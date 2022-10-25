Read full article on original website
Neighborhood Spotlight: The Berkshire Oakwood neighborhood
Conveniently located minutes from D.C., Arlington provides the best of both worlds — an urban feel in some areas closer to the metro; and quiet neighborhoods with parks and amazing schools. Being so close to D.C. and still feeling close to nature is a part of what makes Arlington unique.
Daily Debrief for Oct 28, 2022
Good Friday evening, Arlington. Today we published 5 articles that were read a total of 11475 times… so far. The following are the most-read articles for today — Oct 28, 2022. Since it’s Friday, we’ve also compiled a list of the most-read Arlington articles of the week, below....
A rash of chases by Fairfax and state police have sped through Arlington
A number of police chases initiated outside the county have careened through Arlington this month. An armed robbery last Tuesday at the Home Depot in Seven Corners resulted in a police chase up I-395 before the driver got stuck in traffic approaching the 14th Street Bridge and tried to escape on foot at the exit for the GW Parkway.
Morning Notes
More on New Alamo Drafthouse — “Cojeaux has hired about 170 employees for the theater, located at 1660 Crystal Drive, which Coco likened to a 900-plus-seat restaurant. Much of the food is made from scratch in a central kitchen, including chicken that’s breaded on site and pizzas baked in a specially designed oven. The food is delivered to the seated patrons via a serving station inside each screening room. ‘This way you can fully recline, pull food to you, have your beer or your milkshake or whatever it may be, right where you need it, and then there’s the call button for when you want that refill on your popcorn or you want another beer,’ Edwards said.” [Washington Business Journal]
Police planning Halloween weekend anti-DUI event
Arlington County police are organizing a Halloween-themed anti-drunk-driving event. The “Sober Ride outreach event” is being held Saturday night in Clarendon, starting around 8 p.m., and will block a portion of N. Hudson Street near Wilson Blvd. More from an ACPD press release:. There is nothing more frightening...
Arlington Green Party endorse Audrey Clement, support Metro and Sewage Plant bonds
Arlington Green Party endorsements for November 2022 Arlington election. VOTE FOR Audrey Clement for Arlington County Board. Support Metro and Street Bond ($53 million) Support Sewage Plant and Drinking Water Bond ($177 million) Oppose School Bond ($165 million) Oppose Courthouse Buildings Bond ($53 million) Oppose Recreation Facilities Bond ($22 million)
County removes ‘abandoned’ overflowing Pentagon City trash cans
Arlington County has removed two apparently “abandoned” trash cans in Pentagon City. Earlier this week, a resident posted on social media scenes of overflowing trash cans near the intersection of 12th Street S. and S. Eads Street, across the street from the Pentagon City Whole Foods. https://twitter.com/rdc20132/status/1584233716456755201. Despite...
BREAKING: Suspect arrested in week-long car vandalism spree
(Updated at 3 p.m.) Arlington County police have arrested a 37-year-old Maryland man after a week-long spree of vehicle vandalism. Police announced this afternoon that the suspect was arrested last night and found with a BB gun in his car. The arrest, which appears to have taken place at the 7-Eleven parking lot at 201 S. Glebe Road, happened after police say they were able to identify a “possible suspect vehicle.”
Photos: Outrageous Halloween decorations on N. Jackson Street
The residents of N. Jackson Street in Ashton Heights have again outdone themselves. The street, which traditionally hosts some of the most elaborate Halloween decorations in Arlington, scaled back its festivities during the pandemic but does not seem to be holding back this year, with witches, pumpkins, skeletons and ghosts galore.
BREAKING: Dozens of vehicles damaged yet again as police search for serial window smasher
More Arlington residents woke up this morning to find their car windows shattered by an unknown vandal or group of vandals who had previously damaged nearly three dozen vehicles in a week-long smashing spree. ARLnow has received reports of freshly smashed car windows in the Westover and Yorktown neighborhoods and...
Compass Coffee’s first drive-thru location is now open on Langston Blvd
Compass Coffee has opened its first drive-thru location. The D.C.-based coffee chain has officially started brewing at its newest location at 4710 Langston Blvd in the Waverly Hills neighborhood. The shop’s hours are 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends. This...
