Read full article on original website
Related
bitcoinist.com
Crypto Startup Domain Money Revises Its Operational System
Many potential investors in the crypto space are still skeptical about it. The reason is the inability to utilize the opportunities well. However, due to the knowledge and experience gap, some top shots created a way to guide participants in their investment journey. One such initiative is Domain Money. Domain...
bitcoinist.com
Next Cryptocurrency to Explode in Q1 2023 Alongside the Ethereum Price – Altcoin Season Incoming
Alongside the Ethereum price increase in October 2022, Dash 2 Trade (D2T) has the potential to become the next big crypto altcoin to explode as we enter into 2023. Offering investors the opportunity to join the initial token offering via a 9-stage presale, D2T is an ERC-20 token that boasts deflationary tokenomics and multiple use cases.
bitcoinist.com
Investors Sell Polygon (MATIC) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) For The Hideaways (HDWY) After it Gets 9,000% Growth Projection
What’s happening in crypto? Yesterday saw the Polygon and Shiba Inu price spike along with the wider crypto market. Polygon (MATIC) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) have not had a great 2021 despite this but the Polygon and Shiba Inu price gave investors good gains yesterday. Both projects lose out...
bitcoinist.com
Ink Finance Releases the Beta Version of Its All-in-1 On-chain DAO Tool for Ambitious DAOs
Over the past few years, there has been explosive growth in the number of DAOs amid a paradigm shift in blockchain governance. DAO has proved to be a game-changer through community decision-making, as they have challenged the role of the central authority present in existing organizations. As for what DAOs,...
bitcoinist.com
3 Cryptos That Could Earn You Millions – Ethereum, Bitcoin And Big Eyes Coin
Unlike other flat currencies such as the pound, dollar, and euro, which are linked and controlled by the government, providing their users with no authority, cryptocurrencies are free from being controlled by a specific organization which is a very appealing feature. With Decentralized Finance (DeFi), Bitcoin (BTC), and Ethereum (ETH)...
bitcoinist.com
How Twitter Will Embrace DOGE And Crypto Under Elon Musk
Social media platform Twitter has been dabbing into crypto for the past years, and the recent Elon Musk takeover might open the door to growing these efforts with Dogecoin (DOGE) at the center. The entrepreneur will implement changes to the platform. This possibility has created a lot of expectations from crypto investors.
bitcoinist.com
9 Best Crypto Trading Bots for Beginners
Crypto bots are automated software that complete analysis, research, and even trading processes without any manual intervention. This potentially enables traders to buy and sell crypto around the clock. In this guide, we take a look at the best crypto bots in 2022. The 9 Best Crypto Trading Bots for...
bitcoinist.com
Why Crypto Is ‘The Better Bet’ Compared To Gold, According To Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin
Crypto assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum can no longer be considered as just tenants in the outskirts of the world’s current financial system. They have already matured in such a way that they are now the driving force behind a digital revolution that is fuelled by enthusiastic investors that recognize their potential not only as store of value but also as source of profit.
bitcoinist.com
LBank Exchange Will List TFIN NETWORK (TFIN) on October 27, 2022
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Oct. 25, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list TFIN NETWORK (TFIN) on October 27, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the TFIN/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 8:00 UTC on October 27, 2022. As a...
bitcoinist.com
Big Eyes, Shiba Inu and BNB: 3 Charitable Tokens In The Doge-Eat-Doge World Of Crypto
I will be looking at three cryptocurrencies that have had a big impact on charities: Shiba Inu (SHIB), BNB (BNB), and Big Eyes (BIG), and analysing which crypto is worth investing in to pay it forward whilst growing your wealth. Vitalik Buterin: Inu Better Than To Take The Shiba. Shiba...
bitcoinist.com
Three Social Tokens That Are Developed For Community: Rocketize Token, ApeCoin, And Decentraland.
So far, 2022 has been one hard-nut of a year for investors in the world of cryptocurrency. Multiple crashes have been witnessed which have caused the likes of prominent blockchain networks like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Terra (LUNA), and Solana (SOL) to plummet in value and market capitalization. The result has made many people feel apprehensive about purchasing cryptocurrencies, as they view them as unreliable methods to make financial fruition because of their volatility.
bitcoinist.com
Diversify Your Portfolio With Ripple (XRP), Binance Coin (BNB), And The Hideaways (HDWY)
Keeping a diverse crypto portfolio means including coins and tokens with different risk levels. Ripple (XRP) and Binance Coin (BNB) are good examples of cryptocurrencies that can balance your portfolio. This combination contains various cryptocurrencies with a range of market caps and utilities. Established cryptocurrencies with high market caps are...
bitcoinist.com
Lightning Analytics Firm Amboss Unveils Data Sharing Feature. The End Of Privacy?
Is this new Amboss feature as dangerous as it looks? The analytics company unveiled “Reported Channel Balances” and the bitcoin world immediately reacted with severe criticism. Were they overreacting or did they have a point? Is bitcoin’s Lightning Network at risk? Let’s study exactly what happened and find out. It all starts with the notion that a node’s capacity is not the same as a node’s liquidity.
bitcoinist.com
Fidelity Survey Shows 58% Of Institutional Investors Now Own Crypto
A recent survey from Fidelity shows 58% of institutional investors already own cryptocurrency. Institutional Investor Presence In Crypto Sector Continues To See Growth This Year. As per data from an institutional investor digital assets study by Fidelity, digital asset ownership among these investors has gone up by 6% during the...
bitcoinist.com
Ethereum, Tezos, and Dogeliens–3 Leading NFT-based Tokens You Should Invest In Today
NFTs have revolutionized the entire DeFi space, as most coins launching in recent times have factored in NFT generation into their platforms. NFTs have huge potential for the future of trading, and already, they are in massive demand on Metaverse spaces, as the users need them for use as avatars.
bitcoinist.com
Singapore Monetary Authority Plans To Ban Crypto Credits, But Why?
The plans to add crypto to credit cards impressed the community. With such additions, users can access credit facilities in crypto for payments or other activities. A credit card is one of the fastest means of accessing money for payments. Many countries operate a cashless economy whereby debit and credit cards reign.
bitcoinist.com
Bitget and b-cube.ai to enter a Strategic Partnership
Victoria, Seychelle – AI trading bot marketplace, b-cube.ai (“b-cube”), and leading global crypto exchange, Bitget, announces today entering a strategic partnership to integrate b-cube’s AI trading bot with Bitget’s trading platform. The strategic partnership will benefit users of both platforms. Bitget provides competitive trading circumstances...
bitcoinist.com
Hong Kong-based Q9 Wins Approval To Run Crypto Services In Dubai
The Hong Kong-based crypto investment firm Q9 Capital secures its provisional license from the VARA regulatory to operate in the UAE. The platform joins the list of other big names like Binance, Crypto.com, OKX, FTX and others, currently operating in the regime following the approval. It comes as part of the company’s move to expand its reach in the gulf countries’ financial hub, UAE.
bitcoinist.com
How to Buy Dash 2 Trade Token
Dash 2 Trade is a new cryptocurrency analytics and social trading platform that aims to put advanced crypto analytics tools in the hands of traders. Dash 2 Trade includes classic features like technical analysis and strategy backtesting as well as innovative features like on-chain analytics and token presale analysis. In...
bitcoinist.com
Utrust & Lugano are Bringing Crypto Payments to an Entire City
Press Release: Utrust, in collaboration with the city of Lugano & Tether Operation Limited, are bringing crypto payments to an entire city with a new ‘Plan B’ initiative deal. October 27th, Lugano Switzerland — The city of Lugano is the largest city in the canton of Ticino, Switzerland....
Comments / 0