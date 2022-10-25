Read full article on original website
Eagles rumors: Howie Roseman might be looking to poach the Saints again
You’ll never hear any complaints this way. Still, at some point, one has to wonder why the other 31 NFL franchises still answer the phone and listen to what Philadelphia Eagles vice president/general manager Howie Roseman has to say. That’s especially true of New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis. He has to be tired of being taken to the woodshed.
Steelers get good and bad injury news in one fell swoop
The Pittsburgh Steelers are having a tough beginning to their season, going 2-5 and now facing changes that may make things even more difficult. The Pittsburgh Steelers have some injury updates, both good and bad. On the plus side, linebacker T.J. Watt has returned to practice as of Wednesday, but he remains on the reserve/injured list.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Giants vs. Seahawks in NFL Week 8 (This Tanner Hudson Prop Has Value)
Two of the most surprising teams this season do battle in the Pacific Northwest on Sunday afternoon. Daniel Jones and Geno Smith have been superb in leading their teams to over .500 marks through the first half of the season. How should we attack these two playoff hopefuls in the prop market? We got you covered with two bets on Giants skill position players and an undervalued Seahawks receiver.
Steelers vs. Eagles Prediction: Pittsburgh is Overmatched in the Trenches
It’s a cross-state and cross-conference matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 8. The Eagles were on their bye in Week 7, sitting at 6-0, while the Steelers were desperately trying to move the ball against Miami on Sunday Night Football. Kenny Pickett found a way to throw back-to-back interceptions in the 16-10 loss.
Tennessee football's Jalin Hyatt recounts 'dream' meeting with NFL great Chad Johnson
Jalin Hyatt met one of his biggest fans before Tennessee football played Kentucky on Saturday and he was bigger than Hyatt expected. "He is taller than I thought," Hyatt said. "He" is former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson, commonly known as "Ochocinco," and a noted fan of Hyatt's skills. The pair finally met Saturday...
Cardinals vs. Vikings Prediction: Arizona's Offense Keeps Improving with Murray and Hopkins
The Arizona Cardinals desperately needed Deandre Hopkins back on the field in their Week 7 Thursday Night Football victory over the New Orleans Saints. While he didn’t solve all of their problems, a 42-34 win over the Saints was much needed for their struggling offense. Their Week 8 opponent,...
Detroit Pistons rant: Cade Cunningham, defense, refs and coaching
The Detroit Pistons were blown out in the second half by the Atlanta Hawks, spoiling a special night from Cade Cunningham. Cade was unstoppable in the first half, putting up 27 points on his way to 35 overall to go along with nine rebounds, eight assists and only one turnover. Fans finally got what they’ve been asking for which is for Cade Cunningham to take over a game, assert himself and be the best player on the floor, which he was for most of the game.
Houston Astros take Game 2: Best memes and tweets from the World Series
The Houston Astros came away with a Game 2 victory despite a ninth-inning scare from Rob Thomson’s group. The series is tied at one game apiece heading to Philadelphia. Thanks in large part to a three-run first inning, the Astros never looked back and won Game 2 going away.
Braves whiffed on in-division trade to relieve themselves of headache
The Atlanta Braves tried to trade away outfielder Marcell Ozuna this season. Their attempt failed, in part thanks to the Washington Nationals. Marcell Ozuna has been a headache for the Braves the past few season thanks to several off-field incidents, which include a domestic violence arrest and a DUI. Were it not for his contract, it’s safe to assume Atlanta would have released Ozuna outright.
This Arch Manning throw will have Texas (or maybe Tennessee) fans salivating
Arch Manning is going to do this at Texas, but Tennessee fans are paying close attention, too. While Arch Manning is absolutely going to Texas, Tennessee is having a very special season. The third generation of star Manning quarterbacks committed to Texas over the likes of Alabama, Georgia and his...
