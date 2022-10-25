Health teacher killed in south St. Louis school shooting ‘loved her students’

Read full article on original website
republic-online.com
Newcomer acquires Dengel & Son
TOPEKA – The Newcomer Funeral Service Group has acquired Dengel & Son Mortuary in Ottawa, Paola and Louisburg, though the Dengel name and staffs are not expected to change. Dengel & Son will continue to operate under the same name and with the same team, according to a statement from Newcomer Funeral Service Group. Newcomer said it plans to provide additional support as needed.
republic-online.com
Tonics, LHS Lady Cats plan basketball game fundraiser
LOUISBURG – The Louisburg Tonics of the Granny Basketball League and the Louisburg High School girls basketball team will get together on the hardwood for a friendly game to raise money and donations for the Agape Food Pantry. The game is at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, in the...
republic-online.com
SBA economic injury disaster loans available
Small nonfarm businesses in Miami County, as well as in three other neighboring Kansas counties and 17 Missouri counties, are now eligible to apply for low interest federal disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). Director Tanya Garfield of SBA’s Disaster Field Operations Center-West made the announcement Oct....
republic-online.com
Paola blanks Columbus, 8-0, winning final home game in playoffs
PAOLA – The Panther soccer team shut out Columbus by a score of 8-0, protecting its home field for the final time this season. Paola led 5-0 at the half in the opening round game against Columbus on Monday, Oct. 24.
republic-online.com
Curtis Lloyd Kennedy
Curtis Lloyd Kennedy, age 63, of Osawatomie, KS, died peacefully at his home on Monday, September 19, 2022, after a brave seven month battle with brain cancer. Curtis was born May 3, 1959, in Cambridgeshire, England, on the US Air Force Base where his father, Colin E Kennedy Sr. was serving. He was the second child born to his father and mother, Marilyn L (Boyd) Kennedy. He grew up in LaPorte, Texas, until his parents divorced and his mother was remarried to his stepfather, John R Mullins in 1969. His mother and stepfather became parents to his twin siblings, sister Jeanna and brother John in 1970. In 1973 his stepfather retired from NASA and the family moved to Osawatomie, Kansas, where his stepfather had been raised. Curtis attended eighth grade at Osawatomie Junior High School and graduated with the Osawatomie High School class of 1978.
republic-online.com
Louisburg soccer loses regional hearbreaker in triple OT
KANSAS CITY, Kan. - The Louisburg Wildcat soccer team fell to Bishop Ward in the regional championship game, 2-1, on a penalty kick in triple overtime. Colin McManigal headed the ball into the goal with 19 minutes left in regulation Thursday, Oct. 27, sending the game into overtime.
