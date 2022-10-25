The ArkansasForestry association recognizedBeau and Tylerjones as Loggers of the Year at the2022 AFA AnnualMeeting held at the DoubleTree in Little Rock on Oct. 13. Beau and Tyler Jones are fourth generation loggers from Fountain Hill, who set the standard for professional loggers and businessmen. As the leaders of R.D. Jones Logging, Inc., Beau and Tyler are building on the legacy set by their great-grandfather, R.D. Jones, Sr., grandfather, R.D. “Sonny” Jones, and father, R.D. “Rob” Jones, a former AFA Logger of the Year in 2007.

