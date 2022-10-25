Read full article on original website
Altercation at early voting location in Little Rock causes mayor candidate to step in
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Early voting is currently underway, and on Tuesday around noon, there was reportedly a group of Landers' supporters at the Dee Brown Library voting location who were intimidating people and showing concealed handguns to people holding signs supporting Mayor Frank Scott Jr. Reports said that...
agfc.com
Arkansas Wildlife Weekly Fishing Report
Jim Harris Managing Editor Arkansas Wildlife Magazine. Reports are updated weekly, although some reports may be published for two weeks if updates are not received promptly or if reporters say conditions haven’t changed. Contact the reporter for current news for the lake or stream you plan to fish. TOP...
Arkansas Democratic auditor candidate arrested by Little Rock police Friday morning
The Democratic Party candidate for Arkansas Auditor was arrested Friday morning.
advancemonticellonian.com
Arkansas Forestry Association names Beau and Tyler Jones Loggers of the Year
The ArkansasForestry association recognizedBeau and Tylerjones as Loggers of the Year at the2022 AFA AnnualMeeting held at the DoubleTree in Little Rock on Oct. 13. Beau and Tyler Jones are fourth generation loggers from Fountain Hill, who set the standard for professional loggers and businessmen. As the leaders of R.D. Jones Logging, Inc., Beau and Tyler are building on the legacy set by their great-grandfather, R.D. Jones, Sr., grandfather, R.D. “Sonny” Jones, and father, R.D. “Rob” Jones, a former AFA Logger of the Year in 2007.
talkbusiness.net
Mixed-use asset on Maumelle Boulevard sells at auction for $1.84M
A high-profile commercial property along Maumelle Boulevard in Maumelle sold recently to Arkansas investors for $1.84 million. Castle Investments LLC, led by Bruce Cook and his son Steve Cook, bought the 37,958-square-foot building at 600 Pine Forest Drive near Lake Valencia. They submitted the winning bid at auction, organized by Wilson Auctioneers of Hot Springs, on Sept. 13. The deal closed Thursday (Oct. 27).
mdmh-pinebluff.com
Thursday afternoon accident on Blake Street in Pine Bluff resulted in power outage, Coleman Elementary released students earlier
Pine Bluff, Arkansas – Coleman Elementary students were released from school earlier than usual on Thursday due to a power outage caused by an accident on Blake Street in Pine Bluff. The Blake Street accident initially resulted in a tipped power pole, and utility crews were forced to turn...
Arkansas governor candidates ramp up efforts as election day closes in
With polls open for early voting and just two weeks until Election Day, candidates for Arkansas governor are full speed ahead.
Affidavit shows Arkansas auditor candidate admitted using Facebook to threaten lawyer, judge
Police claim in an affidavit used to swear out a Pulaski County warrant shows a candidate for Arkansas state auditor admitted in court to posting threats toward a former county prosecutor who is now a judge-elect.
Charges against former Arkansas senator dismissed
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Charges against a former state senator from Conway and former Chairman of the Arkansas Republican Party, Gilbert Baker were dismissed last week. Baker had been charged with bribery, wire fraud, and conspiracy. In court on October 20, it was decided that they would be dismissing...
Crews responding to Wednesday wildfire in Jefferson County
Crews in Jefferson County are responding to reports of a wildfire Wednesday afternoon.
mdmh-pinebluff.com
Arkansas is one of the least-safe states in America, only Mississippi and Louisiana are behind the Natural State on the list, report
Arkansas – In the last couple of years, the number of crimes in the state of Arkansas has been constantly on the rise, something that is especially concerning taking into consideration the fact that a growing number of young people, especially teenagers, are more frequently involved in violent crime incidents across the state.
Kait 8
Survivor recalls day Heber Springs bridge collapsed, killing 5
HEBER SPRINGS, Ark. (KAIT) - Five people died and several others suffered injuries when the Swinging Bridge in Heber Springs collapsed into the Little Red River on Oct. 28, 1989. Leah Baker was among those who fell into the water. Her cousin, 34-year-old Gayla Carlton, lost her life. “It totally...
Boat Ramps Closed at Greers Ferry Lake
HEBER SPRINGS, Ark. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Greers Ferry Project Office is closing two additional boat launch ramps because of the reservoir’s low water levels. The Mill Creek ramp is partially closed while the corrugated ramp remains available for use. The Hill Creek swim beach...
Have You Heard About the Cannabis-Themed Eatery in Arkansas?
The next time you are in Little Rock, Arkansas and you have the munchies, Cheba Hut just might be the hippest place to go that's because it's the first cannabis-themed restaurant in Arkansas that's really groovy. Based out of Colorado, Cheba Hut Toasted Subs was founded in 1998 by Scott...
Family and friends mourn sudden death of North Little Rock High School cheerleader
The family of 18-year-old Victoria Moody, who was a senior cheerleader at North Little Rock High School, say her memory will live on after she unexpectedly died Sunday evening.
KATV
Pangburn residents are waiting for mail over a week later
LITTLE ROCK, AR (KATV) — Pangburn residents are waiting for mail they said they were supposed to receive on Monday October 17th. Carolyn Wicker, a resident of Pangburn, said she is registered to receive informed delivery through the United States Postal Service. However, Wicker said mail she expected to come through last week never arrived.
thv11.com
Large fire in Jefferson County
A large fire is underway in Jefferson County. (Video credit: Bobbie Runion).
Arkansas Game and Fish officers get $3,000 shopping spree
What could you imagine being on a wildlife officer’s wish list?
Fire crews continue to monitor Jefferson County fires
Fire crews are still on the scene monitoring fires that broke out in Pine Bluff Monday night.
KTLO
Investigation of officer involved shooting at Pine Bluff continuing
The Arkansas State Police is continuing today with an investigation into an officer involved shooting incident that occurred shortly after 4 PM on Tuesday outside a Pine Bluff business located at 2809 Camden Road. Pine Bluff Police Department authorities requested state police special agents assigned to the Criminal Investigation Division...
