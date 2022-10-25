ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPI News

Chevron claims lead role in methane emission reductions

By Daniel J. Graeber
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- U.S. supermajor Chevron said Tuesday that it has vastly reduced its emissions of methane -- a potent greenhouse gas -- in part by installing sequestration systems at its operations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GuCJU_0im0lf6y00
Chevron says the amount of methane it produces from its operations is far less than many of its U.S. peers. Methane is a greenhouse gas far more potent than carbon dioxide. File Photo by Mohammad Kheirkhah/UPI

Chevron in a report that comes three days before it releases data on earnings for the third quarter said it's been able to reduce its methane intensity by 50% since 2016. Not only that, but the company claims the methane intensity from exploration and production -- known as the upstream part of the energy sector -- was 85% less than its U.S. peers as of 2020.

Methane is a potent greenhouse gas that has a warming potential that far exceeds that of carbon dioxide. It can be associated with crude oil and may be released into the atmosphere during production.

Members of a clean-air task force told the House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis earlier this year that the oil and gas sector is the single largest source of methane pollution. All told, the methane pollution from the domestic oil and gas industry is the equivalent of the pollution from all of the passenger vehicles on the road.

Nearly all of Chevron's methane emissions came from its production of oil and natural gas.

Balaji Krishnamurthy, Chevron's corporate vice president of strategy and sustainability, said in a statement that the company takes its methane management program seriously, however.

"Our goal is simple -- keep methane in the pipe," he said.

In the Permian basin, the most prolific shale oil reservoir in the United States, the company said its installed recovery units that can abate methane emissions straight from the source.

Offshore in the U.S. territorial waters of the Gulf of Mexico, the company said it's one of the least-polluting operators.

"Going forward, Chevron has made a commitment to design, where possible, all new upstream facilities without routine methane emissions," Chevron CEO Michael Wirth said.

His comments follow a report from the U.N.'s World Meteorological Association that found the concentration of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere continues to set new records.

The past seven years were the warmest on record, the report found, while emission reduction pledges for 2030 need to be seven times higher to be in line with the 2015 Paris climate agreement.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Japan to combat inflation with $199 billion economic package

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Japan is offering support to families on their utility bills and remedies to soaring energy costs with its new $199 billion economic package announced Friday. The economic package will ease the pain of rampant inflation and the weakening of Japan's currency by targeting household costs. The total package approved by the Cabinet is closer to $485 billion when including relief for municipalities and the private sector.
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
470K+
Followers
67K+
Post
162M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy