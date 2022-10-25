ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Phone Arena

iPhone 15 Ultra: Release date, price, features, and news

The iPhone 14 Pro Max is already old news. Having been announced in early September 2022 and released by the middle of the month, Apple's current showpiece is not only its most advanced device ever, but also laying the foundation for multiple upcoming breeds of iPhones that will improve on the Dynamic Island and Always On Display features, as well as the ever-increasing photography potential.
CNET

Recover Deleted Text Messages on Your iPhone Without Having to Restore

This might surprise you, but if you ever wanted to find and recover a deleted text message on iOS 15, the only way to do it was to first hope that you had a backup with that specific text, and then restore your iPhone. An overly complicated and time-consuming process, for what should be an easy task.
CBS News

Apple launched 3 new Apple iPads today, and one is already on sale

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Apple just released the latest lineup of iPad tablets, and they offer some major updates. From a new chip to...
9to5Mac

Google and Microsoft take 20x more damage than Apple as big tech sees $3 trillion in losses

It’s been a challenging year on a number of levels and major tech hasn’t been immune. Over the last twelve months, more than $3 trillion in value has been shed by the top seven US tech companies. While all have lost billions, Google’s Alphabet and Microsoft have taken the most damage with 20x the losses that Apple has seen.
9to5Mac

Here’s how to use all the features of the new Weather app for iPad on iPadOS 16

IPadOS 16 is finally available for iPad users, and it brings new features such as Stage Manager and iCloud Shared Photo Library. The update also adds the Weather app for the first time on iPad, as it was previously available exclusively on iPhone. Read on for a hands-on look at the new Weather app for iPad and tips on how you can use all of its features.
Yahoo!

Psst...Amazon has a secret coupon page — save up to 40%

Super-savvy old-school coupon clippers can make an art form out of saving money. And though you may think online shopping doesn't quite allow for the same form of self-expression, you'd be wrong. At least when it comes to Amazon, which has one place where you can access a bounty of coupons — just like thumbing through the newspaper in olden times! You can see what coupons are available, search for coupons from your favorite brands and generally revel in the thrill of saving. Amazon's secret page of coupons is available to you anytime. (Get a load of the categories list on the left column!)
CNET

The Days of Free Netflix Password Sharing Are Coming to an End

Netflix is ratcheting up its efforts to get freeloading viewers to pay up: Starting early next year, it will start charging accounts for password sharing, instituting a system that adds fees for "extra member" subaccounts when people outside one household use the membership. The company didn't specify the price of...
9to5Mac

Here’s how to get 60-hour battery with Apple Watch Ultra

Low Power mode arrived for Apple Watch Series 4 and later with watchOS 9 last month. And with watchOS 9.1, Apple Watch Ultra gets an additional Low Power setting to take that even further. Here’s how to get up to 60-hour battery with Apple Watch Ultra. Since the first...
9to5Mac

9to5Rewards: iPhone 14 Giveaway + Abode HomeKit Bundle

We’ve teamed up with Abode to give away Apple’s latest iPhone 14 to celebrate the launch of Abode’s new HomeKit Bundle now 40% off for a limited time. Head below to enter the giveaway now and get a closer look at Adode’s latest range of HomeKit accessories.
9to5Mac

TikTok gaming push will be an ’enormous’ one, launch expected on Nov 2

TikTok gaming has so far been a very small part of the streaming video app, but the company is said to be just days away from announcing an “enormous” push into the games market …. Background. TikTok has offered games to Chinese users since 2019, but in a...
9to5Mac

Spotify caves to Apple’s demands, adds ’not ideal’ solution for audiobook purchases

Earlier this week, Spotify ran to the press to complain that Apple had rejected the latest version of its iOS app for skirting in-app purchase rules as it worked on adding audiobooks as a new feature. As we all expected, Spotify has now given in to Apple’s demands, but it couldn’t resist taking one more jab along the way…
techunwrapped.com

Do you enter your bank online? Avoid these 5 mistakes

When you connect to Internet banking, it is essential not make mistakes. It is something that you should avoid whether you connect from your mobile or from your computer. In both cases you can suffer computer attacks and it is essential to do things correctly. Avoid these common mistakes. use...
9to5Mac

Apple Watch diary: Testing the power of data in meeting health and fitness goals

Apple originally positioned the Apple Watch as being about three things: productivity, communication, and fitness. While the device can indeed help in all three areas, it quickly became apparent that its core appeal was helping people reach health and fitness goals. Some years back, my colleague Zac Hall told an...
CNET

Apple Warns It Could Be Hard to Buy an iPhone 14 Pro

Apple's iPhone 14 Pro appears to be popular with customers, as its website and executives said Thursday the company hasn't yet caught up with demand, even though supply chain issues have eased. The comments were an unusual bit of positive news out of the tech industry, which has collectively begun warning of a worsening economy ahead of the holiday shopping season.
9to5Mac

Apple surpasses 900 million paid subscribers as Services revenue increases 5% YoY

During Apple’s Q4 earnings call, CFO Luca Maestri shared more details about the company’s growth when it comes to paid services. Moving close to the one billion mark, Apple now has more than 900 million paid subscribers. For its fiscal Q4 performance, Apple saw its Services revenue up...
9to5Mac

16-inch iPad would be wonderful, but likely far too expensive for consumers

A report yesterday suggested that Apple has a 16-inch iPad in the works, which could be released late next year. It follows an earlier report of a 14-inch one. Talk of larger iPads dates back several years, with 9to5Mac readers long expressing an interest in a model larger than the current 12.9-inch maximum …
9to5Mac

How to turn on Apple Watch auto-pause for running and outdoor cycling workouts

Tired of getting inaccurate workout data with Apple Watch on runs or outdoor bike rides? Instead of having to remember to manually pause your watch when stopped, follow along for how to turn on Apple Watch auto-pause for running and outdoor cycling. The potential issues with pauses and tracking during...
9to5Mac

Apple Music pulls Kanye West ‘Essentials’ playlists; first streaming service to take action

Kanye West continues to face repercussions for his antisemitic and anti-Black rhetoric, this time by Apple Music. After being dropped by companies like Adidas and Balenciaga, Rolling Stone reports today that Apple has removed its curated “Kanye West Essentials” playlist from Apple Music. West’s full discography, however, remains available via the streaming service.

