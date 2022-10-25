Read full article on original website
Political ads hide the identity of deep-pocket donors, complaints to elections office claim
An unsettling campaign mailer started arriving in the mailboxes of Salem-area residents recently. “HOME BURGLARIES, CAR THEFT, ASSAULTS & MURDERS,” reads the oversized postcard. “All on the Rise in Salem & the Mid-Willamette Valley. … Senator Deb Patterson Voted to Cut Police Resources -- WHY?”. Photos next...
klcc.org
As Bernie Sanders rallies support for Oregon's Democratic ticket, voters speak their minds about midterm issues
Well over 1,100 people gathered in Eugene Thursday for a “Get out the vote!” rally for Democrats, featuring Independent senator Bernie Sanders from Vermont. KLCC checked in with some people the crowd on what’s weighing on their minds ahead of the midterm elections next month. “Tina Kotek...
opb.org
Union workers in Oregon and Washington end their strike, ratify deal with Weyerhaeuser
After 46 days, union workers at timber corporation Weyerhaeuser have ended their strike. Operations are set to resume at Oregon and Washington locations as early as next week. More than 1,000 members of Woodworkers Local 246, part of the International Association of Machinists, took to the picket lines on Sept. 13.
My view: Measure 112 would address prison system
Columnist: Voting 'yes' on the measure would begin to correct historic inequities observed by Willamette students. Oregon is one of 10 states that legally allows slavery and involuntary servitude as a punishment for a crime. Currently, Oregon and four other states are voting to decide whether incarcerated individuals can reclaim the humanity that has been stripped from them. Measure 112 needs your support to remove the degrading terminology in Oregon's constitution and amend it to include language that would provide alternatives to incarceration for convicted individuals. The measure came about through a process similar to the "groundings" about which Pan-African...
Oregon escaped burn inflames old tensions between ranchers and federal government
SALEM, Ore. — When U.S. Forest Service personnel carried out a planned burn in a national forest in Oregon on Oct. 13, it wound up burning fencing that a local family, the Hollidays, uses to corral cattle. The crew returned six days later to restart the burn, but the...
KTVL
Christine Drazan reacts to Bernie Sanders visit to Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — Our news team had a chance to get Christine Drazan's reaction to Bernie Sanders coming to Eugene. After watching President Biden campaign for Kotek and Former President Barack Obama release a video endorsement Drazan said it shows Kotek's feeling the heat. “I think it means that...
What percent of Salem is white?
Salem is a city of cultural diversity. Do you live in a neighborhood with a mixed white and Hispanic or Asian population? How do you think about the percentage of white in Salem?
Why do most residents of Salem never leave Salem?
I find that at least half of my friends have never left Salem, and even more from the previous generation. If you ask them why, they may not even think about it.
hh-today.com
As requested, here’s a freight on the main line
It’s impressive to see and hear a Union Pacific freight roaring toward a crossing where you are standing, holding up your phone, just a few feet off the track. Here, see for yourself:. What, you ask, another train? Already?. Well, yes. A week ago, on Oct. 20, this site...
KATU.com
Oregon 'repeat offender' found guilty on gun, drug charges, U.S. Atty. says
A federal jury in Portland found an Oregon man, who had a previous presidential commutation of several prior felony convictions, guilty on multiple charges for drug and firearm possession. Dontae Lamont Hunt, 41, of Portland, was found guilty of:. Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribute fentanyl analogue.
kezi.com
Linn County Sheriff’s Office helps recover crashed airplane
MT. JEFFERSON, Ore. – The body and aircraft of a person who crashed near Mt. Jefferson was recovered last week by personnel from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office and US Forest Service. Wayne Wirt, of Chehalis, Washington, passed away in a plane crash near Mt. Jefferson on September...
Lebanon-Express
High school football roundup: Lebanon High upsets Silverton 41-20
Lebanon High wrapped up its football season with a 41-20 home win over Silverton on Friday night which shook up the Mid-Willamette Conference standings and the 5A state playoff picture. The Foxes (6-3, 6-2 MWC) came into the game with the opportunity to clinch the outright conference championship. Instead, the...
philomathnews.com
Motorist killed in construction zone at Bellfountain and Alpine
A motorist driving on Alpine Road near Bellfountain Road in rural Benton County was killed Thursday after crashing into a dump truck in a construction zone, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office reported. The sheriff’s office was dispatched at around 11:48 a.m., to the site of the crash, located between...
kptv.com
Man dies in Lebanon mobile home fire
LEBANON Ore. (KPTV) - A man died on Saturday after a fire started inside his double-wide mobile home in Lebanon. According to a statement from the Lebanon Fire District, the man’s roommate was able to escape the blaze and call 911, but the unidentified man and his dog did not make it out.
kptv.com
Salem man arrested in connection to two shootings
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Salem Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit arrested a 20-year-old man Tuesday, in connection with two separate gun violence incidents. The man, Aljoze Reyes, is being charged with attempted murder and other charges. On September 28, patrol officers responded to a call about a crash on...
kezi.com
Northwest Natural increases gas prices in response to inflation
EUGENE, Ore. -- Things are about to get more expensive for users of natural gas. Energy prices are on the rise, and now Northwest Natural is raising its rates in Oregon. Starting in November, Northwest Natural and Cascade Natural Gas will raise their rates thanks to rising global energy prices and an unstable market. The president and CEO of Northwest Natural says the company understands the hardship people are going through right now. While bills will go up by about $28, the company is seeking to soften the blow by offering a temporary credit of $14 each month from November 1 through March 14, after which the credit will stop being offered.
kezi.com
Woman who allegedly nearly hit LCSO deputy arrested after chase on Hwy 126
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A woman who officials say nearly ran over a deputy performing a traffic stop was arrested Friday afternoon, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the LCSO, deputies heard reports of a reckless driver on Highway 126 outside Springfield in the afternoon of October 28. Officials said an LCSO deputy identified the suspect vehicle and began to perform a traffic stop, but the driver sped off as the deputy approached. Officials said the vehicle nearly hit the deputy as it drove away.
Bloodied, tied woman crying for help found on Oregon bridge
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Cries for help on the Yaquina Bay Bridge in Oregon on Friday night led a police officer to a bloodied woman with her hands tied behind her back.
Woodburn police searching for suspected computer thief
Woodburn police are searching for a woman who reportedly stole a laptop from a computer store on Tuesday, Oct. 4.
Oct. 26 outstanding warrants
Area law enforcement officers are looking for the following people with outstanding warrants Anyone with information on these individuals may call the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office or its detectives, or the Newberg-Dundee Police Department. The Sheriff's Office Crime Information tip line is 800-577-1707. Newberg police can be reached at 503-538-8321, and Yamhill County detectives can be reached at 503-434-7508. Oct. 26 - Antonio Gomez Lucas, 25, is wanted on a probation violation for driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUII). - Juan Antonio Gomez Lucas, 38, is wanted for failure to appear (FTA) for DUII, hit and run...
