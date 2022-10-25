ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinemablend

Netflix Trending Movies And Shows On October 25, 2022

By Jason Wiese
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 4 days ago

I am still so flabbergasted by how popular Sing 2 continues to be on the Netflix Top 10 , even after briefly falling off the ranks a couple times in the last few months. Today — Tuesday, October 25, 2022 — marks the latest astonishing update to the animated musical sequel ’s tenure among the most popular and best movies on Netflix as it works its way further up the list… again. Additionally, the most-watched, great TV shows on Netflix also have a new neighbor in the form a former champion returning to the platform’s trending page , so let’s dive a deeper into these updates with our latest daily breakdown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YpCHa_0im0mwps00

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - October 25, 2022

Still leading the race on Netflix’s Top 10 Movies in the U.S. are The School for Good and Evil , The Stranger , and The Curse of Bridge Hollow , which are now followed by Sing 2 as it ascends further away from the second of the Despicable Me movies … for now. Also experiencing an uptick in popularity today (which could likely grow given the time of year) is Adam Sandler’s fun, spooky adventure Hubie Halloween in eighth place below newcomer The Chalk Line — another spooky (but far less family-friendly) Netflix exclusive originating from Spain. Meanwhile, Last Seen Alive and Megamind are both down unpopularity and currently round out the bottom.

  • 1. The School for Good and Evil
  • 2. The Stranger
  • 3. The Curse of Bridge Hollow
  • 4. Sing 2
  • 5. Luckiest Girl Alive
  • 6. Despicable Me 2
  • 7. The Chalk Line
  • 8. Hubie Halloween
  • 9. Last Seen Alive
  • 10. Megamind

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09OPrf_0im0mwps00

(Image credit: NBC)

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - October 25, 2022

There is far less activity to report on Netflix’s Top 10 TV Shows in the U.S., which is once again led by The Watcher despite online complaints about its ending — followed by the Zoe Saldaña-led romance From Scratch and the hit reality dating show Love is Blind . In fact, the entire list looks quite identical to how it appeared yesterday, except for the absence of Gabriel Iglesias’ new stand-up special , Stadium Fluffy , which has been replaced by NBC’s hit crime procedural , The Blacklist , re-entering the ranks at Number Nine.

  • 1. The Watcher
  • 2. From Scratch
  • 3. Love is Blind
  • 4. Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
  • 5. 28 Days Haunted
  • 6. The Sinner
  • 7. Unsolved Mysteries
  • 8. Vatican Girl: The Disappearance Of Emanuela Orlandi
  • 9. The Blacklist
  • 10. Barbarians II

Could The School for Good and Evil eventually get knocked down from first place by any upcoming Netflix original movies — such as the platform’s new adaptation of All Quiet on the Western Front with Daniel Brühl that drops Friday? Will The Watcher watch it lose its supremacy after today’s debut of Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities — one of the most highly anticipated new Netflix original TV shows ? We will just have to let you and others with a Netflix subscription know in a future daily breakdown of what is going on with the Netflix Top 10.

View the Netflix Top 10 lists for Monday, October 24, 2022 .

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

The 2 movies dominating Netflix in the US today

Netflix co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos spoke at length about the company’s movie plans during a question-and-answer session with analysts days ago, following the streaming giant’s third-quarter earnings presentation on October 18. His remarks came in the wake of constant press scrutiny over the disastrous reviews that some Netflix movies get, and the unique theatrical releases that the company arranges for others.
BGR.com

8 new releases hit Netflix today – here’s what you should watch

An adaptation of a Stephen King story. A reality game show, a documentary about the Thai cave survivors, and a glam- and glitz-filled reality series about Asian and Asian-American friends living the high life in Los Angeles. For those of you keen to find something new to binge, these and more titles are among the new Netflix releases debuting on the streaming giant today, and we’ve got all the details below.
BGR.com

The 2 biggest Netflix movies in the world right now

One of the things that stands out, at least to me, about this week’s Netflix Top 10 list of the most-watched films globally on the streamer is the way that two just-released Netflix movies have rocketed straight to the top of this week’s list — specifically, to the #1 and #2 spots in their first week on the chart.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘DAHMER’ has finally been dethroned on the Netflix charts by another true crime thriller

The onslaught of true crime shows no signs of slowing down, as Dahmer has finally been taken down a notch on streaming — by another true crime drama from Netflix. After nearly a month of dominating the service and causing a near endless amount of discussion and controversy, the Jeffrey Dahmer series has been upstaged by The Watcher. Based on a harrowing story of a family being harassed after moving into a new home, it’s struck a nerve on streaming and gone straight to the top.
ComicBook

Original Chicago Med Star Announces Exit From Series After 8 Seasons

The world of NBC's One Chicago franchise is losing a key member this fall. Chicago Med, the third series in the popular TV franchise, has been airing on NBC since 2015 and is currently in its eighth season. Unfortunately, this installment will see one of its original cast members make their exit. Brian Tee, who has played Ethan Choi for 131 episodes of Chicago Med, is leaving the series very soon.
Tyla

Netflix viewers ‘too scared to sleep’ after watching terrifying new series

There’s not a lot that really scares hardcore horror movie and true-crime lovers, but when something does, you can bet that everyone is going to know about it. And that’s precisely the case with the third season of Unsolved Mysteries, which has left some Netflix viewers ‘too scared to sleep’ after watching it. Check out the thrilling trailer here:
Distractify

What Happened to Chris Tucker? His Rumored Death Is Trending

Every once in a while, the internet goes into a frenzy about the death of a celebrity. Oftentimes, these internet rumors are completely false. The latest actor and comedian to fall into this category happens to be Chris Tucker. Article continues below advertisement. For some reason, people believe the Rush...
ohmymag.co.uk

Chilling photos of Jeffrey Dahmer's actual apartment have been revealed

Why does the life of the killers fascinate us so much? Since its release on Netflix, the series Dahmer: Monster - The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is a huge success and fascinates as much as it disgusts. Inspired by the true story of Jeffrey Dahmer, one of the most violent and bloodthirsty killersin the United States, the 10-episode miniseries is arousing the morbid curiosity of viewers.
WISCONSIN STATE
TechRadar

Netflix cancels a promising big-name show before it's even finished

Netflix, once infamous for its tendency to green-light almost anything, has canned a sizable comedy property before it had the chance to see the light of day. Titled Bad Crimes, the show is described by Variety (opens in new tab) as a "dark comedy procedural following Kara (Nicole Byer) and Jennie (Lauren Lapkus), two FBI agents who travel across the country to solve grisly crimes while juggling their friendship, career ambitions, and as many men as possible."
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Black Panther’ fans passionately denounce the role Killmonger could have played in ‘Wakanda Forever’

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is just around the corner, and with the passing of the great Chadwick Boseman many are wondering how the helm of his most iconic character will be passed on. The film will explore who will rise to the task during their conflict with the underwater kingdom of Talocan. One hot take on a past villain and how he could have stepped up in Wakanda Forever has now led to a rousing debate on Twitter.
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
159K+
Followers
39K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy