ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
agfc.com

Arkansas Wildlife Weekly Fishing Report

Jim Harris Managing Editor Arkansas Wildlife Magazine. Reports are updated weekly, although some reports may be published for two weeks if updates are not received promptly or if reporters say conditions haven’t changed. Contact the reporter for current news for the lake or stream you plan to fish. TOP...
ARKANSAS STATE
advancemonticellonian.com

Arkansas Forestry Association names Beau and Tyler Jones Loggers of the Year

The ArkansasForestry association recognizedBeau and Tylerjones as Loggers of the Year at the2022 AFA AnnualMeeting held at the DoubleTree in Little Rock on Oct. 13. Beau and Tyler Jones are fourth generation loggers from Fountain Hill, who set the standard for professional loggers and businessmen. As the leaders of R.D. Jones Logging, Inc., Beau and Tyler are building on the legacy set by their great-grandfather, R.D. Jones, Sr., grandfather, R.D. “Sonny” Jones, and father, R.D. “Rob” Jones, a former AFA Logger of the Year in 2007.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
talkbusiness.net

Mixed-use asset on Maumelle Boulevard sells at auction for $1.84M

A high-profile commercial property along Maumelle Boulevard in Maumelle sold recently to Arkansas investors for $1.84 million. Castle Investments LLC, led by Bruce Cook and his son Steve Cook, bought the 37,958-square-foot building at 600 Pine Forest Drive near Lake Valencia. They submitted the winning bid at auction, organized by Wilson Auctioneers of Hot Springs, on Sept. 13. The deal closed Thursday (Oct. 27).
MAUMELLE, AR
THV11

Charges against former Arkansas senator dismissed

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Charges against a former state senator from Conway and former Chairman of the Arkansas Republican Party, Gilbert Baker were dismissed last week. Baker had been charged with bribery, wire fraud, and conspiracy. In court on October 20, it was decided that they would be dismissing...
ARKANSAS STATE
mdmh-pinebluff.com

Arkansas is one of the least-safe states in America, only Mississippi and Louisiana are behind the Natural State on the list, report

Arkansas – In the last couple of years, the number of crimes in the state of Arkansas has been constantly on the rise, something that is especially concerning taking into consideration the fact that a growing number of young people, especially teenagers, are more frequently involved in violent crime incidents across the state.
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Survivor recalls day Heber Springs bridge collapsed, killing 5

HEBER SPRINGS, Ark. (KAIT) - Five people died and several others suffered injuries when the Swinging Bridge in Heber Springs collapsed into the Little Red River on Oct. 28, 1989. Leah Baker was among those who fell into the water. Her cousin, 34-year-old Gayla Carlton, lost her life. “It totally...
HEBER SPRINGS, AR
Arkansas Outside

Boat Ramps Closed at Greers Ferry Lake

HEBER SPRINGS, Ark. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Greers Ferry Project Office is closing two additional boat launch ramps because of the reservoir’s low water levels. The Mill Creek ramp is partially closed while the corrugated ramp remains available for use. The Hill Creek swim beach...
HEBER SPRINGS, AR
KATV

Pangburn residents are waiting for mail over a week later

LITTLE ROCK, AR (KATV) — Pangburn residents are waiting for mail they said they were supposed to receive on Monday October 17th. Carolyn Wicker, a resident of Pangburn, said she is registered to receive informed delivery through the United States Postal Service. However, Wicker said mail she expected to come through last week never arrived.
PANGBURN, AR
KTLO

Investigation of officer involved shooting at Pine Bluff continuing

The Arkansas State Police is continuing today with an investigation into an officer involved shooting incident that occurred shortly after 4 PM on Tuesday outside a Pine Bluff business located at 2809 Camden Road. Pine Bluff Police Department authorities requested state police special agents assigned to the Criminal Investigation Division...
PINE BLUFF, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy