Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Governor's Restaurant in Old Town, MEStephen L DaltonOld Town, ME
Bangor Will Be Sending Social Workers Instead of Police To Mental Health Calls With New Community Assistance TeamThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
Halloween Events Around Maine 10/26 to 10/30The Maine WriterMaine State
(Updated) Halloween Events for 10/20 to 10/23The Maine WriterMaine State
The Best Things to Do October 8th and 9thThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
Related
foxbangor.com
East Millinocket drug bust nabs two
EAST MILLINOCKET– Two people from Millinocket have been arrested after a months long investigation. Kristopher Hersey and Tammy McLain were arrested by members of the East Millinocket Police Department on Friday after a search warrant resulted in the location in fentanyl and evidence of drug trafficking. The pair is...
Ellsworth American
Ellsworth Police log week of October 27
ELLSWORTH — Concerned citizens kept officers busy during the past week. Someone reported a woman at a local business acting strangely Oct. 22. The woman was actually cleaning her car and preparing for a new windshield to be installed. A motorist on Oct. 22 asked an officer to check...
Two People Arrested in Drug Bust in Clifton, Maine
A man and woman were arrested early Monday morning in Clifton, Maine as part of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation. Deputies with the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office and the Penobscot County Special Response Team executed a search warrant at a home on the Scott's Point Road around 7:00 a.m. Monday.
wrif.com
Police Officer Retires Then Starts a New Career as a Drug Dealer
A former police officer in Maine who had just retired in January of 2021 was given four years in prison for drug charges. The crazy part about it is he was busted just six days after resigning and serving his final two weeks. He was arrested in the parking lot of a high school where he allegedly gave drugs to a minor.
Ellsworth American
Bucksport Police log week of October 27
BUCKSPORT — Police are investigating an incident of forgery at a local restaurant Oct. 18. Officer Robert Findlay handled the complaint, which involved someone passing a counterfeit $50 bill at McDonald’s. Criminal mischief. A woman reported Oct. 18 that her car was vandalized. Arrests. Craig Kneeland, 32, of...
Bangor police respond to incident outside VA Clinic
BANGOR, Maine — Bangor police responded to an initial report of a "weapon discharge" outside the Bangor VA Clinic located at 35 State Hospital Drive around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 67-year-old male in his vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound, a...
Former police officer sentenced for selling drugs from cruiser, gun charges in Maine
CALAIS, Maine — A former police officer who had worked nearly 20 years in Maine was sentenced to serve four years in prison for drug and gun-related charges last week. Jeffrey Bishop, 55, of Cherryfield was charged in 2021 with four counts of aggravated furnishing of hydrocodone and fentanyl, and one count of unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs.
Ellsworth American
Deer Isle couple indicted on tax evasion charges
Ronald Oliver, 64, was indicted on four counts of intentional tax evasion and two counts of theft by deception. Sandy Oliver, 59, was indicted on three counts of intentional tax evasion and one count of theft by deception. The alleged violations dated from Feb. 21, 2017, through April 13, 2020,...
wabi.tv
Rockland woman was fatally struck by a truck
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A woman was killed Thursday morning after she was hit by a truck in Rockland. It happen just after 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of Ocean and Suffolk streets. According to the Village Soup the woman was next to a crosswalk. Rockland Police Chief told the...
One person arrested following incident at Fairfield Circle K
FAIRFIELD, Maine — One person has been arrested following a report of an incident at a Circle K truck stop in Fairfield on Saturday. In a press release, the Fairfield Police Department's public information officer, Casey Dugas, said the arrest happened after officers with the Fairfield Police Department found a parked car belonging to the individual at the Circle K truck stop on Center Road. Police had also received information that the individual might be inside a tractor-trailer in the back parking lot.
foxbangor.com
Two arrested following drug bust
BRADFORD — The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people following the search of a Bradford residence Tuesday morning. Sheriff’s deputies conducted the search on Middle Road in Bradford around 7 a.m. following a several-year investigation into drug trafficking activities. During the search, deputies located 368 grams...
wabi.tv
Missing 14-year-old Morrill girl located
ORLAND, Maine (WABI) - Update: Ariana Montgomery has been located safely, according to the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office. Police are asking for help locating a Morrill teen. Ariana Montgomery’s family says the 14-year-old was last seen on Oct. 14. They say she left home with an unidentified friend...
True Hero: Quick-Thinking Brave Mainer Saves Driver from a Fiery Car Crash
If you saw flames shooting out of a car and someone still inside, what would you do?. Would you be the kind of person to leap into action to help regardless of the danger?. Tryston Poulin of Burnham, Maine, certainly is that heroic person and was recently awarded a life-saving achievement certificate from the Waldo County Sheriff's Office, according to the sheriff's office Facebook post.
Ellsworth American
Cold case: Century-old unsolved murder stirs memories
BUCKSPORT — On Sept. 11, 1998, the head of Sarah MacDonald Ware was buried near the top of Oak Hill Cemetery. The mother of two’s skull is all that is remains of her corpse that was discovered in alder bushes five days after her disappearance in this river town over a century ago. Her bashed head is said to have detached from the decayed body while it was being removed from the dense thicket.
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County Sheriff’s Office issues alert for missing teen, seeks public’s help in locating her
Ariana Montgomery, 14, of Morrill, was last seen on October 14 in Orland. Montgomery left the residence with an unidentified friend and has not returned home. Montgomery has been in communication with family via Snapchat, according to the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office. Montgomery stated she was with a friend on a moose hunt, the S.O. said, in a news release.
foxbangor.com
Former fire chief indicted
SKOWHEGANA former fire chief from Athens has been indicted for allegedly sexually assaulting a nine year old. Sean Boyd,45, was arrested in July. Boyd allegedly sexually assaulted the child in 2014. The Somerset County Grand Jury indicted Boyd for gross sexual assault and unlawful sexual contact. A Waterville woman was...
wabi.tv
Crash on Route 1A in Holden causes traffic delays
HOLDEN, Maine (WABI) - A two-vehicle crash in Holden blocked and then rerouted traffic on Route 1A Friday afternoon. Police say just before 4:30 p.m., a teenager driving a car traveling eastbound crossed the centerline, and struck another vehicle head on in the westbound lane. The teen was taken to...
foxbangor.com
Pushaw Road is re-opened
GLENBURN– Glenburn residents will be happy tonight. The Maine D.O.T. has finished the work on the Pushaw Rd and it is now open to traffic. It was back on October 15th when the rains created a deluge of water that eventually compromised the roadway. Since then it has been...
wabi.tv
Millinocket schools close due to threat
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Millinocket schools are closed Wednesday and Thursday following a threat. School officials made the announcement in a Facebook post Wednesday morning. They say the threat is not viable and that closing was out of an abundance of caution. Students were released at 11:15 Wednesday morning, and...
wabi.tv
Injured stray dog finds a forever home
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Now a happy update to a story we brought you last month. Max, an injured stray dog that was brought to the Waterville Area Humane Society, has a forever home. Max was thought to have been hit by a vehicle while on the street. Executive Director...
Comments / 0