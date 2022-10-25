ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
bitcoinist.com

Crypto Startup Domain Money Revises Its Operational System

Many potential investors in the crypto space are still skeptical about it. The reason is the inability to utilize the opportunities well. However, due to the knowledge and experience gap, some top shots created a way to guide participants in their investment journey. One such initiative is Domain Money. Domain...
bitcoinist.com

3 Cryptos That Could Earn You Millions – Ethereum, Bitcoin And Big Eyes Coin

Unlike other flat currencies such as the pound, dollar, and euro, which are linked and controlled by the government, providing their users with no authority, cryptocurrencies are free from being controlled by a specific organization which is a very appealing feature. With Decentralized Finance (DeFi), Bitcoin (BTC), and Ethereum (ETH)...
bitcoinist.com

How Twitter Will Embrace DOGE And Crypto Under Elon Musk

Social media platform Twitter has been dabbing into crypto for the past years, and the recent Elon Musk takeover might open the door to growing these efforts with Dogecoin (DOGE) at the center. The entrepreneur will implement changes to the platform. This possibility has created a lot of expectations from crypto investors.
bitcoinist.com

9 Best Crypto Trading Bots for Beginners

Crypto bots are automated software that complete analysis, research, and even trading processes without any manual intervention. This potentially enables traders to buy and sell crypto around the clock. In this guide, we take a look at the best crypto bots in 2022. The 9 Best Crypto Trading Bots for...
bitcoinist.com

Why Crypto Is ‘The Better Bet’ Compared To Gold, According To Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin

Crypto assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum can no longer be considered as just tenants in the outskirts of the world’s current financial system. They have already matured in such a way that they are now the driving force behind a digital revolution that is fuelled by enthusiastic investors that recognize their potential not only as store of value but also as source of profit.
bitcoinist.com

LBank Exchange Will List TFIN NETWORK (TFIN) on October 27, 2022

INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Oct. 25, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list TFIN NETWORK (TFIN) on October 27, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the TFIN/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 8:00 UTC on October 27, 2022. As a...
bitcoinist.com

Three Social Tokens That Are Developed For Community: Rocketize Token, ApeCoin, And Decentraland.

So far, 2022 has been one hard-nut of a year for investors in the world of cryptocurrency. Multiple crashes have been witnessed which have caused the likes of prominent blockchain networks like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Terra (LUNA), and Solana (SOL) to plummet in value and market capitalization. The result has made many people feel apprehensive about purchasing cryptocurrencies, as they view them as unreliable methods to make financial fruition because of their volatility.
bitcoinist.com

Diversify Your Portfolio With Ripple (XRP), Binance Coin (BNB), And The Hideaways (HDWY)

Keeping a diverse crypto portfolio means including coins and tokens with different risk levels. Ripple (XRP) and Binance Coin (BNB) are good examples of cryptocurrencies that can balance your portfolio. This combination contains various cryptocurrencies with a range of market caps and utilities. Established cryptocurrencies with high market caps are...
bitcoinist.com

Lightning Analytics Firm Amboss Unveils Data Sharing Feature. The End Of Privacy?

Is this new Amboss feature as dangerous as it looks? The analytics company unveiled “Reported Channel Balances” and the bitcoin world immediately reacted with severe criticism. Were they overreacting or did they have a point? Is bitcoin’s Lightning Network at risk? Let’s study exactly what happened and find out. It all starts with the notion that a node’s capacity is not the same as a node’s liquidity.
bitcoinist.com

Fidelity Survey Shows 58% Of Institutional Investors Now Own Crypto

A recent survey from Fidelity shows 58% of institutional investors already own cryptocurrency. Institutional Investor Presence In Crypto Sector Continues To See Growth This Year. As per data from an institutional investor digital assets study by Fidelity, digital asset ownership among these investors has gone up by 6% during the...
bitcoinist.com

Singapore Monetary Authority Plans To Ban Crypto Credits, But Why?

The plans to add crypto to credit cards impressed the community. With such additions, users can access credit facilities in crypto for payments or other activities. A credit card is one of the fastest means of accessing money for payments. Many countries operate a cashless economy whereby debit and credit cards reign.
bitcoinist.com

Bitget and b-cube.ai to enter a Strategic Partnership

Victoria, Seychelle – AI trading bot marketplace, b-cube.ai (“b-cube”), and leading global crypto exchange, Bitget, announces today entering a strategic partnership to integrate b-cube’s AI trading bot with Bitget’s trading platform. The strategic partnership will benefit users of both platforms. Bitget provides competitive trading circumstances...
bitcoinist.com

Hong Kong-based Q9 Wins Approval To Run Crypto Services In Dubai

The Hong Kong-based crypto investment firm Q9 Capital secures its provisional license from the VARA regulatory to operate in the UAE. The platform joins the list of other big names like Binance, Crypto.com, OKX, FTX and others, currently operating in the regime following the approval. It comes as part of the company’s move to expand its reach in the gulf countries’ financial hub, UAE.
bitcoinist.com

How to Buy Dash 2 Trade Token

Dash 2 Trade is a new cryptocurrency analytics and social trading platform that aims to put advanced crypto analytics tools in the hands of traders. Dash 2 Trade includes classic features like technical analysis and strategy backtesting as well as innovative features like on-chain analytics and token presale analysis. In...
bitcoinist.com

Utrust & Lugano are Bringing Crypto Payments to an Entire City

Press Release: Utrust, in collaboration with the city of Lugano & Tether Operation Limited, are bringing crypto payments to an entire city with a new ‘Plan B’ initiative deal. October 27th, Lugano Switzerland — The city of Lugano is the largest city in the canton of Ticino, Switzerland....

Comments / 0

Community Policy