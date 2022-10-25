Read full article on original website
Phone Arena
iPhone 15 Ultra: Release date, price, features, and news
The iPhone 14 Pro Max is already old news. Having been announced in early September 2022 and released by the middle of the month, Apple's current showpiece is not only its most advanced device ever, but also laying the foundation for multiple upcoming breeds of iPhones that will improve on the Dynamic Island and Always On Display features, as well as the ever-increasing photography potential.
CNET
Recover Deleted Text Messages on Your iPhone Without Having to Restore
This might surprise you, but if you ever wanted to find and recover a deleted text message on iOS 15, the only way to do it was to first hope that you had a backup with that specific text, and then restore your iPhone. An overly complicated and time-consuming process, for what should be an easy task.
Apple launched 3 new Apple iPads today, and one is already on sale
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Apple just released the latest lineup of iPad tablets, and they offer some major updates. From a new chip to...
9to5Mac
Google and Microsoft take 20x more damage than Apple as big tech sees $3 trillion in losses
It’s been a challenging year on a number of levels and major tech hasn’t been immune. Over the last twelve months, more than $3 trillion in value has been shed by the top seven US tech companies. While all have lost billions, Google’s Alphabet and Microsoft have taken the most damage with 20x the losses that Apple has seen.
9to5Mac
Here’s how to use all the features of the new Weather app for iPad on iPadOS 16
IPadOS 16 is finally available for iPad users, and it brings new features such as Stage Manager and iCloud Shared Photo Library. The update also adds the Weather app for the first time on iPad, as it was previously available exclusively on iPhone. Read on for a hands-on look at the new Weather app for iPad and tips on how you can use all of its features.
Yahoo!
CNET
The Days of Free Netflix Password Sharing Are Coming to an End
Netflix is ratcheting up its efforts to get freeloading viewers to pay up: Starting early next year, it will start charging accounts for password sharing, instituting a system that adds fees for "extra member" subaccounts when people outside one household use the membership. The company didn't specify the price of...
9to5Mac
Here’s how to get 60-hour battery with Apple Watch Ultra
Low Power mode arrived for Apple Watch Series 4 and later with watchOS 9 last month. And with watchOS 9.1, Apple Watch Ultra gets an additional Low Power setting to take that even further. Here’s how to get up to 60-hour battery with Apple Watch Ultra. Since the first...
9to5Mac
TikTok gaming push will be an ’enormous’ one, launch expected on Nov 2
TikTok gaming has so far been a very small part of the streaming video app, but the company is said to be just days away from announcing an “enormous” push into the games market …. Background. TikTok has offered games to Chinese users since 2019, but in a...
9to5Mac
Apple Security Research launches with website, blog, applications open for Research Device Program
Along with announcing its new Lockdown Mode feature this past summer, the company mentioned an upgraded bounty program, a donation to fund ethical security research, and more. Now Apple Security Research has officially launched with a dedicated website, blog, details on the bounty changes, applications open for the Research Device Programs, and more.
9to5Mac
Spotify caves to Apple’s demands, adds ’not ideal’ solution for audiobook purchases
Earlier this week, Spotify ran to the press to complain that Apple had rejected the latest version of its iOS app for skirting in-app purchase rules as it worked on adding audiobooks as a new feature. As we all expected, Spotify has now given in to Apple’s demands, but it couldn’t resist taking one more jab along the way…
Belkin teases upcoming Continuity Camera MagSafe mount for iMac and Studio Display
Alongside the release of macOS Ventura this week, Belkin officially launched its MagSafe mount designed to be used with Apple’s new Continuity Camera feature. While the first version of this mount is designed for Mac laptops only, the company also has a version intended for Apple displays and desktops coming soon…
techunwrapped.com
Do you enter your bank online? Avoid these 5 mistakes
When you connect to Internet banking, it is essential not make mistakes. It is something that you should avoid whether you connect from your mobile or from your computer. In both cases you can suffer computer attacks and it is essential to do things correctly. Avoid these common mistakes. use...
9to5Mac
Apple Watch diary: Testing the power of data in meeting health and fitness goals
Apple originally positioned the Apple Watch as being about three things: productivity, communication, and fitness. While the device can indeed help in all three areas, it quickly became apparent that its core appeal was helping people reach health and fitness goals. Some years back, my colleague Zac Hall told an...
CNET
Apple Warns It Could Be Hard to Buy an iPhone 14 Pro
Apple's iPhone 14 Pro appears to be popular with customers, as its website and executives said Thursday the company hasn't yet caught up with demand, even though supply chain issues have eased. The comments were an unusual bit of positive news out of the tech industry, which has collectively begun warning of a worsening economy ahead of the holiday shopping season.
9to5Mac
Apple surpasses 900 million paid subscribers as Services revenue increases 5% YoY
During Apple’s Q4 earnings call, CFO Luca Maestri shared more details about the company’s growth when it comes to paid services. Moving close to the one billion mark, Apple now has more than 900 million paid subscribers. For its fiscal Q4 performance, Apple saw its Services revenue up...
9to5Mac
16-inch iPad would be wonderful, but likely far too expensive for consumers
A report yesterday suggested that Apple has a 16-inch iPad in the works, which could be released late next year. It follows an earlier report of a 14-inch one. Talk of larger iPads dates back several years, with 9to5Mac readers long expressing an interest in a model larger than the current 12.9-inch maximum …
9to5Mac
How to turn on Apple Watch auto-pause for running and outdoor cycling workouts
Tired of getting inaccurate workout data with Apple Watch on runs or outdoor bike rides? Instead of having to remember to manually pause your watch when stopped, follow along for how to turn on Apple Watch auto-pause for running and outdoor cycling. The potential issues with pauses and tracking during...
9to5Mac
Apple Music pulls Kanye West ‘Essentials’ playlists; first streaming service to take action
Kanye West continues to face repercussions for his antisemitic and anti-Black rhetoric, this time by Apple Music. After being dropped by companies like Adidas and Balenciaga, Rolling Stone reports today that Apple has removed its curated “Kanye West Essentials” playlist from Apple Music. West’s full discography, however, remains available via the streaming service.
