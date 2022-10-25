Videos Sharing the 'Most Haunted Hotels' in Pennsylvania Have Us Spooked

Don't expect a good night's rest at these joints.

We don't know what it is about New England that attracts so many hauntings, but it seems like most of the most prominent haunted locations in the United States are in that part of the country! Pennsylvania in particular is rife with hauntings, particular historic hotels and inns rife with ghostly visitors.

Pennsylvanian travel vlogger @pennsylvaniajunkie is well-versed in her local history, and has the scoop on many of her home state's most haunted hotels! On this last week before Halloween, she shares the spooky stories behind her three favorites!

Charming and historic as these hotels are, you're not likely to have a quiet stay! These hotels are packed top-to-bottom with spooky spirits. For those scared of the supernatural, such accommodations may not be ideal. However, if you ain't afraid of no ghosts- or if you'd really like to meet one, spots like these seem like perfect places to potentially get up close and personal with the paranormal. And TBH, getting to potentially hear a ghostly concerto from Ms. May Yohe at the Hotel Bethlehem sounds like a genuine treat!

As always, commenters with first-hand experiences at these hotels came to share their stories and some of them were truly shocking.. "I had THE most craziest thing happen in room 6," said @thewritef, referring to her stay at the Logan Inn. "The TV turned on & off by itself and room turned freezing cold. We couldn’t open our door yet staff came up and went right in.We smelled lavender everywhere. Rumour had it she wore it in her hair. I’m from that area & thought it was a hoax. It’s not." That sounds chilling... literally!

"I spent a night there about 20 years ago," began @hamsterdance1500, referring to the Jim Thorpe. "As my wife and I were checking in, I was reading the articles, about how haunted this hotel is. Bulls**t. I don’t believe in that stuff. Went to bed no problem, but in the morning, while my wife was showering, I felt someone tugging on the bed sheets. I was mostly asleep, thinking it was her. I opened my eyes to find no one in the room. That kinda freaked me out." The ghosts at Jim Thorpe wouldn't let that man leave a skeptic!

Would ghost stories like these scare you off? Despite the haunting tales, these places overall have stellar reputations as hotels. Just be wary- your luxury suite might be double-booked with the dead!