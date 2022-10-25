ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Five snubs from the USA TODAY Sports men's college basketball preseason poll

By Scott Gleeson, USA TODAY
 4 days ago

Almost seven months since Kansas cut down the nets as the national champion in men's college basketball, we're now looking at the Top 25  USA TODAY Sports preseason coaches poll has been unveiled for the 2022-23 season, set to tip off in just a few short weeks, as the road to March Madness begins this November.

While the votes for the poll are based on returning and incoming talent – which sees a major shakeup once again this year with the new transfer rule – there's always a handful of teams left out that were on the cusp of the Top 25 and are deserving based on their potential.

A look at five snubbed teams from this year's preseason poll:

Miami (Fla.)

Former Kansas State guard Nijel Pack (17.4 ppg) was one of the most coveted transfers this offseason and he'll be the key player on a roster with returners from last year's Elite Eight team. Coach Jim Larrañaga will have enough talent to stage another deep March Madness run and have the Hurricanes contend in the ACC, with Isaiah Wong (15.3 ppg) poised to take a huge step in 2022-23.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BngRS_0im0lSaP00
Miami guard Isaiah Wong brings the ball down court against Southern California during the second half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. Chris Carlson, AP

Purdue

Coach Matt Painter is entering his 18th season, and the loss of talent - notably Jaden Ivey and Trevion Williams to graduation - means the Boilermakers won't be as well-rounded this year, but there will be enough in the arsenal to still contend in the Big Ten and stay in the national equation. That's largely as a product of 7-foot-4 big man Zach Edey (14.4 ppg, 7.7 rpg), who will be the centerpiece for Purdue in 2022-23.

Connecticut

Big East player of the year contender Adama Sanogo (14.8 ppg, 8.8 rpg) is back to give the Huskies a dominant presence in the paint again. Coach Dan Hurley used the transfer portal to bolster the team's backcourt, hauling in dynamic guards Tristen Newton (East Carolina), Nahiem Alleyne (Virginia Tech) and Hassan Diarra (Texas A&M).

Texas A&M

Coach Buzz Williams got this group to win 11 of their last 13 games en route to an NIT runner-up finish. Wichita State transfer Dexter Dennis will join a squad with key returnees from last year. There's more than enough here to see the Aggies back in the NCAA Tournament.

Xavier

Sean Miller's first season back leading the Musketeers should be a good one. He'll inherit a core pack of players who won the NIT last season and will be back as an even more seasoned group. Jack Nunge, Colby Jones and Zach Freemantle all were double-digit scorers last season and will give the team offensive punch

