Health teacher killed in south St. Louis school shooting ‘loved her students’

Curtis Lloyd Kennedy, age 63, of Osawatomie, KS, died peacefully at his home on Monday, September 19, 2022, after a brave seven month battle with brain cancer. Curtis was born May 3, 1959, in Cambridgeshire, England, on the US Air Force Base where his father, Colin E Kennedy Sr. was serving. He was the second child born to his father and mother, Marilyn L (Boyd) Kennedy. He grew up in LaPorte, Texas, until his parents divorced and his mother was remarried to his stepfather, John R Mullins in 1969. His mother and stepfather became parents to his twin siblings, sister Jeanna and brother John in 1970. In 1973 his stepfather retired from NASA and the family moved to Osawatomie, Kansas, where his stepfather had been raised. Curtis attended eighth grade at Osawatomie Junior High School and graduated with the Osawatomie High School class of 1978.

OSAWATOMIE, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO