A Red Oak man is in custody following his arrest early Thursday morning. The Red Oak Police Department says 43-year-old Kim Jack Douglas Trost was arrested shortly after midnight in the 1600 block of 200th Street for driving while revoked. Trost was taken to the Montgomery County...
Shenandoah man booked on Nevada warrant
(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah man was arrested on out of state warrant Wednesday evening. The Shenandoah Police Department says 56-year-old Gregory Richardson was arrested around 6:15 p.m. on an active state of Nevada warrant for non support of a child or neglect. Authorities say Richardson's arrest came after officers went to 907 7th Street in Shenandoah looking for a male with an active Nevada warrant.
Robert “Bob” Petersen, 84, of Anita, Iowa
Open Visitation Location:Anita Congregational Church. Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, November 3, 2022 (Prior to Service) Visitation Start:11:30 a.m. A private family burial, with military honors, by the Anita American Legion Post #210 and the Iowa Army Honor Guard, will be in the Evergreen Cemetery in Anita. Notes:. Robert “Bob” Petersen...
College Volleyball Scoreboard (10/29): Nebraska, UNI, Drake, Omaha, NWMSU win
(KMAland) – Nebraska, UNI, Drake, Omaha and Northwest Missouri State were all winners Saturday in regional college volleyball action.
Talking With Tom (Week 10): Creston & Mount Ayr
(KMAland) -- Another postseason edition of Talking With Tom is hot off the presses and centers around a pair of teams on the eastern side of KMAland. Tom Moore ventured to Creston for a chat with Panthers head coach Brian Morrison and to Mount Ayr, where he spoke with Coach Ryan Victor.
KMAland Nebraska Football (10/28): Ashland-Greenwood, Elmwood-Murdock, Weeping Water on to quarters
(KMAland) -- Ashland-Greenwood, Elmwood-Murdock and Weeping Water all moved on in Nebraska state playoff action on Friday. Jaxson Hamm had 17 tackles for Ashland-Greenwood in the win. The Bluejays also got 108 yards rushing and three touchdowns from Nathan Upton and 63 yards and two scores from Drake Zimmerman. Dane Jacobsen threw for 167 yards and a touchdown, and Thomas Spears snagged seven receptions for 102 yards and a score.
KMAland Iowa Small Class 11-Player (10/28): AHSTW, Underwood stay unbeaten
(KMAland) -- AHSTW and Underwood moved to the state quarterfinals in their respective class on Friday night to highlight KMAland Iowa Small Class 11-Player action. AHSTW moved to 10-0 and into the state quarterfinals with another win over their A-7 counterpart. Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Dowling, Johnson, Payne, Williams unanimous First-Team All-Corner
(KMAland) -- Four seniors have been honored as unanimous choices on the All-Corner Conference volleyball first team. Sidney’s Avery Dowling and Kaden Payne, East Mills’ Emily Williams and Stanton’s Marleigh Johnson were all unanimous picks. Other first team members include Sidney’s Emily Hutt, Stanton’s Jenna Stephens, Teagan Ewalt of Fremont-Mills and East Mills’ Miah Urban.
