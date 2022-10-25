ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where Cullen/Frost Bankers Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, Cullen/Frost Bankers CFR has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 8 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Cullen/Frost Bankers. The company has an average price target of $152.0 with a high of $165.00 and a low of $140.00.
Dow Jumps 600 Points; Crude Oil Down Over 1%

U.S. stocks extended gains midway through trading, with the Dow Jones surging more than 600 points on Friday. The Dow traded up 1.92% to 32,648.16 while the NASDAQ rose 1.74% to 10,979.98. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.60% to 3,868.26. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Information technology shares climbed 4%...
Where Pioneer Natural Resources Stands With Analysts

Over the past 3 months, 15 analysts have published their opinion on Pioneer Natural Resources PXD stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
Visteon: Q3 Earnings Insights

Visteon VC reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 06:55 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Visteon beat estimated earnings by 27.42%, reporting an EPS of $1.58 versus an estimate of $1.24. Revenue was up $395.00 million from the same period last...
If You Had $1,000 Right Now, Would You Buy Shiba Inu Or Dogecoin?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing: If you had $1,000 right now,...
Tesla Stake Hiked By 14 Times — This Fund Also Trimmed Bets On Apple

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. has increased its holdings of Tesla Inc TSLA stock by about 14 times in the third quarter from the second quarter, the company’s 13F filings show. What Happened: During the quarter ended September, Desjardins added over 76,000 shares of the EV maker, taking its...
Could This Startup Actually Disrupt The Pharmaceutical Industry?

The COVID-19 pandemic stomped on exercise as people baked banana bread and sat on the sofa. As the pandemic fades, people have become more health conscious as they try to bring that sedentary lifestyle to an end. In addition to healthier eating habits and regular exercise, people are consuming an increased variety of dietary supplements daily.
Nasdaq Climbs 275 Points; S&P 500 Rises Over 2%

U.S. stocks extended gains toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite surging more than 200 points on Friday. The Dow traded up 2.44% to 32,814.96 while the NASDAQ rose 2.56% to 11,068.96. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 2.24% to 3,892.40. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Information technology shares...
Timken Earnings Perspective: Return On Capital Employed

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data, Timken TKR posted Q3 earnings of $90.40 million, an increase from Q2 of 14.39%. Sales dropped to $1.14 billion, a 1.56% decrease between quarters. In Q2, Timken earned $105.60 million, and total sales reached $1.15 billion. Why Is ROCE Significant?. Earnings data without context is...
12 Financials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

PennyMac Financial Servs PFSI stock increased by 17.4% to $55.44 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 744.8K shares is 151.4% of PennyMac Financial Servs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $2.9 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
FedEx Unusual Options Activity For October 27

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on FedEx FDX. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
