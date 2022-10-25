Netflix Trending Movies And Shows On October 25, 2022

I am still so flabbergasted by how popular Sing 2 continues to be on the Netflix Top 10 , even after briefly falling off the ranks a couple times in the last few months. Today — Tuesday, October 25, 2022 — marks the latest astonishing update to the animated musical sequel ’s tenure among the most popular and best movies on Netflix as it works its way further up the list… again. Additionally, the most-watched, great TV shows on Netflix also have a new neighbor in the form a former champion returning to the platform’s trending page , so let’s dive a deeper into these updates with our latest daily breakdown.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - October 25, 2022

Still leading the race on Netflix’s Top 10 Movies in the U.S. are The School for Good and Evil , The Stranger , and The Curse of Bridge Hollow , which are now followed by Sing 2 as it ascends further away from the second of the Despicable Me movies … for now. Also experiencing an uptick in popularity today (which could likely grow given the time of year) is Adam Sandler’s fun, spooky adventure Hubie Halloween in eighth place below newcomer The Chalk Line — another spooky (but far less family-friendly) Netflix exclusive originating from Spain. Meanwhile, Last Seen Alive and Megamind are both down unpopularity and currently round out the bottom.

1. The School for Good and Evil

2. The Stranger

3. The Curse of Bridge Hollow

4. Sing 2

5. Luckiest Girl Alive

6. Despicable Me 2

7. The Chalk Line

8. Hubie Halloween

9. Last Seen Alive

10. Megamind

(Image credit: NBC)

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - October 25, 2022

There is far less activity to report on Netflix’s Top 10 TV Shows in the U.S., which is once again led by The Watcher — despite online complaints about its ending — followed by the Zoe Saldaña-led romance From Scratch and the hit reality dating show Love is Blind . In fact, the entire list looks quite identical to how it appeared yesterday, except for the absence of Gabriel Iglesias’ new stand-up special , Stadium Fluffy , which has been replaced by NBC’s hit crime procedural , The Blacklist , re-entering the ranks at Number Nine.

1. The Watcher

2. From Scratch

3. Love is Blind

4. Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

5. 28 Days Haunted

6. The Sinner

7. Unsolved Mysteries

8. Vatican Girl: The Disappearance Of Emanuela Orlandi

9. The Blacklist

10. Barbarians II

Could The School for Good and Evil eventually get knocked down from first place by any upcoming Netflix original movies — such as the platform’s new adaptation of All Quiet on the Western Front with Daniel Brühl that drops Friday? Will The Watcher watch it lose its supremacy after today’s debut of Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities — one of the most highly anticipated new Netflix original TV shows ? We will just have to let you and others with a Netflix subscription know in a future daily breakdown of what is going on with the Netflix Top 10.

