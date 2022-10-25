ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
StyleCaster

Tom Brady’s Net Worth Reveals What He Could Lose or Gain in His Divorce From Gisele Bündchen

Since he won his first Super Bowl in 2002, NFL fans have wanted to know about Tom Brady’s net worth and how that could change after rumors he and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, are divorcing. Brady—the only son of four children from San Mateo, California—played college football at the University of Michigan from 1995 to 1999. After he graduated, Brady was drafted by the New England Patriots, and played with the team as their star quarterback for 20 seasons from 2000 to early 2020. In March 2020, the day before his contract with the Patriots expired, Brady announced that he would...
MONTANA STATE
NBC Sports Chicago

NFL Week 8 picks ATS: Giants, 49ers, Bills earn statement wins

We're almost halfway through the 2022 NFL season, and the campaign has been full of major surprises and disappointments. Who could have imagined the New York teams would be a combined 11-3 (Giants 6-1, Jets 5-2) through seven weeks? The Philadelphia Eagles were a wild card playoff team in 2021 and now they're the only undefeated team at 6-0. The New England Patriots (3-4) are in last place in the AFC East at Week 8 or later for the first time since 2000.
NBC Sports Chicago

After trading Quinn to Eagles, Bears should follow Philly's path

On Wednesday, Bears general manager Ryan Poles traded veteran edge rusher Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a 2023 fourth-round draft pick. Poles said that having a good relationship with Eagles general manager Howie Roseman helped him get the deal done. After trading Quinn to Roseman and the Eagles, Poles' goal should be for the Bears to become the team on the other end of such a deal.
CHICAGO, IL
TMZ.com

Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Sports Chicago

Micah Parsons declares he is faster than Fields

Micah Parsons is setting the table for an interesting Sunday matchup between the Bears and Cowboys, by declaring himself faster than quarterback Justin Fields. "Yeah. I mean he knows it too," Parsons said when asked if he is faster than Fields. "We’ve raced multiple times. We actually raced our 40 times back when he was coming out, beat him in that. It’s not even close."
NBC Sports Chicago

3 keys for Bears to beat Cowboys + score prediction

The Bears pulled off their biggest upset of the season last week, and in dominant fashion too, when they bested the Patriots 33-14 in New England on Monday Night Football. Despite the big win, the Bears find themselves as double-digit underdogs again (at least at the time of publication) for their date with the Cowboys in Arlington. It will be tough for the Bears to shock the NFL for a second week in a row, but if they can execute on these three keys, they’ll give themselves a chance to win.
NBC Sports Chicago

ESPN analyst highlights Fields' running ability

Luke Getsy's play-calling exploited Justin Fields and his athleticism during Monday night's victory over the New England Patriots, 33-14. The Bears ran numerous quarterback-designed run plays. Fields accrued 54 yards from the 10 quarterback-run plays the Bears ran. His athleticism and ability to navigate the field were displayed during those...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

What is the most unbreakable record in sports?

Records are meant to be broken. But sometimes, a record just can’t be broken. Every year we see records broken across the sports world. From LeBron James’ pursuit of the NBA all-time scoring crown to Alexander Ovechkin’s quest to reach Wayne Gretzky’s goal total, the unfathomable is starting to become a reality.
KANSAS STATE
NBC Sports Chicago

Poles recognizes tweaking locker room is 'big deal'

Robert Quinn is exactly the type of player the Bears wanted on their roster when Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus began reshaping the team. He plays with a high motor on every snap, he’s a reliable veteran who could show young players the ropes, and he’s a really good guy. A really, really good guy. So Poles was earnest when he said it was “extremely hard” to make the decision to trade him to the Eagles in exchange for a fourth-round pick in next year’s draft.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Chiefs acquire WR Kadarius Toney from Giants

The Kansas City Chiefs are bringing in another weapon for Patrick Mahomes. The team shipped out a compensatory third-round pick and a sixth-round pick to the New York Giants for Kadarius Toney. The Giants drafted Toney with the 20th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. He has showcased his...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Associated Press

Kings outlast Heat 119-113, win first game of Mike Brown era

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Kevin Huerter scored 27 points, hitting seven 3-pointers, to help the Sacramento Kings win for the first time this season with a 119-113 victory over the Miami Heat on Saturday. It’s the first victory for Kings coach Mike Brown, who was hired this past offseason. The Los Angles Lakers are the last winless team in the NBA. “It was (about) trying to get a win,” Brown said. “Doesn’t matter when it comes. ... hopefully we can have some carryover going on this road trip.” Kings rookie Keegan Murray scored a career-best 22 points.
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBC Sports Chicago

Who is Bears defensive lineman Gerri Green?

On Thursday, the Bears signed defensive lineman Gerri Green to the practice squad after they placed center Lucas Patrick on the injured reserve list. Here's a quick biography of the team's newest practice squad member. Name: Gerri Green. Age: 27. From/College: Mississippi State. Measurements: 6-foot-4, 252 pounds. College stats: (four...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Lucas Patrick on injured reserve with toe injury

The Bears placed center Lucas Patrick on the injured reserve list on Thursday due to a toe injury. Patrick left Monday's game against the New England Patriots and did not return with the aforementioned injury. On Monday, Patrick was moved from left guard to his native position at center following...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Is Russell Wilson trying too hard? Mike Florio, Chris Simms discuss

Nothing has gone as planned for Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos this season. The 2-5 Broncos have the league’s worst scoring offense at 14.3 points per game. The former Seattle Seahawks quarterback is 25th in passer rating, behind the likes of Carson Wentz, Davis Mills and his successor, Geno Smith. And off the field, Wilson has made an even bigger joke of the struggles with his Subway commercials and corny catchphrase.
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears sorting through 'surreal' feelings of Quinn trade

When a team trades away a player that’s beloved in the locker room, like Robert Quinn was in the Bears locker room, you always hear about the emotional toll it can take on the players. Rarely do you get the opportunity to see it. Due to the unique circumstances of the news breaking while Roquan Smith was in the middle of a press conference, we got rare insight into the real, raw feelings that come along with a blockbuster deal like that.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago, IL
